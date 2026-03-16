Facts: Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott is the third leading bowler of the County Championship Division One with 48 wickets in 22 innings.

Surrey’s Dom Sibley is the top run scorer of the competition with 1223 runs in 22 innings.

Surrey and Hampshire are neck-and-neck with two wins each in the last five head-to-head games.

Hampshire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Hampshire were absolutely no match for Somerset during the previous game where the latter scored 454 runs to kick off the game. However, the Southampton-based team were unable to catch up as they were bundled out for 172 runs in the first innings and, following on, they secured an additional 201 runs. They were on the verge of getting bowled out once again as they were eight wickets down but they were saved by the bell due to a shortage of time.

Surrey, on the contrary, faced an unseemly defeat at the hands of Nottinghamshire in the last encounter, even though the latter were restricted to a meager 231 runs. However, Surrey found themselves bundled out for a mere 173 with skipper and opener Rory Burns’ 47 as the only noteworthy contribution. Nottinghamshire furthered their lead by adding 256 runs to their tally, and that put Surrey under more pressure. In the fourth innings, the home side were all out for 294 which resulted in a close 20-run defeat.

Hampshire chance of winning - 35%

Surrey chance of winning - 65%

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Hampshire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Surrey to score over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are, arguably, the most destructive opening pair this season and their contribution to Surrey’s first wicket is unmatched. In the five games leading up to this match, they secured remarkable stands of 42, 74, 7, 92, 9, 49, 134 and 95 runs. Their consistency is absolutely commendable and they are expected to end their campaign with a massive opening total.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.97 Bet on Batery Surrey Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.97 Bet on Batery

Hampshire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The teams chasing have a slight advantage at The Rose Bowl this season, having won two out of six matches while the remaining four games were drawn. However, the toss winners elected to bat first on four occasions so far and the average first innings score of 371 is defensible. Despite the results until now, the toss winning skipper will be keen to bat first in the next encounter.

Weather Report

Southampton will be mostly cloudy on match day with a 20% possibility of rain. The temperature is set to reach 17 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker, Tilak Varma, Eddie Jack, Bjorn Fortuin.

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Toby Albert Batter Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Tom Prest All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler James Fuller Bowler Keith Barker All-rounder Kyle Abbott Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire are absolutely dormant this season and they are not expected to outdo Surrey in this game. Their batting was entirely off the mark in the previous match.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Santner, Sai Kishore.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Ryan Patel Batter Dan Lawrence All-rounder Will Jacks Batter Josh Blake Wicket-keeper Jordan Clark All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are one of the most formidable teams this season and they have immense firepower to take down Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Hampshire and Surrey are tied with two victories apiece in the previous five head-to-head clashes.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 2

Surrey - 2

Draw - 1

Hampshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Ali Orr and Fletcha Middleton are Hampshire’s mainstay openers this season but their partnership is not entirely stable, evident by the fact that their scores of 13, 35, 28, 2, 144 and 37 runs in the previous three encounters are not convincing. Surrey’s Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are much more reliable in this regard as they added 42, 74, 7, 92, 9 and 49 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. The bookmakers endorse the latter to achieve a superior first partnership in the next game.

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Hampshire vs Surrey Best Batters

Ben Brown to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Ben Brown was among the top scorers during the previous game against Somerset where he scored 21 and 36 runs. He continues to build a gap over the other batters in the team with 732 runs in 21 innings which includes two centuries and two half-centuries. With an average of 45.75, he is expected to be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Dom Sibley to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Dom Sibley was not Surrey’s leading batter in the last encounter versus Nottinghamshire, having scored 14 and 25 runs. However, his lead overall is unchallenged as he has amassed 1223 runs in 22 innings with four tons and six half-centuries under his belt. His average of 64.36 is the best of the team and he is expected to come good in the next match against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected considering Kyle Abbott was the joint leading bowler for Hampshire against Somerset with a two-wicket haul in 24 overs, including two maidens and an economy rate of 4.20. He is their top wicket-taker with 48 wickets in 22 innings and a stellar average of 22.08, making him the favorite for the next encounter.

Daniel Worrall to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Daniel Worrall picked four wickets across two innings in the last game against Nottinghamshire, and although he was not their top bowler, he leads their bowling unit in the tournament with 32 wickets in 18 innings. His impressive average of 26.65 is the best of the lot, and he is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.