Facts: With 1026 runs, Colin Ingram is the leading run scorer for Glamorgan in this season.

With 1027 runs, Marcus Harris is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

Glamorgan vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Glamorgan head into this game after a dominant campaign. They did not have a great start to the season as they had two defeats in the first three matches but since then they have remained unbeaten in the last ten matches which includes five wins and are second on the table. The last game against Derbyshire was a draw.

Lancashire have had an underwhelming season and would be hoping to end the campaign on a high. They have managed just two wins in this campaign and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they drew against Middlesex. As per our calculations, Glamorgan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan’ chances of winning - 55%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 45%

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Glamorgan vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Kellaway did not start the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he has been brilliant this season. So far he has scored 813 runs which showcases his class. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings has been sublime for Lancashire in all formats this season. So far this season he has scored 897 runs and in the last game he scored 61 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. In the last six matches, the team that has bowled first have remained unbeaten which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Cardiff with no disruptions expected during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Zain-ul-Hassan, Asa Tribe, Kiran Carlson, Sam Northeast (c), Colin Ingram, Ben Kellaway, Chris Cooke (wk), Mason Crane, James Harris, Ned Leonard, Asitha Fernando, Billy Root, Timm van der Gugten, Marnus Labuschagne, Edward Byrom, Matthew Kuhnemann, Andy Gorvin

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Asa Tribe Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Colin Ingram Batter Ben Kellaway All-rounder Mason Crane All-rounder Timm van der Gugten Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan are unbeaten in the last ten matches which includes five wins and are currently second on the table.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Marcus Harris, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt (wk), George Balderson, Chris Green, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, James Anderson, Jack Blatherwick, Anderson Phillip, Michael Jones, John Turner, Thomas Aspinwall, George Bell

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Matthew Hurst All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have struggled this season as they have managed two wins in 13 matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Glamorgan vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Glamorgan 40-22. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Glamorgan won the game.

Head to Head

Glamorgan: 22

Lancashire: 40

Glamorgan vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Glamorgan and Lancashire head into the final game of the season after both sides have had contrasting campaigns this season and both sides would be hoping to end this campaign on a high. Lancashire have been one of the biggest disappointments this season as they have struggled for consistency thus far. Even though we saw some improvements in the second half of the season, they remain sixth on the table. On the other hand, there have been a lot of positives for Glamorgan this season as they have only lost twice this season and are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Glamorgan won the game by 154 runs. They also had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe Glamorgan will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Glamorgan vs Lancashire Top Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’ top batter

Colin Ingram struggled in the last game against Derbyshire regardless we are going to back him once again as with 1026 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’ top batter

Marcus Harris has been sensational this season and we expect him to end the season on a high. With 1027 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Glamorgan vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’ top bowler

Timm van der Gugten did not have much to do in the last game as the game was called off due to rain. With 28 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

George Balderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler

George Balderson struggled to make an impact in the last game against Middlesex regardless we are going to back him as with 33 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.