Facts: With 1275 runs, Ben Compton is the leading run scorer for Kent in this campaign.

With 1005 runs, Caleb Jewell is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this season.

Kent vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Kent have struggled to make an impact this season as they have only managed just two wins in 13 matches and are currently eighth on the table. They won back to back games early on but since then they are winless in the last 11 matches. In the last match they managed a draw against Leicestershire.

Derbyshire have managed nine draws in 13 matches this season which also includes two wins and two defeats and are currently third on the table. Derbyshire are winless in the last six matches and would be hoping to end the season on a high. As per our calculations, Derbyshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kent’ chances of winning - 36%

Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 64%

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Kent vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tawanda Muyeye had a decent campaign so far this season ashe has scored 664 runs with an average of 36.88. We expect him to start in this game and to play an important role in the match. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Wayne Madsen has been one of the most consistent batters for Derbyshire this season. So far this season he has scored 960 runs with an average of 50.52 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kent vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five matches, the team that has batted first are unbeaten which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Canterbury with no disruptions expected during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Ben Compton, Jaydn Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Joey Evison, Harry Finch (wk), Ekansh Singh, Ben Dawkins, Grant Stewart (c), Matthew Parkinson, Wes Agar, George Garrett, Chris Benjamin, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matthew Quinn, Keith Dudgeon, Nathan Gilchrist, Kashif Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Jaydn Denly Batter Ben Compton Batter Ekansh Singh Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper George Garrett All-rounder Ben Dawkins All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Matthew Parkinson Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in 13 matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Caleb Jewell, Luis Reece, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Aneurin Donald, Martin Andersson, Zak Chappell, Joe Hawkins, Blair Tickner, Ben Aitchison, David Lloyd, Alex Thomson, Jack Morley, Pat Brown, Anuj Dal, Mitchell Wagstaff, Nick Potts

Predicted Playing XI

Luis Reece Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Aneurin Donald All-rounder Martin Andersson All-rounder Zak Chappell All-rounder Joe Hawkins Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire head into this game after three draws in a row. They have lost just twice this season and are third on the table.

Kent vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Kent had a better record in this fixture against Derbyshire 58-41. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Derbyshire won the game.

Head to Head

Kent: 58

Derbyshire: 41

Kent vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Kent and Derbyshire head into this game after both teams managed a draw in the last round of fixtures. Both matches were interrupted by rain and eventually the game was called off. Kent has had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have five defeats this season and are currently eighth on the table. On the other hand, Derbyshire have been far more consistent and even though they have just two wins, they are currently third on the table. They have managed nine draws this season and would be hoping to end this season on a high. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Derbyshire dominated the match as they won the game by an innings and 14 runs. They also had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe Derbyshire will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Kent vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Ben Compton to be Kent’ top batter

Ben Compton heads into this game after another half century in the last innings against Lancashire. With 1275 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Caleb Jewell to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Caleb Jewell was excellent in the last match against Middlesex as he scored 56 runs. He has been consistent and with 1005 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kent vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Matthew Parkinson to be Kent’ top bowler

Matthew Parkinson did not start the last game but we expect him to return in this match. He has been brilliant thus far and with 32 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

Luis Reece was incredible in the last game as he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 43 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.