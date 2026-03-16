Facts: With 394 runs, Marcus Harris is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

With 360 runs, James Bracey is the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire in this campaign.

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Lancashire had a dismal campaign last season as they were relegated last year and they have found it hard so far in Division two. So far this season Lancashire have three draws in three matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last game they drew against table toppers Leicestershire.

Much like their opponents Gloucestershire are winless after four matches which includes two defeats and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Leicestershire and lost the game by two wickets. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 68%

Gloucestershire’ chances of winning - 32%

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Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Keaton Jennings did not have a great game in the last outing against Leicestershire regardless he has been brilliant so far and has scored 259 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Cameron Bancroft has played three games thus far and has been brilliant thus far. So far this season he has scored 230 runs with an average of 46 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Michael Jones, Josh Bohannon, Marcus Harris, Matthew Hurst (wk), Luke Wells, George Balderson, Tom Hartley, Anderson Phillip, Saqib Mahmood, John Turner, Tom Bailey, Oliver William Sutton, Charlie Barnard, George Bell, Thomas Aspinwall, Jack Blatherwick, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Luke Wells Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Hartley All-rounder Anderson Phillip Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler John Turner Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have struggled to make an impact thus far as they are winless after three games and are currently seventh on the table.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft (c), Ben Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Miles Hammond, Cameron Green, James Bracey (wk), Graeme van Buuren, Zaman Akhter, Josh Shaw, Dominic Goodman, Ajeet Dale, Tom Price, Matt Taylor, Marchant de Lange, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Ed Middleton

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Oliver Price Batter Miles Hammond All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Cameron Green Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Dominic Goodman All-rounder Zaman Akhter Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire had struggled thus far as they are winless after four matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

Lancashire has dominated this fixture in the past against Gloucestershire as they have 82 wins and have lost just 28 times thus far.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 82

Gloucestershire: 28

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire and Lancashire head into this game after both sides have had an underwhelming start to the season. Lancashire struggled to make an impact last season and were relegated last term. This season once again they have struggled for consistency and are winless after three matches and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand much like their opponent Gloucestershire are winless after four matches which includes two defeats and are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that only once in four matches Gloucestershire have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe Lancashire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’ top batter

Marcus Harris has had a stunning campaign thus far, in the last game he scored a brilliant half century and with 394 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’ top batter

James Bracey has got off to a great start this season as with 360 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Tom Hartley to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Tom Hartley has only played two games thus far and has made an impact for Lancashire thus far. In the last game he had the best bowling figures in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dominic Goodman to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler

Dominic Goodman was the standout bowler in the last game as he bagged a fifer in the first innings. Goodman is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.