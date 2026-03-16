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Glamorgan vs Derbyshire County Championship Division Two Match Prediction

GLAM

43%

Chance of Winning

DER

57%

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First class

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Glamorgan take on Derbyshire in the 18th game of the 2025 County Championship Division two at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The game is scheduled to be played on May 02 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 267 runs, Kiran Carlson is the leading run scorer for Glamorgan in this campaign.
  • With 436 runs, Wayne Madsen is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this campaign.

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Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Glamorgan struggled to make an impact last season as they won just twice last year and ended up sixth on the table. Once again they have struggled so far this term as they are winless after three games and are currently eighth on the table. In the last game they lost against Middlesex by nine wickets.

Derbyshire had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up eighth on the table. This season they have made a great start so far as they are unbeaten after four matches and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Derbyshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Glamorgan’ chances of winning - 43%
  • Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 57%

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Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Zain-ul-Hassan has made a decent start to the campaign thus far as he has scored 200 runs with an average of 33.33. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Caleb Jewell did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored a duck but that doesn't change the fact he has been brilliant and has scored 355 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Zain-ul-Hassan, Edward Byrom, Sam Northeast (c), Kiran Carlson, Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Chris Cooke (wk), Timm van der Gugten, Ned Leonard, Shoaib Bashir, Asitha Fernando, Andy Gorvin, Billy Root

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan

Batter

Edward Byrom

Batter

Sam Northeast

Batter

Kiran Carlson

All-rounder

Chris Cooke

Wicket-keeper

Colin Ingram

Batter

Ben Kellaway

All-rounder

Timm van der Gugten

All-rounder

Ned Leonard

Bowler

Shoaib Bashir

Bowler

Asitha Fernando

Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan are winless after three matches which includes two defeats and a draw and are currently eighth on the table.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

David Lloyd, Caleb Jewell, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Luis Reece, Alex Thomson, Martin Andersson, Zak Chappell, Jack Morley, Blair Tickner, Anuj Dal, Nick Potts, Patrick Brown, Aneurin Donald

Predicted Playing XI

David Lloyd

Batter

Caleb Jewell

Batter

Harry Came

Batter

Wayne Madsen

All-rounder

Brooke Guest

Wicket-keeper

Luis Reece

Batter

Alex Thomson

All-rounder

Martin Andersson

All-rounder

Blair Tickner

Bowler

Zak Chappell

Bowler

Jack Morley

Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have been brilliant so far as they are unbeaten after four matches and are currently second on the table.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Derbyshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Glamorgan as they have 32 wins and 58 draws in 139 matches.

Head to Head

Glamorgan: 32

Derbyshire: 49

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Derbyshire and Glamorgan head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns so far. Derbyshire have made positive strides so far in this campaign as they are unbeaten after four matches and with one win and three draws they are currently second on the table. On the other hand Glamorgan have had an underwhelming start to the season as they are winless after three games which includes two defeats against Leicestershire and Middlesex and are currently eighth on the table. They need to turn things around to have a chance this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in all three matches thus far Glamorgan has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Derbyshire will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire

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Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, null

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Glamorgan

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Derbyshire

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Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’ top batter

Kiran Carlson struggled in the first innings in the last game but came back and scored a half century in the second innings. With 267 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Wayne Madsen continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 49 in the first innings and with 436 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’ top bowler

Timm van der Gugten has been the stand out bowler for Glamorgan this season. In the last game he bagged three wickets in the first innings and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

Luis Reece has made an impact this season as he has been a standout bowler for his side. So far this season he has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Derbyshire

Derbyshire have dominated this fixture in the past against Glamorgan and looking at the form of both sides this season we expect Derbyshire to dominate once again. The bookmakers have sided with Derbyshire in this game and you should do the same as they would continue their unbeaten run in the upcoming game.
  • Glamorgan to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
  • Derbyshire to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
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