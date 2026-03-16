Facts: Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott remains Division One’s top bowler with 31 wickets in 12 innings so far.

Sussex’s Tom Haines is the third leading batter of the tournament with 640 runs in 12 innings.

Sussex have the lead in their head-to-head record against Hampshire with a 3-1 scoreline in the last five matches.

Hampshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Hampshire bagged an easy second win after taking on an out-of-form Warwickshire in the last match. The former scored 300 while batting first where James Fuller’s 52 and Mark Stoneman’s 48 were the top performances. The bowlers defended it brilliantly by bundling out Warwickshire for 194 and Hampshire notched up an additional 203 runs in the second innings. The opposition failed to keep up and after getting dismissed for 220, Hampshire managed to take victory by a margin of 89 runs.

Sussex registered a defeat in the last game, on the contrary, where they went up against Somerset. The former failed to chase down a total of 338 as Sussex were bowled out for a mere 152 and they were forced to follow on, having scored 335 runs this time. Openers Tom Haines and Daniel Hughes added 100 runs to the first wicket while skipper and wicket-keeper batter John Simpson top-scored with an unbeaten 82. However, this was not enough as Somerset finished the chase with five wickets in hand.

Hampshire chance of winning - 57%

Sussex chance of winning - 43%

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Hampshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score high before first dismissal

Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines are a formidable opening pair in the tournament and they have been invincible together. In the previous five fixtures, they added 37, 100, 80, 0, 1, 89, 95, 132*, 24 and 184 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Despite their ups and downs, their performances are overwhelmingly brilliant and they are expected to put on another spectacle against Hampshire’s bowlers.

Hampshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The toss winners chose to bat first at The Rose Bowl in two games out of three so far but the average first innings total of 272 is quite low. The chasing side managed to bag one victory while the other two matches were drawn. Taking this into account, the toss winning skipper will prefer to field first in the next game.

Weather Report

Southampton will be cloudy on the day of the match with a 25% likelihood of rainfall and the temperature is expected to reach 16 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Mark Stoneman Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Toby Albert Batter Tom Prest All-rounder Brad Wheal Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Brett Hampton Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler James Fuller Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s batting has been relatively weak this season which has cost them quite a bit. Their bowlers have had to pick up the slack often which is setting the team back.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills, James Hayes.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler James Hayes Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have the most powerful opening wicket, arguably, in the competition so far but the rest of their lineup is not pulling their weight. Their performance against Somerset was not up to mark at all.

Hampshire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Sussex have the upper hand over Hampshire with three wins in the last five fixtures, and the latter have one victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 1

Sussex - 3

Draw - 1

Hampshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Mark Stoneman and Fletcha Middleton are not a particularly impressive pair and it reflects in their meager stands of 4, 25, 20, 15 and 17 runs in Hampshire’s last three games. However, Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines are on an entirely different plane with opening totals of 37, 100, 80, 0, 1 and 89 runs in the last three matches for Sussex. They are clearly much further ahead in this aspect which makes them the favored first partnership in the upcoming game.

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Hampshire vs Sussex Best Batters

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Nick Gubbins was not particularly fruitful in the last game against Warwickshire where he scored 27 and 13 runs. He remains their top batter by quite a margin overall, though, with 385 runs in ten innings and an average of 38.50. He has one ton and two half-centuries to his credit and will be expected to come out on top in the next match.

Tom Haines to be Sussex’s Best Batter

In the last game against Somerset, Tom Haines scored 24 runs in the first innings and achieved his fourth half-century with precisely 50 runs in the following innings. He is Sussex’s leading run scorer in the tournament with 640 runs in 12 innings. His average of 58.18 is exceptional and he remains the top contender against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

The prediction panned out as expected for the last game against Warwickshire since Kyle Abbott emerged as the top bowler for Hampshire with a fifer in the first innings and three wickets in the second innings. He is in a league of his own with 31 wickets in 12 innings and a brilliant average of 16.64, making him the leading choice for the upcoming game as well.

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Ollie Robinson was among the top bowlers for the team in their last outing versus Somerset where he bagged three wickets in the first innings and two more in the following innings. He is now Sussex’s top wicket-taker with 18 wickets in nine innings and despite his high average of 29.11, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next encounter.