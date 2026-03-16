Facts: Jamie Porter leads Essex’s bowling attack with 35 wickets in 16 innings thus far.

Ed Barnard stands as the leading run scorer for Warwickshire with 707 runs in 18 innings.

Essex have a 3-2 lead over Warwickshire in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Essex vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Essex come into this game on the back of a dominant win against Sussexlast time around, and they restricted the latter to 204. The Chelmsford-based team chased down the score and snatched the lead with ease, having posted a whopping 504 runs on the board - Jordan Cox and Matt Critchley were both centurions with 132 and 123 runs, respectively, while Simon Harmer’s 53-run half-century was also valuable. The bowlers, though, did a stellar job of defending the score as they managed to bundle out Sussex for 261 runs which gave Essex a formidable victory by an innings and 39 runs.

Warwickshire, too, took victory against Worcestershire in the previous matchwhere the latter scored 333 runs in the first innings. The team from Birmingham fell short by a massive margin, having been bowled out for 184. Kai Smith’s 68 and Beau Webster’s 57 were the only major scores in the innings, and Worcestershire went on to add 243 runs to their original tally. Although Warwickshire’s chances appeared slim, the middle order absolutely turned things around for the team; Zen Malik’s 142 and Beau Webster’s 100* were the top scores while Dan Mousley and Kai Smith scored 69 and 48*, respectively. The Alex Davies-led team bagged a three-wicket triumph.

Essex chance of winning - 45%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Essex vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire to score low before first dismissal

Rob Yates and Alex Davies have not been particularly fruitful in the tournament and their partnership does not inspire confidence. In the last five games,they secured totals of 0, 8, 79, 22, 33, 1, 5, 15, 12 and 2 runsbefore the first dismissal. The scores were not enough to lay down a strong foundation for the team and they are not in a position to give Essex’s bowlers a run for their money.

Essex vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford is a batting friendly surface andthe teams batting first have taken victory once this seasonwhile the remaining three matches were drawn. Moreover, the toss winners elected to bat first three out of four times despite a competitive average stand of 318 which makes batting first the top choice for the next match.

Weather Report

A mild shower is expected at Chelmsfordcoupled with a 40% chance of a downpour on the day of the match. The temperature is set to reach 21 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer, Kasun Rajitha, Mackenzie Jones, Khaleel Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Charlie Allison Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Noah Thain Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex’s inconsistency is their biggest problem and that is a weakness Warwickshire can exploit in the next match. Their batting order lacks stability which puts them on the backfoot.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Rob Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Booth, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson, Roman Walker, Ethan Bamber, Kai Smith, Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Vishwa Fernando, Tom Latham, Beau Webster, Zen Malik, Corey Rocchiccioli.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Batter Dan Mousley Batter Zen Malik Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Ed Barnard All-rounder Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Tazeem Chaudry Ali Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have an explosive batting lineup but their top order needs to step up. They also have a powerful bowling attack, particularly with Ethan Bamber and Beau Webster.

Essex vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Essex and Warwickshire have a 3-2 scorelinein the last five head-to-head encounters in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 3

Warwickshire - 2

Essex vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Dean Elgar and Paul Walter have improved over the course of the season andtheir partnership for Essex culminated in a 63-run stand in the last match. In the two matches prior to that, the pair added 24, 2, 19 and 30 runs to the first wicket. Warwickshire, though, are not quite competitive at the opening front as Rob Yates and Alex Davies have secured totals of 0, 8, 79, 22, 33 and 1 in the last three games. Their inconsistency puts them on the backfoot against Essex’s first wicket.

Essex vs Warwickshire First class County Ground, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Essex vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Jordan Cox to be Essex’s Best Batter

Jordan Cox was the top scorer for Essex in the last game versus Sussex wherehe scored a 132-run century. He is among the top batters overall despite having played fewer innings with 616 runs in 11 innings, and his average of 61.60 is the best of the lot. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Zen Malik to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Zen Malik was the leading batter in Warwickshire’s previous game against Worcestershire,having scored 16 and 142 runs which marks his second ton of the season. He is among the top scorers overall with 442 runs in 11 innings and an average of 49.11. He is expected to come out on top in the next game against Essex.

Essex vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamie Porter was the top bowler in the last match against Sussex where he picked a four-wicket haul in the first innings and an additional wicket in the second innings.He is the leading bowler overall with 35 wickets in 16 inningsalong with an average of 21.05, and he is expected to lead the charge once again in the upcoming game.

Beau Webster to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against Worcestershire, Beau Webster was the top bowler for Warwickshire with one wicket in the first innings and three more in the second.He has 14 wickets in nine inningsand a competitive bowling average of 26.00 which makes him the top pick for the next encounter.