Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
GLO
39%
Chance of Winning
LAN
61%
First class
College Ground
Facts:
- Wicket-keeper batter James Bracey stands as Gloucestershire’s top run scorer with 813 runs in 16 innings.
- Lancashire’s George Balderson is the leading wicket-taker of the Division Two with 30 wickets in 14 innings.
Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire drew their third game in a rowas they faced Glamorgan in the previous match and posted 380 runs on the board while batting first. Wicket-keeper batter James Bracey top-scored with 133 runs while Zaman Akhter and Cameron Bancroft made valuable contributions of 58 and 50 runs, respectively. Although the score was perfectly defensible, the bowlers were too lax in their approach and ended up conceding 528 runs to the opposition. Gloucestershire’s batters struggled in the second innings with the bat where they were 255/7, and a lack of time resulted in a draw.
Lancashire, on the other hand,achieved their long awaited victory against Derbyshire, marking their first of the season. The Manchester-rooted team scored 367 runs while batting first with the help of Chris Green’s 121 and Keaton Jennings’ 106. The bowlers kept the opposition down to 261 which allowed the batters to further their lead with an additional 406 runs - this time, Ashton Turner’s unbeaten 121 was the top score while George Balderson, Michael Jones and Keaton Jennings scored half-centuries with 82, 63 and 58 runs, respectively. Their lead was substantial at this point and they did not have to break a sweat in order to take victory by a massive 261-run margin.
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 39%
- Lancashire chance of winning - 61%
Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Betting Tips
Gloucestershire to score high before first dismissal
Skipper Cameron Bancroft is the mainstay opener for Gloucestershire in the tournament so far, and he has opened alongside Joe Phillips and Ben Charlesworth in the previous five outings. The pairs have maintained consistency withimpressive first wicket stands of 77, 44, 68, 32, 41, 27, 54, 8 and 47 runstogether. Another competitive opening score is on the cards for the duo.
Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction
A single game was held at College Ground in the previous season of the Division Two, and it was between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan. The latter opted to field first and although the game was drawn, it was the right choice sincechasing was much easier at the venue. For the next game, too, fielding first will remain the toss winner’s preferred strategy.
Weather Report
Light rain is forecast at Cheltenham on the day of the match witha mild 20% threat of precipitation. The temperature will peak at 22 degrees Celsius.
Gloucestershire Player List
Cameron Bancroft (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Green, Todd Murphy.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft (C)
|
Batter
|
Joe Phillips
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
Batter
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Zaman Akhter
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Ajeet Dale
|
Bowler
|
Archie Bailey
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire are competitive with the bat but the bowlers need to work on giving away fewer runs, especially after the debacle of the last game against Glamorgan.
Lancashire Player List
James Anderson (c), Marcus Harris, Keaton Jennings, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Steven Croft, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, George Dockrell, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Venkatesh Iyer, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Michael Jones, Anderson Phillip, Ashton Turner.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
All-rounder
|
Keaton Jennings
|
Batter
|
Josh Bohannon
|
Batter
|
Tom Bailey
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
George Balderson
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Stanley
|
Bowler
|
James Anderson (C)
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire have had a dry spell for a majority of the season before the previous game, and they are expected to build on this momentum going forward.
Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head
Lancashire have the upper hand over Gloucestershire,having won two matches in the last five games.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Gloucestershire - 0
Lancashire - 2
Draw - 3
Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire
Cameron Bancroft and Joe Phillips have been mighty consistent for Gloucestershire’s first wicket this season and their scores in the last three matches are commendable,having secured totals of 77, 44, 68, 32, 41 and 27 runs. However, Lancashire’s opening order has been nearly equally competitive with stands of 5, 60, 119, 74 and 25 between Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings in the previous three encounters. Although both sides are strong in this regard, the bookmakers expect Gloucestershire’s openers to have the edge in the upcoming game.
Gloucestershire vs Lancashire
First class
College Ground, null
Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Best Batters
James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
As predicted for the previous game, James Bracey emerged as the top batterfor Gloucestershire with 133 runs in the first innings. Although he only scored an additional 13 runs in the following innings, he is the leading run scorer for the team overall with 813 runs in 16 innings and an average of 62.53 which makes him the leading contender once again.
Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter
In the last outing versus Derbyshire,Keaton Jennings scored a 106-run century and went on to garner 58 extra runsin the second innings. He is now the second highest run scorer for Lancashire with 726 runs in 17 innings along with an average of 42.70, making him the top choice against Gloucestershire.
Gloucestershire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers
Ajeet Singh Dale to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Ajeet Singh Dale was tied for second place during the previous encounter against Glamorgan where he claimed two wickets in his 24-over spell which included three maidens and an economy rate of 3.00.He is the team’s top bowler with 25 wickets in 12 inningsand despite an unimpressive average of 32.36, he is expected to come out on top.
George Balderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler
George Balderson was Lancashire’s leading wicket-taker in the last game against Derbyshire where he captured four wickets in each of the two innings.He leads their bowling attack overall with 30 wickets in 14 inningsand an average of 27.40, and he is anticipated to be their premier bowler once more in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lancashire
- Gloucestershire to win @ 2.12 (Parimatch)
- Lancashire to win @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments