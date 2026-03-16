Facts: Kent’s Grant Stewart is the third leading bowler of the Division Two with ten wickets in four innings.

Skipper Cameron Bancroft claimed the top spot among Gloucestershire’s batters in his very first match, having scored 163 runs.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Kent achieved their second victory on the bounce during the last encounter with Middlesex. The latter were quite lax during bowling which allowed Kent to chase down a 222-run total with 218 runs. Middlesex scored 311 more runs in an attempt to put pressure on Kent but the latter’s batting performance was off the charts. Tawanda Muyeye and opener Ben Compton were quite closely matched with 125* and 124* runs, respectively. Zak Crawley, too, was quite helpful with 58 runs and Kent emerged victorious by a whopping eight-wicket margin.

Gloucestershire had a high scoring draw in their previous outing against Glamorgan. The former posted a mammoth total of 546 runs on the board while batting first with opener Cameron Bancroft as the top batter with 163 runs. Oliver Price was a close second with 101 runs while Miles Hammond and Graeme van Buuren contributed 54 and 48 runs, respectively. Glamorgan were restricted to 385 runs during their chase and they followed on with 288 additional runs. However, with their allotted four days up, there was no proper conclusion to this fixture.

Kent chance of winning - 68%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 32%

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Kent vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Kent to score high before first dismissal

Ben Compton has been the major reason behind Kent’s first wicket in the tournament so far as Zak Crawley has had a tough time settling in. The latter has been the first to be dismissed all four times so far with an average of 22.50. Compton’s average of 68.00 is quite impressive and together, they have set up partnerships of 2, 91, 3 and 66 runs before the first dismissal. They certainly have the potential to improve and put on more competitive totals in the next match.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

St Lawrence Ground was quite favorable to the chasing side last season and the toss winners elected to field first five out of seven times. During the last outing against Middlesex, too, Kent won the toss and chose to field first which ended in victory for the latter. Taking this into account, the toss winning side will set their sights on chasing.

Weather Report

With overcast skies and the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius, the weather is going to be conducive for the game as the chance of rain is as low as 10%.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Akeem Jordan, Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Keith Dudgeon, Kashif Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton All-rounder Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Grant Stewart Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler Kashif Ali Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Both of Kent’s victories so far have been achieved with ease, particularly due to their invincible top order.

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft (c), James Bracey, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft (C) Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter Matt Taylor Bowler James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren Batter Chris Dent Batter Tom Price Batter Zaman Akhter Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire struggled in the first match but with Cameron Bancroft back, they are in a more stable position as a team thanks to his batting prowess at the front.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

In the last five matches between Kent and Gloucestershire, the former have a slight edge with two wins while Gloucestershire have one victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 2

Gloucestershire - 1

Draw - 2

Kent vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Ben Compton and Zak Crawley are an established opening pair for Kent but their consistency has been a slight problem this season. In the previous two games, they secured totals of 2, 91, 3 and 66 runs. On the other hand, Gloucestershire have had different opening lineups in the tournament so far with Ben Charlesworth as the recurring opener. Having opened with Chris Dent and Cameron Bancroft, the team boasts scores of 62, 15 and 24 runs. Since Kent’s first wicket is more reliable, they are backed to outperform Gloucestershire in this regard.

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Kent vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Tawanda Muyeye to be Kent’s Best Batter

In the previous game against Middlesex, Tawanda Muyeye scored a mere 29 runs in the first innings but emerged as the leading batter in the following innings, having amassed an unbeaten 125. He is Kent’s top scorer with 226 runs in four innings and an average of 75.33. Given his consistency, he is the top pick for the upcoming game.

Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft took part in his first game of the tournament in the previous game against Glamorgan where he emerged as the top run scorer for the team with a whopping 163 runs. He has already surpassed the others who have played more innings than him, and he is anticipated to come out on top once more against Kent.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Grant Stewart to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Grant Stewart was among the top bowlers for Kent in the last outing versus Middlesex, having taken two wickets in the first innings and three more in the following innings. He is now the leading wicket-taker for the team with ten wickets under his belt in three innings. Averaging at 13.30, he is expected to be their top bowler once again.

Zaman Akhter to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Zaman Akhter emerged as the leading bowler for Gloucestershire in the previous encounter versus Glamorgan, having taken a fifer during his first spell. He did not take any more wickets in the second innings but stands as the top wicket-taker for the team with five wickets in three innings and an average of 32.60, which is the best of their bowling attack. He is the leading choice for the next match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kent Kent to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch)

Gloucestershire to win @ 2.41 (Parimatch) Gloucestershire had a less than ideal start to their campaign this season with a loss in the first game but they appeared much more competitive in the previous game as they drew with Glamorgan. They are a middling team considering they rank fifth on the table but Kent are already a force to be reckoned with, having won both of their matches thus far. Given how powerful Kent are at the moment, they are endorsed to come out on top. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





