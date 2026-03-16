Facts: Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott has furthered his lead as Division One’s top bowler with 37 wickets in 15 innings.

Worcestershire’s Tom Taylor is the third leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 31 wickets in 15 innings.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Hampshire’s campaign has seen no improvement and they drew with Essex in the previous match. The latter batted first to score 296 and the Southampton team chased it down with ease and snatched the lead with 453 runs on the board; Liam Dawson top-scored with 139 and County debutant Tilak Varma scored a century with precisely 100 runs. Opener Fletcha Middleton notched up a 61-run half-century and the rest of the batters made necessary contributions. Essex had their work cut out but they managed to score 358 before declaring but a lack of time did not permit a result.

Worcestershire’s run in the tournament has been dreadful right from the start and they have been without respite for the entirety of it. They fell short against Surrey last time around where the former scored a mere 214 runs with Matthew Waite’s 68 as the only competitive score from the team. Surrey overcame the total and posted 291 runs and Worcestershire caved at the second time of asking by getting bundled out for 125. Naturally, they lost by nine wickets since the lead was not good enough.

Hampshire chance of winning - 68%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 32%

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Hampshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Worcestershire to score low before first dismissal

For the entire first leg, Worcestershire opened with Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby despite their inconsistencies and their yield was far from desired. In the last five matches, the pair set up scores of 23, 4, 64, 20, 31, 1, 10, 7, 7 and 0. They have had very few competent totals and their struggle to be competitive is evident. Given their present form, they are not expected to do well against Hampshire’s bowlers.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

In the four matches held at The Rose Bowl, the toss winners elected to bat first three times but it is yet to pay off. The teams chasing managed to take two victories while the other two games were drawn. The average stand of 243 is low and fielding first will be the toss winner’s favorite option for the upcoming game.

Weather Report

A 5% chance of rain is reported at Southampton and even with partially cloudy skies, the weather will not put a damper on the game. The temperature will go up to 27 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Ben Brown (c), Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mark Stoneman, Brett Hampton, Sonny Baker, Tilak Varma, Eddie Jack.

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ben Brown (C) Wicket-keeper Liam Dawson All-rounder Tom Prest All-rounder Felix Organ Batter Kyle Abbott Bowler James Fuller Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have struggled a tad with their batting but the improvement was marked in the last game, especially with the introduction of Tilak Varma in the first squad.

Worcestershire Player List

Jake Libby (c), Brett D'Oliveira, Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Amar Virdi, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Jack Home, James Hartshorn, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jacob Duffy, Fateh Singh, Henry Nicholls.

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Jake Libby (C) Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire’s performance has been off the mark in all aspects but their batting, particularly, is awful at the moment.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Hampshire are ahead of Worcestershire in their head-to-head tally, having won three of the last five matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 3

Worcestershire - 1

Draw - 1

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Worcestershire’s Gareth Roderick and Jake Libby have not had an ideal run in the season as the opening pair for the team. They have had erratic partnerships across the tournament and in the last three games, they managed to set up totals of 23, 4, 64, 20, 31 and 1 runs. However, Hampshire have not been significantly better in this regard as Mark Stoneman and Fletcha Middleton opened two of the last three games with scores of 0, 38, 4 and 25 runs. In the previous match against Essex, though, the former was replaced by Ali Orr and a slight improvement was seen with a 34-run partnership. Their new opening lineup is promising and they have the potential to outdo Worcestershire’s first wicket.

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Hampshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Liam Dawson was the leading run scorer for Hampshire in the last game against Essex where he scored 139 runs, marking his first century of the season. Moreover, he has claimed the top spot among the team’s batters with 449 runs in 12 innings with an average of 40.81. He is expected to come out on top in the next game as well.

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Jake Libby was among the team’s top scorers in the last game versus Surrey where he scored 28 and 20 runs in the two innings. However, he continues to be Worcestershire’s leading batter with 451 runs in 16 innings and an average of 28.18. As their most reliable batter, he is the top choice against Hampshire, too.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Kyle Abbott was tied as the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in the previous game against Essex where he picked an impressive fifer in the first innings. Although he was wicketless in the second spell, he has extended his lead at the top with 37 wickets in 15 innings. Averaging at 17.05, he is the top pick to be their premier bowler once more.

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor was the second highest wicket-taker for Worcestershire against Surrey last time around, having taken three wickets in his first spell. He remains their top bowler overall with 31 wickets in 15 innings. He has a stellar average of 23.45 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming fixture.