627

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

HAM

43%

Chance of Winning

NOT

57%

Parimatch

1.77
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Batery

1.80
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

First class

The Rose Bowl

Hampshire and Nottinghamshire are scheduled to meet in the County Championship Division One from July 22 to 25, 2025, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott is the leading bowler of the County Championship Division One with 38 wickets in 16 innings.
  • Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 848 runs in 16 innings.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire’s last match against Nottinghamshire ended in a high scoring drawas the latter scored 679 runs while batting first. Hampshire made a meal of their chase right from the start as they were bundled out for 221 runs in the first innings - Tilak Varma and Tom Prest were the top contributors with 56 and 48 runs, respectively, and they managed to score an additional 294 runs in the following innings. However, they were saved by the bell as the time ran out and their game ended in a stalemate.

Nottinghamshire faced Somerset last time out andthey were competitive in all aspects of the game. The latter scored 379 runs while batting first but Nottinghamshire did not have to break a sweat to chase it down, having crossed the target with 509 runs on the board. Jack Haynes and Ben Slater were extremely prolific as they scored 157 and 124 runs, respectively, while Ishan Kishan’s 77 and Lyndon James’ 66 were also rather helpful. The bowlers were a tad more lax in the second innings as they allowed Somerset to score 238/4 but a shortage of time led to a deadlock between the teams.

  • Hampshire chance of winning - 43%
  • Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 57%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score high before first dismissal

Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have been at the top of their game all season and they are absolutely invincible this season. In the five games leading up to this match,the pair scored formidable totals of 38, 90, 81, 9, 73, 104, 41, 62 and 11 runs. They are a force to be reckoned with and their partnership is expected to succeed against Hampshire as well.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The track at The Rose Bowl is more favorable to theteams fielding first who have two victories while the remaining three matches were drawn. The average first innings score of 300 runs is a massive total but it is not safe at this venue. For the upcoming game, the toss winning skipper will be inclined to chase.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests light rain at Southamptonand the chance of rainfall is 25% with the temperature touching 20 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker, Tilak Varma, Eddie Jack.

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr

Batter

Fletcha Middleton

Batter

Nick Gubbins

Batter

Tilak Varma

Batter

Ben Brown (C)

Wicket-keeper

Liam Dawson

All-rounder

Tom Prest

All-rounder

Felix Organ

Batter

Kyle Abbott

Bowler

James Fuller

Bowler

Eddie Jack

Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire are slightly inconsistent with the bat and even though they have a great deal of firepower on their side, they do not have the potential to take down Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Robert Lord, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jacob Duffy, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten. Fergus O'Neill, Mohammad Abbas, Ishan Kishan.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C)

Batter

Ben Slater

Batter

Freddie McCann

Batter

Joe Clarke

Batter

Jack Haynes

Batter

Ishan Kishan

Wicket-keeper

Lyndon James

All-rounder

Liam Patterson-White

Bowler

Dillon Pennington

Bowler

Farhan Ahmed

Bowler

Mohammad Abbas

Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are the most dominant team this season, bar none, and they are certainly expected to outdo Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire have a dominant lead over Nottinghamshire with a 4-1 scorelinein the previous five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 4

Nottinghamshire - 1

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton have brought a bit more stability to Hampshire’s first wicket but their opening stands are still not entirely up to the mark, having scored 19, 54, 34, 0 and 38 runs in the last five matches. However,Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have been much more consistent with totals of 38, 90, 81, 9 and 73 runsin the previous three outings. The latter are in significantly better form at the moment and will be expected to outperform Hampshire’s first wicket in the next match.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire

First class

The Rose Bowl, null

Icon

Hampshire

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.77
Bet Now!
Icon

Nottinghamshire

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.00
Bet Now!

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Tilak Varma to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Tilak Varma scored a half-century in the first innings against Worcestershire with 56 runsand missed out on a consecutive 50 as he was dismissed for 47 in the second innings. He has 203 runs in just three innings along with a stellar average of 67.66. He is expected to lead the charge in the next fixture as well.

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed was not a top contributor in the last game versus Somerset where he scored 24 runs in their sole innings.He is the top scorer for the team, though, with 848 runs in 16 inningsand an average of 70.66. With two centuries and four half-centuries, the opener is expected to top the charts in the next game.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Kyle Abbott was tied as the second leading bowler in the previous game against Worcestershire where he picked a single wicket in 22 overs, including seven maidens and an economy rate of 3.22.He is their top bowler overall with 38 wickets in 16 inningsand an exceptional average of 18.47, making him the favorite against Nottinghamshire.

Mohammad Abbas to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Mohammad Abbas bagged a three-wicket haul in the first innings against Somerset in the last match and although he failed to claim any more wickets in the second innings,he is the second leading bowler overall for the team with 20 wickets in nine innings. Averaging at 21.40, he is the top contender for the upcoming match.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Nottinghamshire

Hampshire have had a less-than-ideal run in the tournament so far, and they are currently down in seventh place with two wins, two losses and five draws. However, Nottinghamshire are all the way at the top in second position after being dethroned from the absolute top spot. They have four wins, one defeat and four drawn games so far. Further, they have the most powerful batting lineup in the competition. Although Hampshire have a 4-1 lead over Nottinghamshire in the last five matches, the bookmakers are in favor of the latter to emerge victorious in this clash.
  • Hampshire to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)
  • Nottinghamshire to win @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments