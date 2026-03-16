Facts: Gloucestershire’s Oliver Price is the third leading batter of the Division Two with 515 runs in eight innings.

Ben Compton is Kent’s leading run-getter with 429 runs in ten innings so far.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire’s winless streak continues as they drew their previous outing against Lancashire. The latter batted first to score 450 runs and Gloucestershire’s batters did not see it as much of a threat, having surpassed the target comfortably with 589 runs on the board. Oliver Price showcased an absolute masterclass of an innings as he single handedly scored 253* runs and Miles Hammond was next in line with a 97-run knock. James Bracey and Ben Charlesworth did quite well, too, since they scored 44 and 43 runs, respectively, which allowed the team to post such a competitive total. Lancashire were 255/8 when the time was up and the sides had to draw.

Kent are much worse off since they enter this game with two defeats on the bounce, having lost to Glamorgan last time around. The latter secured a formidable 549-run total which was enough to keep Kent at bay. During Kent’s chase, wicket-keeper batter Chris Benjamin was the only one who contributed with an unbeaten 94. They responded with 212 runs and, following on, they scored an additional 176 runs before getting bundled out, leading to an innings-and-161-run defeat.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 42%

Kent chance of winning - 58%

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Gloucestershire vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Kent’s openers showed quite a bit of potential in the first two matches of the season where Ben Compton and Zak Crawley scored 3, 66, 2 and 91 runs before the first dismissal. However, in the next two matches, the pair were completely off their game considering they piled on totals of 11, 2, 10 and 19 runs. Crawley was dropped in favor of Harry Finch during the previous match against Glamorgan and the new opening duo added 5 and 39 runs to the first wicket. Since their partnership was not promising either, the opening wicket is not expected to put on a competent performance in the next match.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Toss Prediction

County Ground in Bristol has an average first innings score of 399 this season but the first match was an aberration as Gloucestershire scored 546 against Glamorgan. The teams chose to field first on both occasions since chasing is more favorable at this venue, and Leicestershire beat Gloucestershire while fielding first in the previous outing. It is going to be the top strategy for the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

Bristol will experience sunny skies with no rain clouds posing a threat on match day, and the temperature is set to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft (C) Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter Matt Taylor Bowler James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren Batter Chris Dent Batter Tom Price Batter Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire’s batting is brilliant but their inconsistency is the biggest factor holding them back.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Akeem Jordan, Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Keith Dudgeon, Kashif Ali, Ekansh Singh, Chris Benjamin.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton All-rounder Harry Finch Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Ekansh Singh All-rounder Chris Benjamin Wicket-keeper Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Kashif Ali Bowler George Garrett Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent are on a two-match losing streak coming into this game but their batters, especially the top order, are strong enough to return to form.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between Gloucestershire and Kent, the teams were tied with one victory each and the remaining matches were drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 1

Kent - 1

Draw - 3

Gloucestershire vs Kent Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Kent’s first wicket has been absolutely hapless in the tournament and their openers, alternating between Ben Compton, Harry Finch and Zak Crawley, have set up meager scores of 5, 39, 10, 19, 11 and 2 in the last three matches. However, this is not to say that Gloucestershire have been significantly better in this regard since Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth secured totals of 47, 1, 9, 6 and 71 in the previous three encounters. They have shown the ability to score big and Gloucestershire’s openers will be favored for the next match.

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Gloucestershire vs Kent Best Batters

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

James Bracey fell short of what could have been a second half-century of the season as he scored 44 runs in their sole innings against Lancashire. He is now the second leading batter for the team with 404 runs in eight innings and an average of 80.80, and he is expected to do well in the upcoming match.

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Compton did not make much of an impact in the last game against Glamorgan where he scored seven and 17 runs before his dismissal. Regardless, he remains Kent’s top batter in the tournament with 429 runs in ten innings and an average of 47.66. He is expected to bounce back in the next game.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Tom Price to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Price was tied as the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire in the last match against Lancashire where he took two wickets in the first innings and three more wickets in the following innings. He is the top bowler for the team overall with 15 wickets in eight innings so far. Despite a rather high average of 29.26, he is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson emerged as the second leading bowler for Kent in the last match against Glamorgan, having taken three wickets in his 41-over spell which included two maidens and an economy rate of 3.63. He has eight wickets in three innings thus far, and even though his average of 36.37 is quite unimpressive, he has the ability to be their top wicket-taker in the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kent Gloucestershire to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)

Kent to win @ 1.74 (Parimatch) Gloucestershire have had no luck this season and they are currently seventh in the Division Two standings with two losses and three draws. Kent are in a slightly better position as they stand fourth on the table with two wins, two losses and one draw. Even though their performance in the last game was quite awful, they have the firepower to bounce back and come good in the next clash against Gloucestershire. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





