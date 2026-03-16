Hampshire vs Somerset Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - County Championship Division One, April 18 HAM 55 % Chance of Winning SOM 45 % 0 0 Place a bet Hampshire and Somerset are poised to take on each other in the County Championship Division One from April 18 to 21, 2025, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The game will begin at 3:30 P.M IST.

Facts: Kyle Abbott and Sonny Baker are tied as Hampshire’s leading bowlers with nine wickets in four innings.

Somerset’s Tom Banton remains the top batter of the Division One with 377 runs in three innings.

Hampshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Hampshire had a close contest against Surrey in the previous game but their chances were thwarted by a shortage of time. The latter scored 253 to start the match and Hampshire came quite close in their chase, having amassed 219 runs. Tom Prest and Nick Gubbins top-scored with 44 and 43 runs, respectively, and Surrey went on to add 342 runs to their tally. Hampshire were 300/5 and looked poised to achieve their second win on the trot. This time, Nick Gubbins was the leading batter with 117 runs while Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton scored 78* and 42 runs, respectively. In the end, the sides had to settle for a draw.

Somerset’s last outing against Sussex was disappointing as the latter went all out with the bat, having scored 294 runs in the first innings. Somerset managed to pile on 201 runs during their chase with wicket-keeper batter James Rew as the top batter with 80* runs. Sussex decimated any hope Somerset had of winning the match as they amassed 501 runs in the second innings. Somerset gave it their best effort but they got bundled out for 334 runs which handed the team a 260-run defeat.

Hampshire chance of winning - 55%

Somerset chance of winning - 45%

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Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score low before first dismissal

Archie Vaughan and Sean Dickson have not done much for Somerset’s first wicket this season and their partnerships have been quite low. In the previous two matches, the pair have secured opening stands of 14, 4 and 21 runs before the first dismissal. They have also not performed well on an individual level which indicates that they are out of form, considering Vaughan and Dickson have averages of 12.33 and 6.33, respectively, in the tournament so far. This certainly does not inspire confidence that they will be able to bring any improvement in the next match.

Hampshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

In the previous season, The Rose Bowl was primarily a batting friendly track with an average first innings score of 401. The toss winners also favored batting first five out of seven times which made it the strategy elected by Yorkshire in the previous game against Hampshire. Although the former lost the game, the result was quite an anomaly which will make batting first the top choice for the toss winner of the next game.

Weather Report

Light rain could disrupt the match at Southampton and a slight 20% possibility of precipitation is predicted. The temperature is set to reach 14 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Toby Albert Batter Tom Prest All-rounder Brad Wheal Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire are a strong contender but their performance with the bat could be slightly improved as they take on Somerset.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Brett Randell, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Dickson Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Tom Lammonby Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Banton Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Josh Davey Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset’s defeat in the last outing was quite terrible and the margin of their loss underscored the need for a stronger batting display.

Hampshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Hampshire are quite dominant in their head-to-head tally against Somerset, having won four out of the last five fixtures between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 4

Somerset - 0

Draw - 1

Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Somerset’s openers do not seem to be clicking in the tournament so far as Archie Vaughan and Sean Dickson have both been rather underwhelming. In the previous two matches, the pair have secured paltry scores of 14, 4 and 21 runs. Hampshire’s opening wicket, on the other hand, has seen a slight downtrend in performance as Mark Stoneman and Fletcha Middleton scored 6 and 16 runs in the last match. However, they were quite explosive in the first game with totals of 70 and 47 runs, and they are expected to return to form in the upcoming match.

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Hampshire vs Somerset Best Batters

Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous match, Tom Prest was the leading batter for Hampshire during the first innings against Surrey where he scored 44 runs before his dismissal. He remained not out on 32 and currently stands as the team’s second highest run scorer with 165 runs in four innings and an average of 55.00. He continues to be the top pick for the next match.

Tom Banton to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Tom Banton’s previous game against Sussex was a bit of a let-down after a spectacular innings in the first match where he scored a whopping 371 runs single handedly. Despite his failure to score big in the last match, he leads Somerset’s run charts by quite a margin with 377 runs in three innings and an average of 125.66. He is expected to come good against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Kyle Abbott was among the top bowlers for Hampshire during the last game against Surrey where he picked two wickets in each of the two innings he played. He is the joint leading wicket-taker for the team with nine wickets in four innings and a bowling average of 18.00, making him the top choice against Somerset.

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

In the previous encounter against Sussex, Jack Leach was the top bowler for Somerset as predicted for the match. After taking one wicket in the first innings, he went on to capture an impressive four-wicket haul in the second innings. He is the leading bowler overall with ten wickets in four innings and although his average of 31.10 is a tad high at the moment, he is expected to curtail it with his wicket-taking prowess.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Hampshire Hampshire to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Somerset to win @ 1.89 (Parimatch) Somerset’s batting is a tad inconsistent at the moment and that has set the team back as they lost the previous match. They are currently eighth on the points table while their upcoming rivals, Hampshire, are much further ahead in fourth place. The latter’s victory in the first game helped a great deal and they come into this fixture with a 4-0 lead over Somerset in the last five matches. Hampshire are favored to overcome Somerset in this clash. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





