Facts: Ben Kellaway is the leading run scorer for Glamorgan at the moment, having amassed 481 runs in ten innings.

Middlesex’s Max Holden is the second leading batter of the Division Two with 586 runs in 12 innings.

Middlesex have a 4-0 scoreline against Glamorgan in their last five head-to-head fixtures

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Glamorgan bagged their second win in a row as they took on Northamptonshire and restricted the latter to a score of 185 in the last match. The former were tasked with chasing and they took the lead by a significant margin, having piled on 424 runs. Ben Kellaway was five runs short of a century as he scored 95 while Sam Northeast, Timm van der Gugten and Kiran Carlson were next in line with 67, 61 and 54 runs, respectively. Northamptonshire scored an additional 304 runs to the tally but Glamorgan did not have to break a sweat to complete the chase as they had eight wickets to spare.

On the contrary, Middlesex faced a second defeat this season against Leicestershire, having been bundled out for 232 runs in the first innings. Leicestershire surpassed the target with 274 runs on the board and Middlesex were somehow worse in the second innings with the bat as they were all out for 143 runs. Naturally, the opposition got by with seven wickets in hand.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 45%

Middlesex chance of winning - 55%

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Glamorgan vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

Middlesex’s opening wicket is quite inconsistent in the competition so far and they have had several different opening lineups. Sam Robson, Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi and Nathan Fernandes have all opened for the team but their stands of 0, 51, 15, 9, 24, 0, 75, 9, 11 and 8 runs in the last five matches do not make the cut. Barring two competent performances, they have nothing to show for themselves and will be on the backfoot against Glamorgan in the next clash.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first at Sophia Gardens have found quite a bit of success with two victories in three matches this season. The average first innings score of 282 is not safe since the track supports high scoring chases. The toss winners elected to field first two out of three times so far and it will be the top choice in the next encounter, too.

Weather Report

The weather at Cardiff is going to be overcast and the temperature will reach 19 degrees Celsius with a 20% likelihood of rainfall.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Asitha Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Asa Tribe Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Ben Kellaway Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler James Harris Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan enter this fixture on the back of two consecutive victories and their batting has been on the money. However, they lost to Middlesex by a margin of nine wickets in the present season and will be on the backfoot this time as well.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar, Dane Paterson, Naavya Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Max Holden Batter Luke Hollman All-rounder Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Zafar Gohar Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Naavya Sharma Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have had a mixture of results in the tournament so far but they have the upper hand in this clash. Their batting is their biggest vulnerability and they need to improve ahead of the next encounter.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Middlesex are dominant in their head-to-head tally against Glamorgan with four victories in the previous five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 0

Middlesex - 4

Draw - 1

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Middlesex’s first wicket has been their Achilles heel from the start of the season and they have had several different opening combinations in an attempt to combat their inconsistency. In the last three fixtures, the openers have secured totals of 0, 51, 15, 9, 24 and 0 before the first dismissal. However, Glamorgan are quite far ahead in this regard as Zain-ul-Hassan and Asa Tribe added 46, 2, 34, 93 and 11 runs to the first wicket in the previous three games. Even though the latter are slightly inconsistent, they are the favorite opening pair for the upcoming fixture.

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Glamorgan vs Middlesex Best Batters

Ben Kellaway to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Ben Kellaway missed out on a second ton of the season as he was dismissed on 95 in the previous game against Northamptonshire. He claimed the top spot among the batters of the team with 481 runs in ten innings. His average of 68.71 is the highest in the team and he is expected to be their standout batter once more.

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Max Holden did not make much of a contribution in the last game against Leicestershire, having scored seven and 18 runs. His lead at the top of their run charts remains unchallenged, though, with 586 runs in 12 innings and an average of 48.83. He is expected to come good in the upcoming fixture.

Glamorgan vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Andy Gorvin to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Andy Gorvin emerged as the second leading bowler for Glamorgan in the last game against Northamptonshire, having claimed a total of five wickets across two innings. He is the second highest wicket-taker of the team with 16 wickets in seven innings and his average of 18.00 is quite impressive. He is the top choice for the next game as well.

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones picked two wickets in his first spell against Leicestershire but went wicketless in the second innings. However, he remains their top wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 11 innings and an average of 27.04. The skipper continues to be the top contender against Glamorgan.