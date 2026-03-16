Facts: Glamorgan’s Colin Ingram was the top run scorer of the Division Two last season with 1351 runs in 18 innings.

Scott Currie was the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in 2024 with 29 wickets in 16 innings.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan had a substandard season to say the least but their last match against Gloucestershire saw them make a brilliant gamble which paid dividends. With a rain forecast threatening to disrupt the game, both captains decided to forfeit one innings each to play for a win. This worked in favor of Glamorgan who batted first and managed to post 381 runs on the board before declaring; wicket-keeper batter Chris Cooke top-scored with an unbeaten 101 while Colin Ingram, Asa Tribe, skipper Sam Northeast and William Smale contributed 84, 70, 64 and 41 runs, respectively. The bowlers, too, did a brilliant job of restricting the opposition as they bowled out Gloucestershire for 189 and took home a 192-run triumph.

Leicestershire also had a forgettable campaign last season and they ended their final game against Derbyshire in a draw after the first two days were lost to the rain. Leicestershire scored 280 runs while batting first with Sol Budinger, Liam Trevaskis, Ian Holland and Ben Cox as the leading batters, having scored 87, 57, 44 and 42 runs, respectively. Derbyshire got quite close since they were able to score 252/3 before the time was up and a draw was called upon.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 55%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 45%

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Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score high before first dismissal

Leicestershire changed their opening lineup quite frequently during the previous season of the tournament and although it caused a slight dip in performance, they also managed to recover well. In the last five matches of the competition, the team’s opening wicket piled on totals of 120, 8, 1, 0, 25, 22, 34, 66 and 142. They are expected to return strong and put on a solid partnership for the team against Glamorgan’s bowling attack.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The toss winners were nearly all in favor of chasing since they elected to do so in six out of seven fixtures last season. The pitch does not necessarily support big scores but chasing becomes an easier task. The average first innings score of 281 was not very daunting and the toss winning side will certainly want to field first once again.

Weather Report

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast, Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Northeast Batter Asa Tribe Batter Colin Ingram Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Ben Kellaway Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler James Harris Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Ben Morris Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan’s inconsistent performances held them back a great deal last season and they made too many changes to their lineup with every match.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Peter Handscomb All-rounder Lewis Hill Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Liam Trevaskis Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Sam Wood Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s batting order needs to amp it up ahead of the next game since they were severely underperforming last season.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

The last four matches between Glamorgan and Leicestershire have been drawn while the game prior to that was won by the former.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 1

Leicestershire - 0

Draw - 4

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Glamorgan had several different openers towards the end of their campaign which put a damper on their first wicket as they ended up with stands of 69, 16, 0, 4 and 8 runs in the last three matches before the first dismissal. Leicestershire, too, used various opening combinations in the last three games which resulted in partnerships of 120, 8, 1, 0 and 25 runs. Even though both sides have a similar trajectory, Leicestershire’s first wicket was a tad more stable in comparison to that of Glamorgan which makes the former the superior opening order in the next match.

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Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram emerged as Glamorgan’s leading run-getter during the 2024 season of the tournament, having amassed 1351 runs in 18 innings. With five centuries and six half-centuries, he was a force to be reckoned with. In the last match against Gloucestershire, he was among the top scorers with 84 runs. He had an average of 90.06 and will be expected to be their standout batter.

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

In the previous season, Peter Handscomb participated in fewer innings than the others and claimed the top spot among the batters with 894 runs in 14 innings. He scored three tons and six half-centuries over the course of the season, giving him a stellar average of 74.50. He is the top pick to be their leading run scorer.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Timm van der Gugten was the top wicket-taker for Glamorgan last season with 30 wickets in 11 innings and an average of 21.96. He was also tied as the second leading bowler in the final match against Gloucestershire where his 14-over spell resulted in three maidens, two wickets and an economy rate of 3.14. Given his consistency, he is anticipated to come out on top this time as well.

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie was Leicestershire’s leading bowler during the 2024 season where he captured a total of 29 wickets in 16 innings. He was their most dependable player in the tournament and ended up with a bowling average of 31.17 which was the best of the team. He remains the top choice for the next encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Glamorgan Glamorgan to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Leicestershire to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch) Glamorgan and Leicestershire were rather closely matched during the 2024 season of the Division Two where the former finished in sixth place with two wins, four defeats and seven draws while Leicestershire were only one spot higher in fifth. The latter secured a single win, lost three games and drew ten fixtures. Although both sides were far from being in a desirable position, Glamorgan are favored to beat Leicestershire in this clash as they also have a 1-0 lead in their last five head-to-head matches. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





