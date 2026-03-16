Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction
GLO
45%
Chance of Winning
NOR
55%
Parimatch
Batery
First class
County Ground
Facts:
- With 914 runs, James Bracey is the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire in this campaign.
- With 1192 runs, Saif Zaib is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire in this campaign.
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning
Gloucestershire have had an underwhelming campaign this season even though they have managed just three defeats in 12 matches. Gloucestershire have managed just one win so far this season and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they managed a draw against Leicestershire.
Northamptonshire have managed two wins this season and are currently seventh on the table. They have struggled for consistency this season as they have lost four matches and would be hoping for a strong finish. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gloucestershire’ chances of winning - 45%
- Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 55%
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Cameron Bancroft missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he has been brilliant so far this season. So far this season he has scored 796 runs with an average of 46.82 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Luke Procter has been solid so far in this campaign. So far he has scored 766 runs with an average of 45.05. He scored a brilliant half century in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light rain in Bristol during the game which could have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Gloucestershire News & Player List
Gloucestershire Player List
Cameron Bancroft (c), Ben Charlesworth, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Graeme van Buuren, Zaman Akhter, Todd Murphy, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Chris Dent, Cameron Green, Tom Price
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Joe Phillips
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Miles Hammond
|
All-rounder
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Zaman Akhter
|
All-rounder
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Ajeet Dale
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire are winless in the last six matches which includes five draws and one defeat and are currently fifth on the table.
Northamptonshire News & Player List
Northamptonshire Player List
Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter (c), Lewis McManus (wk), James Sales, George Bartlett, Saif Zaib, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, George Scrimshaw, Liam Guthrie, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aadi Sharma, Dominic Leech, Ben Sanderson, Calvin Harrison, Tim Robinson, Gus Miller
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Batter
|
Luke Procter
|
Batter
|
James Sales
|
Batter
|
George Bartlett
|
Batter
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saif Zaib
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Broad
|
All-rounder
|
Rob Keogh
|
All-rounder
|
George Scrimshaw
|
Bowler
|
Liam Guthrie
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire are winless in the last four games. With two wins thus far, they are currently seventh on the table.
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head
Northamptonshire hold a slight edge over Gloucestershire in the past 47-40. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Gloucestershire: 40
Northamptonshire: 47
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire
Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire go head to head after both sides have had a disappointing campaign thus far. Gloucestershire head into this game after back to back draws, they are winless in the last six matches and have only managed one win so far in this campaign. Much like their opponents, Northamptonshire are winless in the last four matches which includes three draws and one defeat and with just two wins so far, they are currently seventh on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and bowlers of both teams struggled to make an impact as they both teams managed to share the spoils, Gloucestershire had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Gloucestershire will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire
First class
County Ground, null
Gloucestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Northamptonshire
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters
James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’ top batter
James Bracey continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a half century in the first innings. With 914 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’ top batter
Saif Zaib had a sensational game in the last outing as he scored 145 runs in the last match. With 1192 runs so far, Zaib is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers
Ajeet Dale to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler
Ajeet Dale had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets against Leicestershire. With 29 wickets, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Calvin Harrison to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler
Calvin Harrison had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged five wickets against Glamorgan. With 35 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northamptonshire
- Gloucestershire to win - 1.91 (PariMatch)
- Northamptonshire to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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