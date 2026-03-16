Facts: Essex’s Jamie Porter was the leading bowler of the Division One in 2024 with 56 wickets in 26 innings.

Rory Burns led Surrey’s run charts in the previous season with 1073 runs in 22 innings.

Essex vs Surrey Chances of Winning

The last match that Essex and Surrey played during the 2024 season was against each other and it, unfortunately, did not come to a proper conclusion. Both teams only got to bat one innings each since the weather did not allow for play on the second day. Essex chose to bat first and they absolutely made the most of it by piling on a whopping 508 runs before declaring. Opener Dean Elgar’s daddy hundred with 182 runs set the tone for the innings as skipper Tom Westley and Matt Critchley followed in his footsteps, having scored 135 and 112 runs, respectively.

Surrey were on for a monumental chase and they were starting to collapse at the halfway mark. They managed to post 267/7 on the scoreboard by the time the match was brought to an end, and opener Dom Sibley’s 125-run century was the only contribution keeping Surrey afloat. However, they did not have to sweat much since this was enough for them to claim the title of the Division One, despite the final game ending in a draw.

Essex chance of winning - 44%

Surrey chance of winning - 56%

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Essex vs Surrey Betting Tips

Essex to score low before first dismissal

In the previous season, Dean Elgar and Robin Das opened every match for Essex and even though their partnerships did fluctuate quite a bit, their scores were rather low more often than not. It was particularly due to Das’ inconsistency that the first wicket suffered and the team ended up with opening stands of 4, 1, 17, 50, 17 and 7 runs in the last five matches. Given that their totals were overwhelmingly low, they are not expected to do much better in the upcoming clash.

Essex vs Surrey Toss Prediction

County Ground at Chelmsford is primarily a batting wicket and that is made clear by the average first innings total of 413 in the 2024 season of the tournament. In the seven matches that were held there, the teams batting and fielding first won two matches each and the remaining three games were drawn. Moreover, the toss winners chose to bat first on five occasions which makes it the top choice once again.

Weather Report

A cloud cover is expected at Chelmsford on match day but with a minimal 15% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is set to hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Robin Das Batter Tom Westley All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex had a strong batting and bowling unit but it was quite reliant on a select few players to do the bulk of the work last season.

Surrey Player List

Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Jordan Clark All-rounder Thomas Lawes Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey were allround a dominant force in the last season and they were able to extend their reign with a superior squad.

Essex vs Surrey Head-to-Head

In the previous five head-to-head games between Essex and Surrey, the latter edged out with two wins while the remaining three fixtures were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 0

Surrey - 2

Draw - 3

Essex vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Dean Elgar and Robin Das were the mainstay openers for Essex during the previous season of the tournament but their partnerships were not quite up to the mark. In the last three matches of the season, they added 4, 1 and 17 runs to the first wicket and it is evident that they were struggling to make up ground. Surrey’s Rory Burns and Dom Sibley were better and more consistent in this aspect as they piled on scores of 29, 87, 25*, 41 and 31 runs in the last three outings. The discrepancy in their performances is clear and Surrey’s openers are expected to outgun Essex’s first partnership.

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Essex vs Surrey Best Batters

Dean Elgar to be Essex’s Best Batter

Dean Elgar scored his fourth ton of the 2024 season in the final game against Surrey with a knock of 182 in their sole innings. Overall, he was Essex’s leading batter with 1144 runs in 21 innings which also included five half-centuries. He ended the season with a stellar average of 57.20 and he remains the top choice for the next outing as well.

Rory Burns to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Rory Burns was Surrey’s top run-getter last season by quite a margin considering he notched up 1073 runs in 22 innings. He managed to score three centuries and five half-centuries over the course of the season and ended up with an excellent average of 53.65. He is the top pick to be their standout batter in the next game.

Essex vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamie Porter did an outstanding job for Essex in the previous season as he claimed a grand total of 56 wickets in 26 innings. This included four fifers and a brilliant bowling average of 19.25. His consistency was impeccable and he is expected to do the same this time around, too.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall was in a league of his own during the previous season and he emerged as Surrey’s top bowler by a large margin, having taken a whopping 52 wickets in 21 innings. He bagged two fifers and a ten-wicket haul in the tournament and achieved an exceptional average of 16.15, making him the leading contender for the upcoming match.