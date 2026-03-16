Facts: Paul Walter stands as the top run scorer for Essex with 212 runs in three innings so far.

Worcestershire have a 1-2 scoreline against Essex in the last five head-to-head matches.

Essex vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Essex had their second high scoring draw in a row as they could not complete their previous match against Nottinghamshire. The latter batted first to secure a 347-run stand but Essex surpassed it by a small margin, having scored 367. Jordan Cox, Paul Walter and Matt Critchley excelled for the team as they scored 82, 76 and 52 runs, respectively. Nottinghamshire added 385 more runs to the original tally and Essex were well on their way to chasing it down. However, after posting 106/1 on the scoreboard, their time was up and they had no choice but to draw the game.

Worcestershire’s present campaign has not been off to a great start considering they lost to Yorkshire in the previous outing. After the latter scored 456 runs, Worcestershire’s batters were crumbling badly under pressure. They responded with a mere 162 runs on the board and the openers were the only ones who made an impact, given that Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby secured a 90-run partnership. Yorkshire furthered their lead with an additional 315 runs and this was the nail in the coffin for Worcestershire who were only able to amass 105 runs before getting bundled out, handing the team a staggering 504-run pasting in the end.

Essex chance of winning - 69%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 31%

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Essex vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score high before first dismissal

Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have already shown glimpses of power-hitting potential with their opening totals in the tournament so far. In the last two matches of the season, the pair set up scores of 90, 28, 70 and 16 runs before the first dismissal. Even though they have got to work on their consistency, the duo are evidently on the right track and have it in them to score big in the next match as well.

Essex vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

Batting first is the way to go at County Ground in Chelmsford which supports high scores. In the tournament last season, the average first innings stand of 413 was commendable and the toss winners elected to bat first five out of seven times. Moreover, Essex chose to bat first in their previous match against Surrey this season which makes it the go-to strategy for the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The chance of precipitation is as low as 5% at Chelmsford on match day along with partially cloudy skies and the temperature going up to 16 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Walter Batter Charlie Allison Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have a powerful batting lineup at the moment and they have the potential to be completely destructive.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire suffered a defeat after getting lucky with a draw in the first game against Somerset. Their batting efforts are severely lackluster which is setting them back.

Essex vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Worcestershire won the last meeting between the sides but in the last five matches, Essex have the upper hand with two victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 2

Worcestershire - 1

Draw - 2

Essex vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Between Paul Walter and Charlie Allison, the former has done way more for Essex’s first partnership which has given the team opening totals of 22, 50 and 78 runs in the previous two outings. However, Worcestershire’s opening wicket is much more balanced as Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have added 90, 28, 70 and 16 runs to the first wicket so far. Libby has been a bit of a weak link for the team but now that he has had the opportunity to bed in, Worcestershire’s openers have a great chance of outdoing Essex’s opening partnership in the next match.

Essex vs Worcestershire First class County Ground, null Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.54 Bet Now!

Essex vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Jordan Cox to be Essex’s Best Batter

Jordan Cox has played two innings in the tournament so far and he has a century and a half-century to his credit. He was the top batter for the team in the first innings against Nottinghamshire where he scored 82 runs. Overall, he is Essex’s second leading batter with 199 runs and an average of 99.50, and he is relied upon to emerge as the top run scorer.

Brett D'Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Brett D'Oliveira did not contribute much during the last match against Yorkshire, having scored ten and two runs. Nevertheless, he remains the top run-getter for the team with 138 runs in four innings, including a century with 121 runs. Averaging at 34.50, he is the leading choice against Essex.

Essex vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Sam Cook to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Sam Cook was the leading bowler for Essex against Nottinghamshire where he picked a total of five wickets across two innings, including a four-wicket haul in his first spell. He is currently the joint leading bowler for the team with seven wickets in four innings but his average of 28.42 is the best of the team, making him the top pick for the next match.

Jacob Duffy to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Jacob Duffy participated in his first game of the tournament this season against Yorkshire where he was the joint leading bowler in the first innings, having bagged three wickets. Although he went wicketless in the second innings, he is tied for second place overall and will be anticipated to come out on top once more.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Essex Essex to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)

Worcestershire to win @ 2.54 (Parimatch) Worcestershire’s awful defeat in the previous game pushed them all the way down to the penultimate position of the Division One standings. They were also not particularly competitive in the first match against Somerset where their attempt to exercise damage control went in vain. Essex are a middling team so far, owing to their two back-to-back draws, but their batting strength speaks volumes about their present form. Essex are favored to give Worcestershire a run for their money. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





