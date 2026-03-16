Facts: Glamorgan Women’s Beatrix Ellis scored her maiden half-century with 77 runs against Gloucestershire Women and stands as the second leading batter of the T20 Women's County Cup.

Talitha Stanley and Eve O'Neill are the joint leading bowlers for Sussex Women with three wickets apiece in one innings.

Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Chances of Winning

Glamorgan Women played their first ever match in the T20 Women's County Cup against Gloucestershire Women and it was a massive success. The former, having elected to bat first, piled on a formidable total of 183 with the help of debutant Bea Ellis’ 77 and skipper Lauren Parfitt’s unbeaten 59. This made life easy for the bowlers who had a competitive total to defend; they managed to take five wickets and keep Gloucestershire Women down to 150 by the end of the innings, taking victory by a solid margin of five wickets.

Sussex Women also had a successful start to their campaign as they took on Buckinghamshire Women in the last match and scored 124 runs while batting first. After the top order collapsed with measly contributions, Talitha Stanley and Phoebe Wilkinson did the bulk of the scoring with 29 and 27 runs, respectively. Although their total did not seem particularly convincing, the bowlers took over and their spells worked a treat; Talitha Stanley showed off her all-rounder prowess with a three-wicket haul while Eve O'Neill did the same. The other bowlers helped as well and they banded together to bundle out Buckinghamshire Women for a meager 78, giving Sussex Women an impressive 46-run triumph despite a low target.

Glamorgan Women chance of winning - 55%

Sussex Women chance of winning - 45%

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Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Betting Tips

Sussex Women to score low before first dismissal

Izzy Collis and Mollie Adams were both equally underwhelming in the last outing as the pair added two runs to the first wicket. They scored a single run each which was not nearly enough to lay down a solid foundation for the team. Izzy Collis is an experienced batter but with Mollie Adams having made her debut in the previous outing, they are on the backfoot since their partnership is on tenterhooks.

Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Toss Prediction

Sophia Gardens has hosted 11 T20I matches in the past where the teams fielding first took eight wins and those batting have three victories. The average score with the first bat is 150 at this venue and it is quite easy to attain. The toss winning skipper will favor chasing in the upcoming clash.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to prevail at Cardiff with a minimal 10% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is set to touch 23 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan Women Player List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.

Predicted Playing XI

Daisy Jeanes All-rounder Lauren Parfitt (C) All-rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Charlotte Scarborough Batter Beatrix Ellis Batter Emily Burke All-rounder Gemma Porter Bowler Eve Jackson Bowler Georgia Louise Parfitt Wicket-keeper Sara Phillips Bowler Katy Cobb Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Beatrix Ellis and Lauren Parfitt were entirely responsible for their incredible first innings score and the bowlers complemented their performance well.

Sussex Women Player List

Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Tia Joseph, Alice Noakes, Lottie Curling, Faye Mullins, Lucy Western, Phoebe Wilkinson, Regina Suddahazai, Maya Champion, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis, Beth Harvey, Eve O'Neill, Hope Mullins, Indigo Gentry, Kali-Anne Docherty, Talitha Stanley.

Predicted Playing XI

Izzy Collis Batter Mollie Adams Wicket-keeper Rachel King Batter Chiara Green (C) All-rounder Phoebe Wilkinson All-rounder Talitha Stanley Bowler Eve O'Neill Bowler Lottie Curling All-rounder Anna Lewis Bowler Beth Harvey Bowler Kali-Anne Docherty Bowler

Sussex Women Team Form

Sussex Women’s batting was atrocious in the previous match considering their batters barely did anything worthwhile and 28 of their runs came from extras. They have a powerful bowling lineup, though, with the likes of Talitha Stanley and Eve O'Neill.

Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Head-to-Head

This fixture is the first meeting between Glamorgan Women and Sussex Women, and they have no record in the tournament as yet.

Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Betting Odds

Glamorgan Women to have a better opening partnership than Sussex Women

Sussex Women’s Izzy Collis and Mollie Adams were off to a horrendous start in the previous game against Buckinghamshire Women as each of the openers scored a run each before getting dismissed, resulting in a two-run partnership. Glamorgan Women, contrarily, showed better potential as Daisy Jeanes and Lauren Parfitt scored 13 runs together and it was the former’s early dismissal in the second over which brought an abrupt end to their collaboration. They certainly have more firepower to take Sussex Women’s openers head-on.

Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Best Batters

Bea Ellis to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter

Bea Ellis scored a 77-run century on debut in the previous outing against Gloucestershire Women. The batter has no other records prior to this but she was striking at an impressive 187.80 and will be expected to keep up the momentum in the upcoming game as well.

Izzy Collis to be Sussex Women’s Best Batter

Izzy Collis failed to make a contribution to Sussex Women’s innings in the last encounter, having been dismissed for one against Buckinghamshire Women. However, she was a part of the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup in 2019 where she amassed 110 runs in seven innings, including a half-century with 67 runs. The opener is the top pick to come good against Glamorgan Women.

Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Best Bowlers

Emily Burke to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler

Emily Burke emerged as the leading bowler for Glamorgan Women in the last outing versus Gloucestershire Women; in her four-over spell, she picked two wickets and achieved a brilliant economy rate of 7.75. This was her first match in the tournament and her average of 15.50 is rather remarkable, and she is anticipated to lead the charge once more in the next match.

Talitha Stanley to be Sussex Women’s Best Bowler

Talitha Stanley was tied as the top wicket-taker for Sussex Women against Buckinghamshire Women last time out. In 3.1 overs, she delivered one maiden, claimed three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 6.63. She has an average of 7.00 which makes her the top choice for the next encounter.