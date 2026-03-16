Facts: With 1198 runs, Ben Compton is the leading run scorer for Kent in this campaign.

With 945 runs, Marcus Harris is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

Kent vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

This season has been a struggle for Kent thus far as they have lost five of the ten matches thus far and are currently eighth on the table. They won back to back games early on this season but since then they are winless in the last eight matches. In the last game they went head to head against Leicestershire and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Lancashire had an awful start to the season as they were winless in the first eight matches which included two defeats but since then Lancashire have won two of the last three matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they lost against Glamorgan. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kent’ chances of winning - 37%

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 63%

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Kent vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tawanda Muyeye had a decent outing in the last game as he scored 46 runs against Leicestershire. So far he has scored 616 runs with an average of 36.23 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Keaton Jennings has been sublime for Lancashire in all formats this season. So far this season he has scored 876 runs with an average of 43.80 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kent vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The teams that have batted first are unbeaten in the last four games at the venue which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Canterbury during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Ben Compton, Jaydn Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Joey Evison, Harry Finch (wk), Ekansh Singh, Ben Dawkins, Grant Stewart (c), Matthew Parkinson, Wes Agar, George Garrett, Chris Benjamin, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matthew Quinn, Keith Dudgeon, Nathan Gilchrist, Kashif Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Jaydn Denly Batter Ben Compton Batter Ekansh Singh Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper George Garrett All-rounder Ben Dawkins All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Matthew Parkinson Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in ten matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Marcus Harris, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt (wk), George Balderson, Chris Green, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, James Anderson, Jack Blatherwick, Anderson Phillip, Michael Jones, John Turner, Thomas Aspinwall, George Bell

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Matthew Hurst All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins thus far and are currently sixth on the table.

Kent vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Kent in the past 94-57. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Kent: 57

Lancashire: 94

Kent vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Kent and Lancashire go head to head in the game after both teams have had underwhelming seasons so far and would be hoping for a strong finish to this season. Both sides head into this campaign after just two wins and are currently in the bottom half of the table. Lancashire were relegated last season and everyone expected them to run over teams in div two but that hasn’t been the case thus far. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and both sides managed to share the spoils. However it was Lancashire who had a better opening partnership in this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Lancashire have had a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Kent vs Lancashire Top Batters

Ben Compton to be Kent’ top batter

Ben Compton heads into this game after a stunning double century against Leicestershire in the last match. With 1198 runs, he is the leading run scorer in the last match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’ top batter

Marcus Harris has had a solid campaign thus far even though his team has struggled to make an impact this season. With 945 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kent vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Matthew Parkinson to be Kent’ top bowler

Matthew Parkinson was the standout bowler in the last game as he bagged seven wickets in the last outing. With 28 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

George Balderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler

George Balderson has been one of the biggest surprises this season as he has been outstanding with the ball. With 31 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.