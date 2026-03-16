Facts: Kent’s Ben Compton remains the leading batter of the Division Two with 829 runs in 16 innings.

Saif Zaib is the top run scorer for Northamptonshire, having amassed 723 runs in 14 innings.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Kent are struggling a great deal in the competition so far and their previous draw against Lancashire did nothing to improve their standing. They batted first to rack in a total of 374 runs and opener Ben Compton did much of the heavy lifting for the team as he scored 135 runs single handedly. Tawanda Muyeye’s 63 and Harry Finch’s 52 certainly helped but the bowlers allowed Lancashire to surpass the score with 639 runs on the board. Kent had their work cut out and they scored 328 runs in the second innings with the bat before a lack of time thwarted a result.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, saw some respite as they beat Middlesex in the last outing, having overcome a target of 413 with 435 runs. Saif Zaib was the top contributor with 102 runs while Lewis McManus, Justin Broad and Luke Procter were next in line with 71, 70 and 62 runs, respectively. Middlesex went on to add 332 runs to their tally but Northamptonshire overhauled it with four wickets in hand.

Kent chance of winning - 42%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 58%

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Kent vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Kent to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Kent have experimented with various opening combinations this season with Ben Compton as the only recurring opener in all matches. In the last five fixtures, he has opened with Jaydn Denly, Joe Denly, Harry Finch and Zak Crawley, having secured stands of 55, 9, 29, 52, 1, 37, 5, 39, 10 and 19 runs. They have taken steps forward with time and will be expected to put on a competent total in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The average stand of 414 after three games at St Lawrence Ground this season is a competitive total and yet, fielding first remains the top choice as the toss winners opted for this strategy in all three games so far. Although the teams batting and fielding first share one win apiece in the tournament, the toss winning skipper will be keen to chase in the next match as well.

Weather Report

A mere 5% chance of rain at Canterbury is not a threat and the conditions are expected to be partly cloudy. The temperature is set to go up to 27 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Akeem Jordan, Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Keith Dudgeon, Kashif Ali, Ekansh Singh, Chris Benjamin, Jake Ball.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton All-rounder Jaydn Denly All-rounder Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Jack Leaning Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Batter Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Kashif Ali Bowler Wes Agar Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent do not have the strength to take on Northamptonshire, especially after losing four matches on the trot.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krish Patel, Fateh Singh, Dominic Leech, Liam Guthrie, Calvin Harrison, Harry Conway, Aadi Sharma, Tim Robinson, Lloyd Pope.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler James Sales Batter Tim Robinson Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad Bowler Rob Keogh All-rounder Liam Guthrie Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

The team has a mixed bag of results leading up to this game but their batting prowess is superior to that of Kent.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Kent have a 3-1 scoreline against Northamptonshire in the last five matches in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 3

Northamptonshire - 1

Draw - 1

Kent vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire’s Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter have opened for the team right from the start of the season but their inability to maintain a stable partnership puts them on the backfoot. In the previous three matches, they managed to put on totals of 69, 24, 6, 26, 52 and 11 runs before the first dismissal. On the other hand, Kent have had more consistency despite having three different opening batters in the last three matches. Ben Compton, Jaydn Denly and Joe Denly have scored totals of 55, 9, 29, 52, 1 and 37 runs, and will be backed to outdo Northamptonshire’s first wicket.

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Kent vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Compton emerged as the leading batter for Kent during the last game against Lancashire, as predicted, where he amassed a 135-run century in the first innings. Although he only scored six more runs in the second innings, he has furthered his lead at the top with 829 runs in 16 innings so far. Averaging at 55.26, he is the top pick for the next match as well.

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected considering Saif Zaib was Northamptonshire’s leading run scorer in the first innings against Middlesex, having scored his fourth century of the season with 102 runs. He is completely out of reach at this point with 723 runs in 14 innings and an average of 51.64, making him the top choice against Kent.

Kent vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Jaydn Denly to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Jaydn Denly took part in his first innings as a bowler in the previous outing against Lancashire and although he only delivered five overs in his solitary spell, he managed to pick two wickets. Moreover, he garnered an average of 12.50 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming fixture, too.

Calvin Harrison to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Calvin Harrison went wicketless in the first innings against Middlesex last time out but went on to take a four-wicket haul in the following innings. He remains the team’s leading wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 14 innings so far, and has a brilliant average of 26.88. He is the top pick to be their premier bowler in the upcoming match.