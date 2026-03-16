Facts: Colin Ingram stands as the top run-getter for Glamorgan so far with 757 runs in 12 innings.

Kent’s Ben Compton is the second highest run scorer of the Division Two with 912 runs in 18 innings.

Glamorgan and Kent have a 2-2 scoreline in the last five head-to-head matches.

Glamorgan vs Kent Chances of Winning

Glamorgan’s previous game against Gloucestershire ended in a high scoring draw as the latter scored 380 runs while batting first, andthe Cardiff-based team surpassed the target with a whopping 528 runs. Ben Kellaway and Colin Ingram were both centurions with 139 and 117 runs, respectively, while Chris Cooke’s 75 was also rather impressive. Gloucestershire managed to score an additional 255 runs but the match was brought to an end at this juncture by a lack of time.

Kent, too, were in a high scoring draw situation with Northamptonshire last time around.The former, having batted first, posted a massive total of 566 runson the board - skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond top-scored with a 158-run knock and wicket-keeper batter Harry Finch was a close second with 118 runs. However, the bowlers made a mess as they allowed Northamptonshire to rack in 722 runs. In the third innings, Kent were 160/8 and they had no choice but to settle for a deadlock.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 64%

Kent chance of winning - 36%

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Glamorgan vs Kent Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score low before first dismissal

In the last five matches, Zain-ul-Hassan and Asa Tribe have opened all games for Glamorgan and despite having had the time to work on their synergy, their partnerships have been off the mark.They set up stands of 28, 98, 5, 16, 8*, 46, 2 and 34 runs, and the lack of consistency makes it difficult to take a bet on them. This puts them at a disadvantage against Kent’s bowlers in the next game.

Glamorgan vs Kent Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens is primarily a fielding friendly surface, considering the toss winners elected to chase in four out of five matches so far. Moreover, the chasing sides have a 2-1 advantage over those batting first, and despite a rather competitive average first innings score of 322, chasing will be the preference in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A slight 20% possibility of rain is predicted at Cardiffon match day, and light rain may accompany as the temperature reaches 20 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Asitha Fernando, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Asa Tribe Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler James Harris Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have three victories in the last five matches, and their batting displays have been rather convincing.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Akeem Jordan, Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Keith Dudgeon, Kashif Ali, Ekansh Singh, Chris Benjamin, Jake Ball.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton All-rounder Jaydn Denly All-rounder Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Jack Leaning Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Batter Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Kashif Ali Bowler Wes Agar Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent lost three of the previous five encounters this season and they have been woefully out of form coming into this game.

Glamorgan vs Kent Head-to-Head

Glamorgan and Kent are tied with two wins apiecein the previous five head-to-head matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 2

Kent - 2

Draw - 1

Glamorgan vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Zain-ul-Hassan and Asa Tribe have been the regular openers for Glamorgan in the tournament but they do not have the stability to put on a competitive stand for the team. In the last three games, they added 28, 98, 5, 16 and 8 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, Kent’s Ben Compton and Jaydn Denly have been quite competent so far withscores of 46, 2, 55, 9, 29 and 52 runs in the last three outings. Naturally, the latter are favored by the bookmakers to achieve a better first partnership in the next game.

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Glamorgan vs Kent Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

In the previous match against Gloucestershire,Colin Ingram was the second leading batter with a knock of 117, marking his third century of the season. He leads Glamorgan’s run charts with 757 runs in 12 innings and an average of 75.70. Based on his form, he is expected to top the charts in the upcoming game.

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Compton was among the top scorers for Kent in the last match where he notched up 66 and 17 runs against Northamptonshire. He remains the leading batter for the team,having amassed 912 runs in 18 inningsalong with an average of 53.64, and he is expected to come out on top against Glamorgan.

Glamorgan vs Kent Best Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten was the joint leading bowler for Glamorgan during the last outing against Gloucestershire where he picked an impressive four-wicket haul in the first innings.He is the top wicket-taker for the team overall with 25 wickets in 15 inningsand an average of 28.32 which makes him the top pick for the next match, too.

Jaydn Denly to be Kent’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last game,Jaydn Denly emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the team with a two-wicket haulin his solitary spell against Northamptonshire. He has four wickets in two innings so far, and although his average of 43.25 is rather high, he is expected to be their premier bowler once more.