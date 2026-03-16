Facts: With 914 runs, James Bracey is the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire in this campaign.

With 1192 runs, Saif Zaib is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire in this campaign.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire have had an underwhelming campaign this season even though they have managed just three defeats in 12 matches. Gloucestershire have managed just one win so far this season and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they managed a draw against Leicestershire.

Northamptonshire have managed two wins this season and are currently seventh on the table. They have struggled for consistency this season as they have lost four matches and would be hoping for a strong finish. As per our calculations, Northamptonshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gloucestershire’ chances of winning - 45%

Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 55%

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Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Cameron Bancroft missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he has been brilliant so far this season. So far this season he has scored 796 runs with an average of 46.82 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Luke Procter has been solid so far in this campaign. So far he has scored 766 runs with an average of 45.05. He scored a brilliant half century in the last game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Bristol during the game which could have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft (c), Ben Charlesworth, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Graeme van Buuren, Zaman Akhter, Todd Murphy, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Chris Dent, Cameron Green, Tom Price

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Joe Phillips Batter Oliver Price All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Miles Hammond All-rounder Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Zaman Akhter All-rounder Todd Murphy Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire are winless in the last six matches which includes five draws and one defeat and are currently fifth on the table.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter (c), Lewis McManus (wk), James Sales, George Bartlett, Saif Zaib, Justin Broad, Rob Keogh, George Scrimshaw, Liam Guthrie, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aadi Sharma, Dominic Leech, Ben Sanderson, Calvin Harrison, Tim Robinson, Gus Miller

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter Batter James Sales Batter George Bartlett Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib All-rounder Justin Broad All-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are winless in the last four games. With two wins thus far, they are currently seventh on the table.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Northamptonshire hold a slight edge over Gloucestershire in the past 47-40. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Gloucestershire: 40

Northamptonshire: 47

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire go head to head after both sides have had a disappointing campaign thus far. Gloucestershire head into this game after back to back draws, they are winless in the last six matches and have only managed one win so far in this campaign. Much like their opponents, Northamptonshire are winless in the last four matches which includes three draws and one defeat and with just two wins so far, they are currently seventh on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and bowlers of both teams struggled to make an impact as they both teams managed to share the spoils, Gloucestershire had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Gloucestershire will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’ top batter

James Bracey continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored a half century in the first innings. With 914 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Saif Zaib had a sensational game in the last outing as he scored 145 runs in the last match. With 1192 runs so far, Zaib is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Ajeet Dale to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler

Ajeet Dale had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets against Leicestershire. With 29 wickets, he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Calvin Harrison to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

Calvin Harrison had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged five wickets against Glamorgan. With 35 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.