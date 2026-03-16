Glamorgan vs Derbyshire County Championship Division Two Match Prediction
GLAM
43%
Chance of Winning
DER
57%
First class
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Facts:
- With 267 runs, Kiran Carlson is the leading run scorer for Glamorgan in this campaign.
- With 436 runs, Wayne Madsen is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Glamorgan struggled to make an impact last season as they won just twice last year and ended up sixth on the table. Once again they have struggled so far this term as they are winless after three games and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they lost against Middlesex by nine wickets.
Derbyshire had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up eighth on the table. This season they have made a great start so far as they are unbeaten after four matches and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Derbyshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Glamorgan’ chances of winning - 43%
- Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 57%
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Zain-ul-Hassan has made a decent start to the campaign thus far as he has scored 200 runs with an average of 33.33. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Caleb Jewell did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored a duck but that doesn't change the fact he has been brilliant and has scored 355 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Glamorgan News & Player List
Glamorgan Player List
Zain-ul-Hassan, Edward Byrom, Sam Northeast (c), Kiran Carlson, Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Chris Cooke (wk), Timm van der Gugten, Ned Leonard, Shoaib Bashir, Asitha Fernando, Andy Gorvin, Billy Root
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zain-ul-Hassan
|
Batter
|
Edward Byrom
|
Batter
|
Sam Northeast
|
Batter
|
Kiran Carlson
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Cooke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Colin Ingram
|
Batter
|
Ben Kellaway
|
All-rounder
|
Timm van der Gugten
|
All-rounder
|
Ned Leonard
|
Bowler
|
Shoaib Bashir
|
Bowler
|
Asitha Fernando
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan are winless after three matches which includes two defeats and a draw and are currently eighth on the table.
Derbyshire News & Player List
Derbyshire Player List
David Lloyd, Caleb Jewell, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Luis Reece, Alex Thomson, Martin Andersson, Zak Chappell, Jack Morley, Blair Tickner, Anuj Dal, Nick Potts, Patrick Brown, Aneurin Donald
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Lloyd
|
Batter
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
All-rounder
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luis Reece
|
Batter
|
Alex Thomson
|
All-rounder
|
Martin Andersson
|
All-rounder
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Jack Morley
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire have been brilliant so far as they are unbeaten after four matches and are currently second on the table.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Head to Head
Derbyshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Glamorgan as they have 32 wins and 58 draws in 139 matches.
Head to Head
Glamorgan: 32
Derbyshire: 49
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan
Derbyshire and Glamorgan head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. Derbyshire have made positive strides so far in this campaign as they are unbeaten after four matches and with one win and three draws they are currently second on the table. On the other hand Glamorgan have had an underwhelming start to the season as they are winless after three games which includes two defeats against Leicestershire and Middlesex and are currently eighth on the table. They need to turn things around to have a chance this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in all three matches thus far Glamorgan has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Derbyshire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire
First class
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, null
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’ top batter
Kiran Carlson struggled in the first innings in the last game but came back and scored a half century in the second innings. With 267 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’ top batter
Wayne Madsen continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 49 in the first innings and with 436 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’ top bowler
Timm van der Gugten has been the stand out bowler for Glamorgan this season. In the last game he bagged three wickets in the first innings and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’ top bowler
Luis Reece has made an impact this season as he has been a standout bowler for his side. So far this season he has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Derbyshire
- Glamorgan to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
- Derbyshire to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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