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Essex vs Yorkshire County Championship Division One Match Prediction

ESS

60%

Chance of Winning

YOR

40%

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1.68
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1.71
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Batery

1.75
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First class

County Ground

Essex and Yorkshire’s first meeting in the County Championship Division One since the 2022 season is going to be played from May 9 to 12, 2025. They will take on each other at County Ground, Chelmsford, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Jordan Cox continues to be Essex’s top run-getter with 384 runs in six innings so far.
  • Adam Lyth, Yorkshire’s opener, is their leading batter in the tournament with 368 runs in eight innings.

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Essex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Essex’s performance against Somerset was inadequate on all counts last time out where they batted first and ended up with a low total of 206. The bowlers managed to change the pace of the game as they bundled out Somerset for a measly 145. Essex’s batters, though, made a meal of their second innings as well by getting dismissed for 259. Barring Jordan Cox’s 103-run century, there was no other valuable score from the team and Somerset were able to achieve a three-wicket triumph.

Yorkshire, too, faced an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Warwickshire in the last match where their batting was completely off the mark. Yorkshire’s 205-run total in the first innings was in no way a defendable score, and Warwickshire surpassed it with 253 runs, taking a minor lead. In Yorkshire’s second innings with the bat, they were just as hapless as the first since they only scored an additional 232 runs. Joe Root salvaged the innings with an individual knock of 90 runs but it was hardly enough to keep Warwickshire at bay as they conceded a five-wicket loss.

Essex chance of winning - 60%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 40%

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Essex vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Essex to score high before first dismissal

Paul Walter has been Essex’s linchpin at the front and he has opened every match for the team. He opened the innings with Charlie Allison for the first three matches where the pair scored 78, 22, 50, 16 and 53 runs before the first dismissal. In the previous game against Somerset, Walter led the innings with seasoned opener Dean Elgar as the duo added 40 and 3 runs to the first wicket. Since Elgar has had the chance to familiarize himself with the conditions, Essex’s first wicket has the potential to do better against Yorkshire’s bowlers.

Essex vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has had the vote split between batting first and fielding first in the last two matches, but the teams batting first have been more successful with a victory as the other game was drawn. After two matches, the average first innings score came out to 381 which is quite a safe total to defend. Batting first is going to be the favorite option at this venue.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no forecast for the rain at Chelmsford on match day and the temperature is going to sit at 16 degrees Celsius. The weather will be sunny with no threat of disruptions.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Walter

Batter

Dean Elgar

Batter

Tom Westley (C)

All-rounder

Matt Critchley

All-rounder

Luc Benkenstein

All-rounder

Paul Walter

All-rounder

Adam Rossington

Wicket-keeper

Simon Harmer

Bowler

Shane Snater

Bowler

Sam Cook

Bowler

Jamie Porter

Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex’s bowlers made up for the batters’ mishaps in the first innings but their scores were still substandard to say the least, giving them their first defeat of the season.

Yorkshire Player List

Jonny Bairstow (c), Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando, Jack White, Ben Sears, Jordan Buckingham.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth

Batter

Finlay Bean

Batter

James Wharton

Batter

Joe Root

Batter

Jonny Bairstow (C)

Wicket-keeper

George Hill

All-rounder

Jordan Thompson

All-rounder

Dom Bess

Bowler

Ben Coad

Bowler

Ben Sears

Bowler

Jordan Buckingham

Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s batting is still not up to the mark and they have a long way to go before they can challenge Essex. Joe Root’s arrival has definitely helped but his contribution alone cannot save the team.

Essex vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Essex have two victories in the last five head-to-head games against Yorkshire while the latter has a single win.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 2

Yorkshire - 1

Draw - 2

Essex vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Essex to have a better opening partnership than Yorkshire

Paul Walter and Charlie Allison’s partnerships have been up and down in the last three games but they are, nonetheless, a solid pair. Together, they scored 40, 3, 16, 53, 22 and 50 runs and their stands have been quite beneficial to the team. On the other hand, Yorkshire’s openers have gradually declined in performance as Adam Lyth, Dom Bess and Finlay Bean have taken turns to open, having secured totals of 23, 9, 43, 25, 55 and 45 in the previous three encounters. Essex’s openers have been more dependable in the tournament so far which puts them at an advantage for the upcoming game.

Essex vs Yorkshire

First class

County Ground, null

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Essex

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1.68
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1.71
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Yorkshire

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2.10
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Essex vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Jordan Cox to be Essex’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game, Jordan Cox emerged as the top batter for Essex against Somerset - after getting dismissed for 26 in the first innings, he notched up his second ton of the season with 103 runs in the following innings. He remains Essex’s leading run scorer with 384 runs in six innings and an average of 76.80, making him the top choice against Yorkshire.

Joe Root to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Joe Root took part in his first game of the season against Warwickshire and he was out for one in the first innings. However, he turned things around in the second innings with a half-century, having scored 90 runs. He has an impressive average of 45.50 in the season which makes him the favorite against Essex.

Essex vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamie Porter was among the top bowlers for Essex in the last game against Somerset with a total of three wickets across two innings. He continues to be their leading wicket-taker overall with 17 wickets in eight innings. Averaging at 21.47, he is the top pick for the upcoming fixture as well.

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

George Hill took the lead among Yorkshire’s bowlers with a total of 13 wickets in seven innings and an average of 19.07. He bagged three wickets in the first innings and failed to take any more in the following innings. Considering the form he showed in the previous game, he is anticipated to lead the charge in the next encounter, too.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Essex

Essex and Yorkshire are both coming into this match on the back of a defeat and they are at the bottom of the standings for good measure; Yorkshire are particularly terrible this season with two defeats, a win and a draw as they stand in the penultimate position. Essex are one place higher in eighth as they started their season with two draws and a win before losing to Warwickshire. Nevertheless, they are in better shape than Yorkshire and have the firepower to outperform the Leeds-based team.
  • Essex to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
  • Yorkshire to win @ 2.05 (Parimatch)
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