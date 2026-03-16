Glamorgan vs Lancashire Match Prediction
GLAM
55%
Chance of Winning
LAN
45%
Parimatch
Batery
First class
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Facts:
- With 1026 runs, Colin Ingram is the leading run scorer for Glamorgan in this season.
- With 1027 runs, Marcus Harris is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.
Glamorgan vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
Glamorgan head into this game after a dominant campaign. They did not have a great start to the season as they had two defeats in the first three matches but since then they have remained unbeaten in the last ten matches which includes five wins and are second on the table. The last game against Derbyshire was a draw.
Lancashire have had an underwhelming season and would be hoping to end the campaign on a high. They have managed just two wins in this campaign and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they drew against Middlesex. As per our calculations, Glamorgan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Glamorgan’ chances of winning - 55%
- Lancashire’ chances of winning - 45%
Glamorgan vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ben Kellaway did not start the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he has been brilliant this season. So far he has scored 813 runs which showcases his class. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Keaton Jennings has been sublime for Lancashire in all formats this season. So far this season he has scored 897 runs and in the last game he scored 61 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Glamorgan vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. In the last six matches, the team that has bowled first have remained unbeaten which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Cardiff with no disruptions expected during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.
Glamorgan News & Player List
Glamorgan Player List
Zain-ul-Hassan, Asa Tribe, Kiran Carlson, Sam Northeast (c), Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Chris Cooke (wk), Mason Crane, James Harris, Ned Leonard, Asitha Fernando, Billy Root, Timm van der Gugten, Marnus Labuschagne, Edward Byrom, Matthew Kuhnemann, Andy Gorvin
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zain-ul-Hassan
|
Batter
|
Asa Tribe
|
Batter
|
Sam Northeast
|
Batter
|
Kiran Carlson
|
Batter
|
Chris Cooke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Colin Ingram
|
Batter
|
Ben Kellaway
|
All-rounder
|
Mason Crane
|
All-rounder
|
Timm van der Gugten
|
Bowler
|
Ned Leonard
|
Bowler
|
Asitha Fernando
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan are unbeaten in the last ten matches which includes five wins and are currently second on the table.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Marcus Harris, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt (wk), George Balderson, Chris Green, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, James Anderson, Jack Blatherwick, Anderson Phillip, Michael Jones, John Turner, Thomas Aspinwall, George Bell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Josh Bohannon
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Philip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Hurst
|
All-rounder
|
George Balderson
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Hartley
|
Bowler
|
Tom Bailey
|
Bowler
|
James Anderson
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire have struggled this season as they have managed two wins in 13 matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Glamorgan vs Lancashire Head to Head
Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Glamorgan 40-22. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Glamorgan won the game.
Head to Head
Glamorgan: 22
Lancashire: 40
Glamorgan vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire
Glamorgan and Lancashire head into the final game of the season after both sides have had contrasting campaigns this season and both sides would be hoping to end this campaign on a high. Lancashire have been one of the biggest disappointments this season as they have struggled for consistency thus far. Even though we saw some improvements in the second half of the season, they remain sixth on the table. On the other hand, there have been a lot of positives for Glamorgan this season as they have only lost twice this season and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Glamorgan won the game by 154 runs. They also had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe Glamorgan will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Glamorgan vs Lancashire
First class
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, null
Glamorgan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lancashire
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Glamorgan vs Lancashire Top Batters
Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’ top batter
Colin Ingram struggled in the last game against Derbyshire regardless we are going to back him once again as with 1026 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’ top batter
Marcus Harris has been sensational this season and we expect him to end the season on a high. With 1027 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Glamorgan vs Lancashire Top Bowlers
Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’ top bowler
Timm van der Gugten did not have much to do in the last game as the game was called off due to rain. With 28 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
George Balderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler
George Balderson struggled to make an impact in the last game against Middlesex regardless we are going to back him as with 33 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Glamorgan
Parimatch
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