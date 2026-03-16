Facts: James Bracey remains the top run scorer for Gloucestershire with 840 runs in 18 innings.

Middlesex’s Ryan Higgins and Toby Roland-Jones are the second and third leading bowlers of Division Two with 33 and 31 wickets, respectively.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire were on the short end of the stick in the last match against Lancashirewhere the latter piled on a massive total of 557. Gloucestershire’s batters had their work cut out and they did the best they could by responding with 381 runs and opener Ben Charlesworth was the top contributor with a 160-run century. Following on, the team posted an additional 285 runs on the board with Ben Charlesworth’s 71 and Joe Phillips’ 56 as the top scores of the innings. However, their lead was not substantial and there was nothing they could do to defend it which allowed Lancashire to take a landslide nine-wicket triumph.

Middlesex, though,have been riding a wave of success as they beat Northamptonshirein the last match to take their second victory in a row. The former, having batted first, piled on 625 runs before declaring the innings; Max Holden’s 151-run daddy hundred was the top score while Kane Williamson and Leus du Plooy were also centurions with 114 and 105* runs, respectively. With a monumental target on the board, the bowlers had the leeway to keep Northamptonshire at bay and they delivered as they won by an innings and 107 runs.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 38%

Middlesex chance of winning - 62%

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Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

In the last five matches, Middlesex have had Sam Robson as their mainstay opener and he opened alongside Max Holden and Joshua De Caires. This did not deter their performance whatsoever asthey secured totals of 122, 173, 6, 89, 14, 98, 0 and 51 runs. Since they are an absolutely explosive first partnership, they are expected to put on a big score in the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The only game held at College Ground this season was betweenLancashire and Gloucestershire where the former elected to bat first. This worked out perfectly as they scored a 500+ target and defended it well. Based on the outcome of the game, the toss winning side will favor batting first in the upcoming fixture, too.

Weather Report

A huge 40% chance of rainfall is predicted at Cheltenhamalong with light showers. The temperature will go up to 20 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Green, Todd Murphy.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft (C) Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter Graeme van Buuren Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Ben Charlesworth Batter Zaman Akhter Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler Marchant de Lange Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have been quite off the mark this season and their batters are no match for Middlesex.

Middlesex Player List

Leus du Plooy (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Mark Stoneman, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar, Dane Paterson, Naavya Sharma, Kane Williamson.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Max Holden Batter Kane Williamson Batter Leus du Plooy (C) Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Zafar Gohar Bowler Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex are expected to extend their winning streak and continue putting in brilliant batting performances.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire have the edge over Middlesexin their last five head-to-head games with three victories.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Gloucestershire - 3

Middlesex - 1

Draw - 1

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Gloucestershire’s Cameron Bancroft and Ben Charlesworth have been a phenomenal opening pair for the team this season and their totals are solid foundations for the rest of the team to build on. In the last three games, they added 20, 98, 77, 44, 68 and 32 runs to the first wicket. However,Middlesex’s openers have been in a league of their own with totals of 122, 173 and 6 and 89 runsbetween Sam Robson and Max Holden in the previous three encounters. Although both sides have competitive opening partnerships, the latter are favored to achieve a better result in the upcoming game.

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Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Best Batters

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

James Bracey was not among the top scorers for Gloucestershire as he scored 20 runs in the first innings and seven runs in the second.His lead at the top remains unchallenged, having amassed 840 runs in 18 inningsand an average of 56.00. With three tons and a half-century under her belt, he is expected to be their standout batter against Middlesex.

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected sinceMax Holden emerged as the top run scorer for Middlesex with a 151-run knockin their solitary innings. He has a massive gap over the other batters with 884 runs in 16 innings and an average of 49.11 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Ajeet Singh Dale to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Ajeet Singh Dale delivered a single spell in the previous game against Lancashire and he went wicketless.He stands as the team’s top wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 13 innings, and includes one fifer. Although his average of 36.20 is rather unimpressive, he is anticipated to lead the charge for Gloucestershire in the next match.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last game, Ryan Higgins emerged as the top bowler for Middlesexagainst Northamptonshire as he picked a four-wicket haul in the first innings and an additional three wickets in the following innings. He has a total of 33 wickets in 18 innings and an impressive average of 22.42, making him the top contender against Gloucestershire.