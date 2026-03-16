Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction GLO 43 % Chance of Winning DER 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Gloucestershire and Derbyshire are going head-to-head for the second time in the present season of the County Championship Division Two, meeting from June 22 to 25, 2025. They will clash at County Ground, Bristol, with a scheduled start time of 3:30 PM IST.

Facts: Wicket-keeper batter James Bracey is the leading batter for Gloucestershire with 577 runs in 12 innings.

Derbyshire’s Caleb Jewell is the second highest run scorer of the Division Two with 693 runs in 12 innings.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire’s previous game against Northamptonshire ended in a high scoring draw after the latter set the tone for the match with a 469-run knock. Gloucestershire added 379 runs to the board before declaring with Cameron Green and Cameron Bancroft as their top scorers, having scored 118* and 60 runs, respectively. Northamptonshire scored an additional 259 runs and Derbyshire responded with 214 runs in the final innings. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft scored 80 and 60 runs, respectively, but since there was no time left in the game, the sides had to settle for a draw.

Derbyshire ended their series of draws with a victory as they went up against Kent in the last outing. The former batted first and racked in a remarkable total of 587 runs before declaring - Caleb Jewell’s monumental double century with 232 runs was absolutely phenomenal and skipper Wayne Madsen was next in line with 100 runs. Harry Came scored a half-century of his own with 89 runs while David Lloyd and Luis Reece scored 50 runs each. Kent fell short in both innings as they scored 326 and 247 runs but Derbyshire bagged a victory by an innings and 14 runs.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 43%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 57%

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Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

David Lloyd and Caleb Jewell have improved progressively over the course of the season and in the last five matches, they secured impressive totals of 99, 33, 27, 4, 67, 5, 23 and 37 runs. Although they faltered a few times in between with single digit scores, they always came back stronger to give the team competent first partnerships. They are expected to do the same in the upcoming match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Bristol has hosted three matches in the tournament until now where the chasing sides emerged victorious twice while the remaining match ended in a draw. The average first innings score of 407 is rather high but the toss winners have all chosen to field first so far, making it the preferred strategy for the next game.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Bristol and the chance of rain stands at 25% with the temperature going up to 22 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft (C) Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter Matt Taylor Bowler Cameron Green All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren Batter Tom Price Batter Zaman Akhter Bowler Archie Bailey Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have had varied results with three draws, one loss and one win in the last five games but after having lost to Derbyshire this season, they remain on the backfoot.

Derbyshire Player List

Wayne Madsen (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter David Lloyd Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen (C) Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Luis Reece All-rounder Jack Morley Bowler Anuj Dal Batter Martin Andersson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s batting is their greatest strength this season and with the likes of Wayne Madsen and Caleb Jewell leading the onslaught, they are a powerful side.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Derbyshire won their head-to-head encounter against Gloucestershire earlier this season but in the four matches prior to that, one was abandoned and three were drawn.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 0

Derbyshire - 1

Draw - 3

Abandoned - 1

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth have been a reliable opening pair for Gloucestershire in the tournament so far and their collaboration has yielded fluctuating totals. In the three matches leading up to this game, the pair scored 41, 27, 54, 8 and 47 runs before the first dismissal. However, Derbyshire’s David Lloyd and Caleb Jewell have been prolific with totals of 99, 33, 27, 4 and 67 runs in the previous three outings. They are favored to secure a better stand than their counterparts at Gloucestershire.

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Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Cameron Green to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Cameron Green emerged as Gloucestershire’s leading batter in the first innings against Northamptonshire where he notched up an unbeaten 118, marking his third century of the season. He is among the top batters for the team overall with 467 runs in nine innings, including a half-century, along with an average of 66.71. He is the top pick to be their standout batter in the next match.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen secured his second century of the season in the last outing against Kent where he scored precisely 100 runs before his dismissal. He now stands as the second leading batter for Derbyshire with 598 runs in 11 innings and an average of 59.80 . He continues to be the top choice for the upcoming fixture as well.

Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Archie Bailey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Archie Bailey participated in his first match of the season in the previous outing against Northamptonshire and was the top wicket-taker for Gloucestershire, having picked three wickets in each of the two innings. With six wickets in two innings and a stellar average of 21.83, he is expected to lead the charge once more.

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

In the last outing versus, Luis Reece was among the leading bowlers for the team as he claimed one wicket in the first innings and three more in the second. He remains their top wicket-taker with 23 wickets in ten innings and an average of 21.86, making him the leading contender against Gloucestershire.