Facts: Kent’s opener, Ben Compton, is the second leading batter of the Division Two with 977 runs in 20 innings.

Lewis Hill is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire with 735 runs in 16 innings so far.

Kent vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Kent faced yet another defeat in the last match against Glamorganas the batters collapsed for a measly score of 155 in the first innings. Skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond was the only noteworthy contributor with 42 runs and, naturally, their target was surpassed with 327 runs. Kent were much better at the second time of asking where they piled on 360 runs; Harry Finch’s 68 and Grant Stewart’s 63 were the top scores but it was too little, too late at this point and Glamorgan were able to outdo the score comfortably with five wickets in hand.

Leicestershire remain a powerful contender in the tournament andthey beat Derbyshire in the previous match. The former posted a substantial score of 398 runs on the board with valuable contributions from Lewis Hill, Rehan Ahmed and Peter Handscomb who scored 151, 115 and 101 runs, respectively, while the others failed to attain even double digit scores. The bowlers came in clutch as they kept Derbyshire down to 189 runs and Leicestershire took the opportunity to add 236 runs to the tally. In the end, they were able to take a dominant 189-run victory.

Kent chance of winning - 33%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 67%

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Kent vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Kent to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Kent’s consistency at the front has been commendable with Ben Compton as their linchpin this season, and he has led the innings with Jaydn Denly and Harry Finch in the last five matches. Their ability to remain stable and put on a big score is brilliant,having posted stands of 37, 62, 46, 2, 55, 9, 29, 52, 1 and 37 runstogether. Based on the dominance they have displayed, they are on course to showcase a spectacle in the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The toss winners at St Lawrence Ground elected to field first three out of four times so far and despite that, the average first innings score of 452 is too high to attain.The teams batting and fielding first share a 1-1 recordwhile the remaining two games were drawn, and the toss winning skipper of the next game will want to set the target.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are forecast at Canterburywith a mild 10% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Akeem Jordan, Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Keith Dudgeon, Kashif Ali, Ekansh Singh, Chris Benjamin, Jake Ball.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton All-rounder Jaydn Denly All-rounder Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Jack Leaning Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Batter Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Matt Quinn Bowler Wes Agar Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent come into this match with three defeats in the previous five matches and they are the worst-performing team so far.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood, Logan van Beek.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb (C) All-rounder Ian Holland All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Logan van Beek Bowler Ben Green Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire are the team to beat this season and they are incredibly formidable with six wins until now.

Kent vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Kent have two wins in the last five games against Leicestershirewhile the latter have a single victory.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 2

Leicestershire - 1

Draw - 2

Kent vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger have the potential to form a strong opening wicket but they are out of form which is evident in their scores of 0, 3, 20, 7 and 180 runs in Leicestershire’s last three matches. Their counterparts at Kent are much more powerful and consistent asBen Compton and Jaydn Denly added 37, 62, 46, 2, 55 and 9 runsto the first wicket in the last three encounters. The latter are, naturally, expected to set up a better stand in the next game.

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Kent vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Compton was not the top scorer for Kent in the last match against Glamorgan where he scored 17 runs in the first innings and 48 additional runs in the second.He has a huge lead at the top with 977 runs in 20 inningswhich includes four centuries and one half-century. Averaging at an impressive 51.42, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Lewis Hill to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Lewis Hill was the top run scorer for Leicestershire in the last match against Derbyshire, as predicted, where he scored a massive 151-run century in the first innings. He scored 22 runs in the second innings andamassed a total of 735 runs in 16 inningswith an average of 49.00, making him the top contender against Kent.

Kent vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson was the leading wicket-taker for Kent in the previous game against Glamorgan as he picked four wickets in each of the two innings.He leads their bowling attack in the competition with a total of 21 wickets in eight innings, and despite an unremarkable average of 50.85, he is the top choice to be their premier bowler.

Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ian Holland picked one wicket in each of the two innings against Derbyshire and now stands as thejoint leading bowler for the team with 30 wickets in 16 inningsso far. He has been a dependable wicket-taker all season long and his average of 16.60 is stunning which makes him the leading pick for the upcoming fixture.