Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Championship Division Two Match Prediction
GLO
41%
Chance of Winning
LEI
59%
First class
County Ground
Facts:
- Wicket-keeper batter James Bracey leads Gloucestershire’s run charts with 262 runs in five innings.
- Leicestershire’s Ian Holland is the third leading bowler of the Division Two with 13 wickets in six innings.
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire’s performance with the bat was quite impressive in the last game versus Kent, having posted a remarkable 472-run first innings stand. Wicket-keeper batter James Bracey and Cameron Green did much of the damage as they scored 151* and 112 runs, respectively. Marchant de Lange’s 51 and Miles Hammond’s 48 were also helpful contributions and the bowlers restricted Kent to 393. Gloucestershire managed to add 333 more runs to their tally and victory looked theirs for the taking before a lack of time led to an impasse.
Leicestershire, too, appeared poised to take victory against a struggling Lancashire in the last game, having kept the latter down to 263 runs in the first innings. Leicestershire responded by surpassing the target by quite a margin as they scored 491 runs before declaring. Skipper Peter Handscomb found his feet with an outstanding knock of 142 not out while opener Rehan Ahmed scored precisely 100 runs. Lewis Hill and Sol Budinger also contributed 64 and 41 runs, respectively. During Lancashire’s second innings, they were down three wickets with just 90 runs on the board when the match ended abruptly in a draw.
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 41%
- Leicestershire chance of winning - 59%
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips
Leicestershire to score high before first dismissal
Sol Budinger is the mainstay opener for Leicestershire, having opened all matches so far and after scoring an 18-run partnership with Ian Holland in the first innings of the first game, the latter was dropped down the order in favor of all-rounder Rehan Ahmed. Since then, the openers have added 53*, 26, 132 and 102 runs to the first wicket. They are invincible at the moment and a solid partnership is expected of the pair for the next game as well.
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction
Chasing is always more favorable at County Ground in Bristol where the toss winner of the previous game between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan chose to field first. In the 2024 season, the average first innings total of 282 was not particularly convincing. Fielding first is going to be the toss winning side’s preference in the upcoming fixture, too.
Weather Report
A light shower will cause disruptions at Bristol since there is a 25% likelihood of rainfall and the temperature is expected to go up to 16 degrees Celsius.
Gloucestershire Player List
Cameron Bancroft (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft (C)
|
Batter
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Chris Dent
|
Batter
|
Tom Price
|
Batter
|
Marchant de Lange
|
Bowler
|
Ajeet Dale
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire’s performance with the bat was quite competitive in the previous game but their chance of taking victory was thwarted by a shortage of time.
Leicestershire Player List
Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood, Logan van Beek.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Sol Budinger
|
Batter
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Hill
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Louis Kimber
|
Batter
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
Ben Green
|
Bowler
|
Tom Scriven
|
Bowler
|
Ben Mike
|
All-rounder
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire are in a league of their own at the moment, and their performance with the bat and ball are both equally dominant.
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head
The last two games between Gloucestershire and Leicestershire were drawn but the latter won the three matches prior to that.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Gloucestershire - 0
Leicestershire - 3
Draw - 2
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds
Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire
Cameron Bancroft’s return to Gloucestershire’s top order has brought a major improvement to their first wicket stands. He has opened with both Ben Charlesworth and the pair added 6, 71 and 62 runs to the first wicket in the previous two games. When Chris Dent opened in place of the former during the first game, the scores were as low as 15 and 24 runs. However, Leicestershire’s openers have been much more stable in this aspect as Rehan Ahmed and Sol Budinger have piled on opening totals of 102, 26, 132, 18 and 53* runs in the last three encounters. Naturally, the latter are anticipated to secure a more competitive first partnership than their counterparts at Gloucestershire.
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire
First class
County Ground, null
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Best Batters
James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
James Bracey notched up an impressive daddy hundred with 151* runs in the first innings against Kent and he remained unbeaten on 30 in the following innings. He leads Gloucestershire’s run charts overall with 262 runs in five innings and an average of 87.33. Based on his performance in the previous game, he is expected to do just as well in the upcoming match.
Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter
Peter Handscomb came into his own during the last outing versus Lancashire where he scored an unbeaten 142 to mark his first century of the season. He is now the leading run-getter for Leicestershire with 288 runs in four innings. With an average of 96.00, he remains the top choice for the next game as well.
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers
Marchant de Lange to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Marchant de Lange was the joint leading bowler for Gloucestershire in the first innings against Kent where he claimed two wickets. Even though he did not deliver a spell in the second innings, he is tied as their second highest wicket-taker overall with five wickets in two innings. His average of 20.60 is the best of the team and he is expected to come out on top against Leicestershire.
Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler
Ian Holland emerged as the second leading bowler of the previous game against Lancashire where he took a total of four wickets for Leicestershire, having picked two in each innings. He also leads the team’s bowling attack with a total of 13 wickets in six innings and an excellent average of 18.46, making him the top pick to be their premier bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicestershire
- Gloucestershire to win @ 2.41 (Parimatch)
- Leicestershire to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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