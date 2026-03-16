Facts: Opener Ben Charlesworth leads Gloucestershire’s run charts with 132 runs in two innings.

Glamorgan’s Kiran Carlson is the third leading batter of the Division Two with 138 runs in two innings.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire have hardly improved since the previous season as they lost to Derbyshire in the first outing of the season. Batting first, the former scored a mere 222 runs with Graeme van Buuren and James Bracey as the only real contributors, having scored 67 and 48 runs, respectively. Derbyshire added 391 runs to the board and Gloucestershire had a challenging time trying to put on a competitive lead. They managed to score an additional 259 runs where Ben Charlesworth’s 110 was the only praiseworthy individual total. Derbyshire did not have to exert themselves much and ended up taking an easy nine-wicket victory.

Glamorgan, too, shared a similar fate as they scored 229 against Leicestershire which was not a competent score. Wicket-keeper batter Chris Cooke’s 55 and Eddie Byrom’s 41 were the top scores of the innings and the others were hardly of any help. Leicestershire wreaked havoc with a 427-run score and Glamorgan could do very little to counter that. They scored 248 more runs with the help of Kiran Carlson’s 113 and Andy Gorvin’s unbeaten 50. Leicestershire, though, scored 53 runs in their fourth innings chase which was enough to secure a solid ten-wicket triumph.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 38%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 62%

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Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score low before first dismissal

Glamorgan have had several different opening combinations so far and they have hardly ever paid off. To kick start their new campaign, Zain-ul-Hassan and Eddie Byrom led the innings which resulted in paltry stands of 3 and 10 runs. In the last three games of the previous season, the openers added 69, 16, 0, 4 and 8 runs to the first wicket. Barring one big knock, the team failed in nearly every other attempt and they are not expected to get much better going forward.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

County Ground in Bristol had one conclusive result in six games last season where the fielding side took one win, and the remaining matches were all drawn. The average first innings stand of 282 last season was not really defendable and the toss winners elected to chase four times, making it the sought after option for the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

Sunny, clear skies are predicted at Bristol on match day with no threat of rainfall whatsoever and the temperature is set to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

James Bracey (c), Cameron Bancroft, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Dent Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter James Bracey (C) Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren Batter Tom Price Batter Zaman Akhter Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Marchant de Lange Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire’s bowlers need to work on giving away fewer runs to relieve some pressure off the batters.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Asitha Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Eddie Byrom Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have a similar problem to that of Gloucestershire and that is in their bowling unit. They conceded too many runs last time out which cost them the game.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire and Glamorgan are tied with one victory apiece in their last five meetings in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 1

Glamorgan - 1

Tie - 1

Draw - 2

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Zain-ul-Hassan and Eddie Byrom were not a very impactful opening wicket as they posted measly totals of 3 and 10 in the last match against Leicestershire. The former is new to the opening lineup for the team but it does justify two back-to-back low scores. For Gloucestershire as well, Chris Dent was the weak link in his partnership with Ben Charlesworth in the last game against Derbyshire where the pair added 15 and 24 runs to the first wicket. However, the latter have opened together before during the 2024 season and since they have had the opportunity to settle in, they are relied upon to outgun Glamorgan’s first partnership in the next game.

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Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Best Batters

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Skipper and wicket-keeper batter James Bracey scored a total of 57 runs in two innings against Derbyshire with an average of 28.50, and currently stands as the team’s third leading batter. He led the team in the previous season with 1089 runs in 21 innings and will be expected to return stronger in the upcoming match.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram was not particularly impactful as he scored 32 and four runs in the last match versus Leicestershire. However, during the 2024 season, he was invincible and ended up scoring 1351 runs in 18 innings. Despite his lackluster performance in the last outing, he is anticipated to come good in the next encounter against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Marchant de Lange to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Marchant de Lange delivered one spell in the previous match against Derbyshire. In 13 overs, he achieved three maidens, bagged three wickets and earned himself an economy rate of 2.38. He also has a brilliant bowling average of 10.33 which makes him the top pick for the next match.

Andy Gorvin to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Andy Gorvin was the joint highest wicket-taker in the previous game against Leicestershire where he picked four wickets in the first innings and went wicketless in the following innings. He achieved a phenomenal overall economy rate of 2.31 along with an average of 12.75, and will be expected to be their leading bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Glamorgan Gloucestershire to win @ 2.06 (Parimatch)

Glamorgan to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch) Glamorgan and Gloucestershire did almost exactly the same thing in their respective previous matches and lost in the same manner. They have always been evenly matched in the tournament but both sides come into this game in the same form. Glamorgan stand last on the points table while Gloucestershire are in the penultim2.06 ate position. They will certainly have a close fight in the next match but Glamorgan are likely to have the edge, having won their last encounter against Gloucestershire. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





