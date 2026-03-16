Facts: Marcus Harris leads Lancashire’s run charts with 854 runs in 15 innings so far.

Colin Ingram stands as the leading run scorer for Glamorgan with 871 runs in 14 innings thus far.

Lancashire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Lancashire took a landslide victory in the previous game against Gloucestershire, having batted first and posted 557 runs. Chris Green, Tom Hartley and Matty Hurst were in a different league with scores of 160, 130 and 106 runs, respectively. Gloucestershire responded with 381 runs on the board and followed on to score 285 runs. Lancashire were in a comfortable position to take victory as they made up the deficit with 111 runs - opener Keaton Jennings and Josh Bohannon were the top scorers this time as they both remained not out on 57 and 45. In the end, the Manchester-rooted side won by a margin of nine wickets.

Glamorgan are having a strong run in the tournament asthey took yet another victory against Kent last time out. The latter were restricted to a measly 155 and Glamorgan were on the money with a 327-run stand. Ben Kellaway and Colin Ingram were particularly prolific with scores of 90 and 87 runs, respectively. Kent were much better in the second innings as they scored 360 runs but it was not enough to keep Glamorgan at bay, and the latter made it over the line with Kiran Carlson’s unbeaten 89 as the top score. They emerged victorious by a five-wicket margin.

Lancashire chance of winning - 61%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 39%

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Lancashire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score under 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Zain-ul-Hassan and Asa Tribe have not been a reliable opening duo for Glamorgan in the tournament and their scores in the last five matches have been severely off the mark. Barring one big stand,they posted totals of 2, 11, 28, 98, 5, 16, 8*, 46 and 2 runs together. This puts them in a precarious position for the next match against Lancashire, especially since the latter have a powerful bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

All four matches held at Old Trafford this season were drawnand even though the toss winners elected to field first three times, the average first innings score of 417 is quite high. Batting first seems to be advantageous at this venue and it will be the toss winner’s top choice in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Light rain is predicted at Manchester with a25% chance of precipitationand a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

James Anderson (c), Marcus Harris, Keaton Jennings, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Steven Croft, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, George Dockrell, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Venkatesh Iyer, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Michael Jones, Anderson Phillip, Ashton Turner.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Matthew Hurst Batter Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler James Anderson (C) Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s batting has improved a great deal in the last two matches and they are expected to keep that momentum going in the next fixture.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Asitha Fernando, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Asa Tribe Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler James Harris Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have three wins and two draws in the previous five matches, and they are a competitive team so far.

Lancashire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Lancashire have a 2-1 lead over Glamorganin their previous five head-to-head encounters in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 2

Glamorgan - 1

Draw - 2

Lancashire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan @ 1.68 (Parimatch)

Both sides have struggled with their first wicket stands in the tournament so far, particularly Glamorgan as Zain-ul-Hassan and Asa Tribe have underperformed. In the last three games, the duo posted totals of 2, 11, 28, 98 and 5 runs which is not enough to be competitive. Lancashire’s Luke Wells has been the weak link this season which has had an adverse impact on his partnership with Keaton Jennings.They added 28, 8, 5, 60 and 119 runs to the first wicketin the previous three matches, and the bookmakers are confident the latter will bounce back.

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Lancashire vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Marcus Harris took part in a single innings in the last game against Gloucestershire, having scored 29 runs before his dismissal.He has an impressive lead over the others with 854 runs in just 15 innings, and his average of 61.00 is phenomenal. He is the top pick to emerge as their standout batter in the upcoming game.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram was the second leading batter for Glamorgan in the first innings against Kent, having scored 87 runs. He scored an additional 27 runs in the second innings butretains his lead at the top with 871 runs in 14 inningsand an average of 72.58, making him the top contender against Lancashire as well.

Lancashire vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Tom Hartley to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Tom Hartley was in a league of his own in the previous match against Gloucestershire where he claimed a massive six-wicket haul in the first innings and a remarkable fifer in the following innings.He has 25 wickets in nine innings so far, and despite a rather high average of 31.72, he is anticipated to be their top bowler.

Timm van der Gugten to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowlers

Timm van der Gugten was tied as the second leading bowler for Glamorgan in the last game against Kent where his first spell yielded three wickets and he went wicketless in the second innings. Overall,he is the leading bowler for the team with 28 wickets in 17 inningsand an average of 27.07 which makes him the top choice for the upcoming fixture.