Facts: Kent’s Keith Dudgeon is the second highest wicket-taker of the Division Two with eight wickets in two innings.

Middlesex’s Max Holden stands as the leading batter of the competition with 253 runs in two innings.

Kent vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Kent made a solid start to their new season with a victory against Northamptonshire where the former scored just 231 runs to kick off the clash. Tawanda Muyeye’s 72 was the standout performance but the total was hardly convincing. However, the bowlers defended it with all their might and kept the opposition down to 143. Kent extended their lead with an additional 171 runs which, again, did not look very promising. To their luck, Northamptonshire’s awful batting display handed Kent an impressive 145-run victory.

Middlesex made a subpar start to their previous match against Lancashire but recovered well later in the game. Having scored 260 runs while batting first, Middlesex’s bowlers had an uphill task on their hands. After top order batters Sam Robson, Max Holden and Leus du Plooy contributed 70, 69 and 41 runs, respectively, the rest of the order did virtually nothing. Lancashire responded with 359 runs but Middlesex did a better job in the second innings as they scored 407 runs. This time, Max Holden, Ben Geddes and Ryan Higgins were the top scorers with 184, 74 and 43 runs, respectively. Lancashire made 262/8 but the time was up at this juncture and the match concluded in a deadlock.

Kent chance of winning - 55%

Middlesex chance of winning - 45%

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Kent vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

In the previous season of the Division Two, Middlesex had a highly inconsistent opening wicket despite having two experienced batters as their openers. Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman added 31, 0, 0 and 34 runs to the first wicket in the last three games of the season. For this season, the latter has been replaced by Nathan Fernandes and the young opener found it difficult to stay planted. The duo scored 5 and 4 runs together in the last game against Lancashire, and they are not expected to have a sudden turnaround anytime soon.

Kent vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The pitch at St Lawrence Ground was quite conducive to the batters last season and after seven games, the average first innings stand came out to 402. Although four games were tied and the teams batting and fielding first were tied with two wins apiece, the toss winners voted to field first five times. Chasing will be the favored option for the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

With a 10% likelihood of rain and partially cloudy conditions, there is no threat of disruptions at Canterbury and the temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Akeem Jordan, Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Keith Dudgeon.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton All-rounder Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Grant Stewart Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s bowlers were their most valuable asset in the last game and their batting could use some improvement for the next match.

Middlesex Player List

Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Toby Roland-Jones, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Zafar Gohar Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex took some time to familiarize themselves with the conditions in the first game and their second innings with the bat was much more productive than the first. The bowlers, too, did the best they could to defend the totals set by the team.

Kent vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Kent are ahead of Middlesex in their head-to-head tally, having won three of the previous five fixtures while Middlesex have one win.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 3

Middlesex - 1

Draw - 1

Kent vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Nathan Fernandes is new to Middlesex’s first wicket and his first outing of the season did not go as well as he would have liked. He was paired up with seasoned opener Sam Robson but while the latter put in great performances with the bat, Fernandes had trouble hitting the ground running. This had its impact on their scores as they secured totals of 5 and 4 against Lancashire. Kent’s openers, too, struggled in the first innings with a three-run partnership but went on to post 66 runs on the board in the second innings. Since the latter have already started to find their feet, they will be the favored opening pair over Middlesex’s lead-off batters.

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Kent vs Middlesex Best Batters

Jack Leaning to be Kent’s Best Batter

Jack Leaning currently stands as the third leading batter for Kent with 49 runs in two innings. He was the second highest run scorer in the first innings against Northamptonshire with 40 runs but his next innings was a let down where he notched up nine runs. Despite this, he was among the top scorers for the team last season with 728 runs in 20 innings and will remain the top pick for the next match.

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Max Holden went hammer and tongs against Lancashire during the last outing where he scored a half-century and a century. He notched up 69 runs in the first innings but outdid himself with a stellar knock of 184 runs in the following innings. With 253 runs in two innings and an average of 126.50, he is expected to be their leading batter once again.

Kent vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Keith Dudgeon to be Kent’s Best Bowler

After taking a single wicket in the first innings against Northamptonshire, Keith Dudgeon delivered an outstanding spell in the following innings where he claimed a whopping seven-wicket haul. He is, naturally, the leading bowler for the team along with a phenomenal average of 8.62 which makes him the top choice against Middlesex as well.

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones captured three wickets in the previous game against Lancashire, having taken two in the first innings and one more in the second. Even though he was not the top bowler, he was the team’s leading wicket-taker last season with 52 wickets in 20 innings and an average of 22.55. He is expected to bounce back and come good in the next encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kent Kent to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Middlesex to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch) Kent did not have to exert themselves much in the last outing but they played their cards right which earned them their first win of the season. They are placed third after this result while Middlesex are in fifth after their high scoring draw against Lancashire. Both teams are quite evenly matched but Kent have the advantage of three wins in the previous five encounters against Middlesex. The former are the top choice to clinch their second win in a row. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





