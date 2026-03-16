Facts: Colin Ingram runs Glamorgan’s run charts with 451 runs in nine innings thus far.

Calvin Harrison is the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with 15 wickets in eight innings

Northamptonshire lead their tally against Glamorgan with a 2-0 scoreline in the last five matches.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Glamorgan finally saw some respite in the last match as they beat Kent by a massive margin to bag their first win of the season. Batting first, Glamorgan went absolutely hammer and tongs to score 549 runs before declaring the score; Ben Kellaway went guns blazing to score an unbeaten 181, followed by Asa Tribe’s 94 and Colin Ingram’s 70. The bowlers restricted Kent to 212 in the latter’s first innings with the bat and they followed on only to be bundled out for 176 runs which handed Glamorgan victory by an innings and 161 runs.

Northamptonshire, too, were on a similar boat as they claimed their first victory of the season against Lancashire. Having scored 238 runs while batting first, Northamptonshire’s bowlers had quite a task to defend it. They allowed Lancashire to get a slight lead as the latter were bowled out for 276. In Northamptonshire’s second innings, they managed to pile on an additional 273 runs and this time, the bowlers defended it with all their might and Lancashire were all out for a meager 165. The Luke Procter-led side enjoyed a 70-run win.

Glamorgan chance of winning - 64%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 36%

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Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score high before first dismissal

Zain-ul-Hassan and Eddie Byrom were Glamorgan’s openers for the first three matches and after a poor start with 3 and 10 runs in the first game, they were invincible with totals of 44, 109, 42 and 93 runs in the following two games. Even though Asa Tribe has been brought in place of Byrom for the last two games, it has not had a major impact on the team’s first wicket since they were able to score 93, 11 and 34 runs together before the first dismissal. Their opening wicket is quite daunting at the moment and another spectacle is expected of them against Northamptonshire.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The average first innings score of 330 at Sophia Gardens seems quite high but the ground is better suited to the fielding sides, and the toss winners opted to do so in both matches. The chasing side have one victory while the other game was drawn but since it is an advantageous position, fielding first will be the toss winner’s preferred choice in the upcoming match, too.

Weather Report

The temperature at Cardiff will reach 22 degrees Celsius around the time of the match with no threat of disruptions, and sunny conditions are going to prevail.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Asitha Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Eddie Byrom Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan turned up the heat on both the batting and bowling fronts during the last match and it paid dividends with a huge victory.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krish Patel, Fateh Singh, Dominic Leech, Liam Guthrie, Calvin Harrison, Harry Conway.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder George Bartlett Batter James Sales Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Rob Keogh Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Harry Conway Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have their work cut out in the batting department against Glamorgan since their scores in the last match were unimpressive.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

The last three matches between Glamorgan and Northamptonshire concluded in draws but the two games prior to that were won by the latter.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Glamorgan - 0

Northamptonshire - 2

Draw - 3

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire’s Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter are quite unpredictable since their partnerships are either hit or miss. In the last three games, the pair posted 2, 0, 51, 18 and 143 runs before the fall of the first wicket. However, Glamorgan have the advantage of consistency as their openers, Zain-ul-Hassan and Asa Tribe, set up scores of 34, 93, 11, 42 and 93 runs in the previous three encounters. They have a better chance of setting up a competitive partnership than Northamptonshire’s openers since they are more reliable together.

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Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram was one of the top scorers for the team against Kent during the last match where he notched up 70 runs in their solitary innings. He is currently Glamorgan’s leading run-getter overall with 451 runs in nine innings and an average of 56.37. He is their most consistent batter with one ton and four half-centuries, making him the favorite against Northamptonshire.

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Saif Zaib faced a two-ball duck in the first innings against Lancashire but he scored his first half-century of the season in the following innings, having amassed precisely 50 runs. He remains Northamptonshire’s top run scorer with 318 runs in eight innings and an average of 39.75, including two centuries and a half-century. He is the top choice for the upcoming fixture as well.

Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Andy Gorvin to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Andy Gorvin was not among the top bowlers for Glamorgan against Kent as he picked one wicket in each of the two innings. Nonetheless, he is tied as the team’s second highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in five innings. Averaging at 19.72, he is expected to be their leading bowler in the next match.

Ben Sanderson to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Sanderson only added two more wickets to his overall tally in the last game but he has 11 wickets in four innings so far. He is one of their most consistent bowlers and his average of 20.27 is excellent which makes him the top contender against Northamptonshire.