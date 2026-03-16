Facts: Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott and Liam Dawson were the second and third leading bowlers of the Division One with 55 and 54 wickets, respectively.

Yorkshire’s Ben Coad was the top wicket-taker of the Division Two with 56 wickets in 20 innings.

Hampshire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Hampshire edged out and managed a second-place finish after beating Somerset, their direct competitors for the spot, in the last game of the previous season. Hampshire’s bowling was on point during the match and they restricted Somerset to 136 in the first innings. Although Hampshire surpassed the target, their lead was not substantial since they posted 196 runs on the board, largely thanks to Toby Albert’s 77. At the second time of asking, Somerset were kept down to 180 and Hampshire chased it down with ease, winning by a margin of five wickets for the runners up position.

Yorkshire, too, were second in the Division Two standings last season and their batting was especially remarkable in the final match against Northamptonshire. Yorkshire’s bowlers ensured that Northamptonshire were only able to score 147 while their batters went on to secure a whopping 726-run total before declaring. James Wharton put on his best performance of the tournament as he contributed 285 on his own while opener Adam Lyth was next in line with 147. Jonny Bairstow, Jordan Thompson, George Hill and William Luxton were also quite valuable as they scored 78, 56*, 54* and 49 runs, respectively. There was no way Northamptonshire could have attained this mammoth total but they were saved by the bell as the time was up, forcing a draw.

Hampshire chance of winning - 54%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 46%

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Hampshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score low before first dismissal

Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton were the newly-formed opening duo for Hampshire during the last season of the Division One but the former’s inexperience did not quite help the first wicket. To put their form into perspective, their partnerships in the last five games of the season were 0, 0, 16, 5, 20, 24, 7 and 20 runs. Additionally, Albert and Middleton were averaging at 32.33 and 30.20, respectively, which is not good enough to post a competitive stand, putting them on the backfoot against Yorkshire.

Hampshire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl had an average first innings total of 408 in the 2024 season and the track was quite conducive to the batters. Teams batting first had the advantage with two wins while those fielding took one victory, and the other four games were drawn. Moreover, the toss winning skippers batted first five out of seven times which makes it the preferred strategy once more.

Weather Report

With a 35% chance of rain and overcast conditions, the weather at Southampton could interrupt the match. The temperature is expected to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Ali Orr, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Predicted Playing XI

Toby Albert Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins Batter James Vince Batter Tom Prest All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Felix Organ All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket-keeper James Fuller Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s bowling attack was their greatest strength in the 2024 season but their batting certainly needs improvement in the present season.

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Noah Kelly, Shan Masood, William Luxton, George Hill, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira, Finlay Bean, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Finlay Bean Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper Jonathan Tattersall Batter George Hill All-rounder Dom Bess Bowler Jordan Thompson Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Ben Coad Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire’s batting was quite reliant on the top order while their bowling also depended heavily on Ben Coad. Their squad needs to work on balance this season.

Hampshire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Hampshire have two successive wins against Yorkshire leading up to this match while the latter have one victory in their previous five meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 2

Yorkshire - 1

Draw - 2

Hampshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton were the openers for Hampshire during the previous season of the tournament but their partnership was not particularly remarkable considering they posted first wicket stands of 0, 0, 16, 5, 20 and 24 runs in the last three matches. On the other hand, Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean were much better in this regard as they secured totals of 15, 67, 115 and 19 runs in the last three games of the season. The latter are an experienced pair and they have the firepower to do well in the upcoming match as well.

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Hampshire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Liam Dawson was the second leading run scorer for Hampshire last season as he scored 956 runs in 20 innings, including three half-centuries and five centuries. He was a dependable batter for the team despite batting lower in the order, and his impressive average of 59.75 makes him the top pick for the next match.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth amassed his fifth century of the season in the last match against Northamptonshire, having scored 147 runs in their sole innings. With five tons and five half-centuries, he was Yorkshire’s leading batter in the last season as he notched up 1215 runs in 22 innings. Averaging at 57.85, he is the top choice against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Kyle Abbott to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Kyle Abbott emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire with 55 wickets in 22 innings and an average of 20.36 during the 2024 season. In the last game of the season versus Somerset, he captured a four-wicket haul in the first innings and a fifer in the following innings. He is expected to come out on top against Yorkshire.

Ben Coad to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Ben Coad was miles ahead of the rest of the team last season with a grand total of 56 wickets in 20 innings. He picked an impressive four-wicket haul in the first innings against Northamptonshire in the final game of the 2024 season. He finished the season with an average of 15.80 and will be expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Hampshire Hampshire to win @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Yorkshire to win @ 1.84 (Parimatch) Hampshire were a competitive side in the last season but they fell short as they finished second in the standings with six wins, one loss and six drawn games. They managed to limit the damage considering they lost just once and they pulled through where it mattered most, having beaten Somerset in the last game to seal their position. Yorkshire were similar as they finished behind Sussex in second place in the Division Two rankings. They took five wins over the course of the season but they kept their losses to two matches. Although both sides were quite comparable, Hampshire have a 2-1 lead in their last five head-to-head games against Yorkshire which makes the former the favorites to clinch victory. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





