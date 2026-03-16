Facts: Lancashire’s Marcus Harris has extended his lead as the tournament’s top batter with 749 runs in ten innings.

Derbyshire’s Luis Reece is the third leading bowler of the Division Two with 19 wickets in eight innings.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Lancashire’s series of draws came to an end as their previous match against Northamptonshire ended in defeat. Despite having been tasked to chase a low total of 238, Northamptonshire managed to surpass it with a minor lead as they secured 276 runs. Marcus Harris, Matty Hurst and Keaton Jennings were the only contributors as they scored 121, 59 and 41, respectively, in the first innings. Northamptonshire added just 273 to their original tally which was an easily doable task but Lancashire made a meal of it by getting bundled out for a mere 165, losing by a close margin of 70 runs.

Derbyshire drew yet another game as they took on Glamorgan in the last match and the latter posted a daunting total of 431 in the first innings. Derbyshire responded with 350 runs where Luis Reece top-scored with an unbeaten 73 and Alex Thomson scored 60 runs. Martin Andersson and Brooke Guest contributed 46 and 45 runs, respectively, and Glamorgan added 256 runs to their tally before declaring. Derbyshire’s innings was falling apart as they were 308/9 but the match was called off here in a draw.

Lancashire chance of winning - 58%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 42%

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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Keaton Jennings’ partnership with Michael Jones was successful in the first game of the season where the pair scored 97 and 93 runs but that was the peak of their performance since they went on to secure totals of 22, 0, 18 and 5 in the next two matches. Jones was replaced by George Bell for the last two games but their scores have also been a tad underwhelming as they added 5, 30, 16 and 50 runs to the first wicket. Despite the slight improvement, their inconsistency makes them a dicey pair to expect a competitive score from in the next fixture.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Old Trafford has had an average first innings total of 403 in the three matches held here in the tournament so far but fielding first tends to be more advantageous despite the high scores. The toss winners elected to chase two out of three times, and although all three matches were drawn, it will remain the top strategy for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

There is no prediction for the rain on match day and Manchester is going to be sunny with a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Steven Croft, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, George Dockrell, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Venkatesh Iyer, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Michael Jones, Marcus Harris.

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings (C) Batter George Bell Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Luke Wells All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Tom Aspinwall Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Ollie Sutton Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have been awful with the bat from the start of the season and they rely solely on Marcus Harris to do the scoring which puts the team on the backfoot.

Derbyshire Player List

Wayne Madsen (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter David Lloyd Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen (C) Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Luis Reece All-rounder Anuj Dal Batter Martin Andersson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire are a competitive team in the tournament and their performances with the bat are quite impressive. The likes of Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest and Luis Reece are particularly brilliant.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

Lancashire are incredibly dominant in their head-to-head tally against Derbyshire with a clean sweep in the last five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 5

Derbyshire - 0

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

George Bell and Keaton Jennings’ partnership has been quite disappointing in the competition so far and their totals of 5, 30, 16, 50, 18 and 5 in the last three matches are not up to the mark. Derbyshire are hardly any better in this aspect since David Lloyd and Caleb Jewell added 4, 67, 5, 23 and 37 runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches. However, given that their performance in the last match was quite competitive, they are expected to do well against Lancashire in the next match.

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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

As predicted for the match against Northamptonshire, Marcus Harris was Lancashire’s top run scorer in both innings as he notched up 121 and 43 runs, respectively. He has been in a different league this season and he has a total of 749 runs in ten innings so far, including three centuries and half-centuries. With an average of 83.22, he is the top choice for the next match.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen was not among the top batters in Derbyshire’s previous game against Glamorgan, having scored seven and 22 runs in two innings. However, his position at the top of the run charts remains unchallenged with 465 runs in eight innings and an average of 66.42. He remains the top pick for the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

George Balderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

George Balderson was the joint leading wicket-taker for Lancashire in the last encounter against Northamptonshire, having taken four wickets in the first innings and two more in the second innings. He leads Lancashire’s bowling attack with 14 wickets in seven innings. Despite an unremarkable average of 31.85, he is the leading contender against Derbyshire.

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Luis Reece delivered a single spell in the last game against Glamorgan where his 6.2-over spell yielded a maiden, two wickets and a brilliant economy rate of 5.21. This bolstered his standing at the top with 19 wickets in eight innings. Averaging at 22.15, he is the top choice against Lancashire as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Lancashire Lancashire to win @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Derbyshire to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch) Lancashire are now last in the Division Two standings with four successive draws and a defeat, making them one of two teams who are yet to win a match. On the other hand, Derbyshire are second on the table with a single win and four draws. They are, undoubtedly, the superior team and will be favored to overcome Lancashire in the next clash. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





