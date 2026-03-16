Facts: Ben Compton remains Kent’s leading batter with 405 runs in eight innings thus far.

Colin Ingram stands as the top run scorer for Glamorgan with 381 runs in eight innings.

Kent vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Kent were on the receiving end of a thrashing at the hands of Middlesex in the last match, handing them their first defeat of the season. The former kicked off the match with a poor batting display as their entire lineup was bundled out for a meager 129 runs. Middlesex surpassed the target with 238 runs on the board and Kent improved with the bat as they piled on 473 runs, although it was too little, too late. Skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond got out of his rut and scored a whopping 223-run double century and opener Zak Crawley was next in line with 68 runs. However, their efforts went in vain as Middlesex crossed the line with two wickets to spare.

Glamorgan’s last match ended in a high scoring draw against Derbyshire as the former scored a brilliant 431-run stand. Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Timm van der Gugten and Asa Tribe did much of the destruction with 81, 63, 62 and 58 runs, respectively, and Derbyshire responded with 350 runs. Glamorgan added 256 runs to their tally and Derbyshire were rather close to chasing it down, having amassed 308 in the final innings. A lack of time forced a draw at this juncture.

Kent chance of winning - 65%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 35%

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Kent vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score high before first dismissal

Although Glamorgan’s Zain-ul-Hassan and Eddie Byrom made a poor start to the tournament with scores of 3 and 10 in the first match of the season, their progression has been a spectacle to watch since they scored 44, 109, 42 and 93 runs in the following two matches. Byrom was dropped in favor of Asa Tribe for the last outing but it did not have a major impact on the partnership since the pair added 93 and 11 runs to the first wicket. Given their remarkable trajectory, they are on course for another big showing in the upcoming fixture as well.

Kent vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The toss winners have preferred to field first at St Lawrence Ground on both occasions so far and it resulted in one victory. The track has an average first innings score of 347 after two matches but high scoring chases are more probable, making fielding first the top option once more.

Weather Report

The weather at Canterbury will be conducive for the match with sunny skies and no forecast for the rain, and the temperature is going to touch 16 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Akeem Jordan, Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Keith Dudgeon, Kashif Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton All-rounder Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Grant Stewart Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler Kashif Ali Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent were a strong contender at the start of the season but their form took a small hit thereafter. They have the potential to bounce back, though, as their key batters like Daniel Bell-Drummond return to form.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Asitha Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Eddie Byrom Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have alternated between drawing and losing since the start but victory has not been on the cards at all. Their batting has improved gradually over the course of the season.

Kent vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Kent and Glamorgan are tied with two wins apiece in the last five head-to-head matches while the remaining game was drawn.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 2

Glamorgan - 2

Draw - 1

Kent vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Ben Compton and Zak Crawley are just not able to work together to make a fruitful partnership for Kent in the tournament so far, and their scores are far from desired at the moment. In the previous three fixtures, they added rather low totals of 10, 19, 11, 2, 93 and 11 runs to the first wicket. However, Glamorgan’s openers have achieved a level of consistency that is highly impressive since Zain-ul-Hassan is their mainstay; he has opened with both Asa Tribe and Eddie Byrom which has yielded scores of 93, 11, 42, 93, 44 and 109 runs in the last three encounters. Seeing as the latter have an obvious upper hand going into the next match, they are the favorite pair.

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Kent vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Compton’s last match against Middlesex was not a very fruitful endeavor since he was dismissed for 14 and eight runs in the two innings. However, he still has a massive lead over the others with 405 runs in eight innings so far. He has an average of 57.85 along with two centuries, making him the top pick against Glamorgan.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram emerged as the leading run-getter for Glamorgan with 81 runs in the first innings. He was their second highest scorer in the second innings where he scored 64 runs, but he leads the team’s run charts with 381 runs in eight innings and an average of 54.42. With a ton and three half-centuries under his belt, he is the top pick against Kent as well.

Kent vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Joey Evison to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Joey Evison came into his own in the last game against Middlesex where he captured two back-to-back three-wicket hauls and is now among the top bowlers for the team overall with ten wickets in three innings. Although his average of 29.00 is a tad on the higher side, he is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

Andy Gorvin to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Andy Gorvin captured an impressive fifer in the previous encounter versus Derbyshire and even though he went wicketless in the second innings, he is tied for second place overall with nine wickets in three innings. His average of 18.55 is the best of the team and he is anticipated to lead the charge once again.