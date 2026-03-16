Facts: Brad Wheal is the top bowler for Hampshire at the moment, having captured 13 wickets in six innings.

Durham’s Ben Raine is the second leading wicket-taker of the Division One with 19 wickets in eight innings.

Hampshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Hampshire’s last match against Somerset ended in a draw but they seemed poised to overcome the latter, having kept their rivals down to a score of 184. Hampshire surpassed it with 336 runs on the scoreboard; the middle order are owed credit for the success of the team as Nick Gubbins, Liam Dawson, Tom Prest and Ben Brown contributed 82, 72, 42 and 30* runs, respectively. Somerset were much more competitive in the second innings where they scored 163 for the loss of two wickets but with no time left to play the match to fruition, it came to an abrupt halt at this juncture.

Durham’s low scoring endeavor against Worcestershire last time out seemed like the odds were against them but the former truly pulled off a miracle. Even though Worcestershire were restricted to a meager total of 162, Durham found themselves in a bind as the batters failed to hold up their end of the bargain, having been bundled out for 136. Their chances appeared slim but the bowlers came through once again as they limited Worcestershire to just 81 runs and Durham were able to complete the chase with six wickets to spare.

Hampshire chance of winning - 59%

Durham chance of winning - 41%

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Hampshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Hampshire to score high before first dismissal

Mark Stoneman and Fletcha Middleton made a roaring start to their campaign with totals of 70 and 47 runs before the first dismissal during the first outing. Their performance dropped off a tad in the second game where their scores of 6 and 16 were not convincing in the slightest, but they showed signs of improvement with a 38-run stand in the last game against Somerset. Their upward trajectory looks promising and they have the strength to take Durham’s bowlers head-on.

Hampshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

The first match held at The Rose Bowl this season was a slight aberration as the chasing side emerged victorious but the track remains quite conducive for the batters. The second match was inconclusive but with an average first innings total of 401 last season, batting first will certainly be favored by the toss winner.

Weather Report

Southampton is going to be partly cloudy on the day of the match with a 15% prediction for rain. The temperature is expected to go up to 23 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Toby Albert Batter Tom Prest All-rounder Brad Wheal Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler James Fuller Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s batting and bowling efforts were both brilliant in the previous match and they have the potential to improve further.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham, Haydon Mustard, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Stanley McAlindon, Emilio Gay, Will Rhodes, Brendan Doggett.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Ben McKinney Batter Emilio Gay Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Will Rhodes Batter Graham Clark Batter Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Daniel Hogg Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham got lucky with exceptional bowling prowess in the last match but the batters really need to up their game if they want to stand a chance against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Hampshire and Durham are tied with one win each in their last five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 1

Durham - 1

Draw - 2

Abandoned - 1

Hampshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Alex Lees and Ben McKinney have both been quite inconsistent this season and their inability to work together is affecting Durham’s first wicket. Their partnership has evidently taken a hit judging by regressing scores of 4, 2, 22, 0 and 46 in the last three games. Hampshire’s Mark Stoneman and Fletcha Middleton have been on a similar boat with declining partnerships in the previous three matches but they seem to be salvaging it the best they can, having added 38, 6, 16, 70 and 47 runs to the first wicket. They are certainly more dependable at this point in the tournament which makes them the favorite opening pair for the upcoming match.

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Hampshire vs Durham Best Batters

Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Tom Prest missed out on a half-century once again, having scored 42 runs in their sole innings against Somerset. He is the second leading batter for the team with 207 runs in five innings and an average of 51.75. His present form is quite convincing and he is expected to lead the charge for Hampshire in the next match.

Ben McKinney to be Durham’s Best Batter

Ben McKinney led the team’s run charts in the last outing against Worcestershire where he scored 24 runs in the first innings and 34 in the second. He is the top batter for Durham in the tournament so far, having scored 292 runs in seven innings. With an average of 41.71, he is the leading contender against Hampshire as well.

Hampshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Kyle Abbott was the second highest wicket-taker for Hampshire in the previous outing against Somerset where he picked two wickets in his first spell of 19 overs and went on to claim one more in the following innings. He is also the second leading bowler overall with 12 wickets in six innings and an impressive average of 20.41, making him the top pick for the upcoming game.

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

In the last encounter versus Worcestershire, Ben Raine was tied as the second leading wicket-taker for Durham; he claimed a two-wicket haul in the first innings and bagged four more wickets in the second innings. Averaging at 23.47, he is anticipated to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.