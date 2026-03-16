Facts: Lancashire’s Marcus Harris is the leading run scorer of the Division Two with 825 runs in 14 innings.

Kent’s Ben Compton is the third highest run-getter of the tournament with 688 runs in 14 innings.

Lancashire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Lancashire added a second defeat to their tally after taking on Leicestershire in the last match where the former’s 206-run first innings turned out to be inadequate. Leicestershire breezed past the target and went into the lead with 457 runs on the board. This put the Manchester-rooted team under pressure and their response was just as feeble as their attempt to put on a competitive score, having been bundled out for a measly 248. In the end, they faced an innings-and-3-run defeat.

Kent are in a similar plight at the moment as they come into this match after a huge drubbing at the hands of Derbyshire. The latter piled on a whopping 587-run total before declaring and Kent had their work cut out. They scored 326 runs in their first innings with the bat; Ben Compton’s 156 was the major contribution while skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond scored 61 runs. In the second innings, they scored 247 runs before being all out, falling short by an innings and 14 runs.

Lancashire chance of winning - 59%

Kent chance of winning - 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lancashire vs Kent Betting Tips

Lancashire to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

In the last five matches, Keaton Jennings has been Lancahsire’s only recurring opener. Having opened with Michael Jones and George Bell in three of those matches, the pairs had fluctuating partnerships of 5, 30, 16, 50, 18 and 5 runs. However, with the introduction of Luke Wells in the previous two games, there has been a major improvement in their opening stands as the duo secured competitive totals of 74, 25, 8 and 62 runs. Their trajectory is expected to go upwards here on out and another big stand is on the cards.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Kent Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Kent Toss Prediction

During the 2024 season of the County Championship Division One, Stanley Park hosted a single match and it was between Lancashire and Durham. The latter elected to field first but it did not play out in their favor as Lancashire put on 300+ totals in both innings. For the upcoming game, too, the toss winning side will want to bat first.

Weather Report

A major 45% threat of rain is expected at Blackpool and light rain will cause disruptions with the temperature reaching 18 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Marcus Harris (c), Keaton Jennings, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Steven Croft, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, George Dockrell, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Venkatesh Iyer, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Michael Jones, Anderson Phillip.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris (C) Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Bell Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Anderson Phillip Bowler Will Williams Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have a strong batting lineup, especially with the likes of Marcus Harris, Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells. They are definitely more competitive than Kent at the moment.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Akeem Jordan, Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Keith Dudgeon, Kashif Ali, Ekansh Singh, Chris Benjamin, Jake Ball.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton All-rounder Harry Finch Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Chris Benjamin Wicket-keeper Jaydn Denly All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Kashif Ali Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent come into this match on the back of a four-match losing streak which puts them at a disadvantage once again.

Lancashire vs Kent Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head outings between Lancashire and Kent, the former have the upper hand with three wins while Kent have a single victory.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 3

Kent - 1

Draw - 1

Lancashire vs Kent Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Kent @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Kent’s opening wicket has stagnated quite a bit this season and in the last three matches, Ben Compton and Joe Denly have put on mediocre stands of 29, 52, 1, 37, 5 and 39 runs. They have not been entirely effective together and they pale in comparison to Lancashire’s Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings. In their previous three encounters, the pair added 74, 25, 8, 62, 5 and 30 runs to the first wicket. The bookmakers rally behind the latter to secure a better total in the next game.

Lancashire vs Kent First class Stanley Park, Blackpool Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.04 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Kent Best Batters

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Marcus Harris was not a major contributor in the last match versus Leicestershire where he scored a combined total of 30 runs in two innings. His lead at the top remains unchallenged as he has a total of 825 runs in 14 innings and an outstanding average of 63.46. With three centuries and three half-centuries, he is the top pick for the upcoming game as well.

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous encounter, Ben Compton top-scored for Kent with a brilliant 156-run knock in the first innings against Derbyshire and he missed out on his first half-century of the season, having been dismissed for 49 in the second innings. He has 688 runs in 14 innings and stands as their top batter overall, and with a stellar average of 52.92, he is expected to come out on top against Lancashire, too.

Lancashire vs Kent Best Bowlers

George Balderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

George Balderson emerged as the top bowler for Lancashire in the solitary spell that he delivered, having taken three wickets in 27.5 overs with an economy rate of 3.80. He also leads the team’s bowling attack with 19 wickets in ten innings and an average of 32.57 which makes him the top choice against Kent.

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Nathan Gilchrist was tied for second place in the last encounter against Derbyshire where his 24-over spell yielded eight maidens, one wicket and an excellent economy rate of 2.91. He has extended his lead at the top with 23 wickets in nine innings and an average of 26.34, making him the leading contender once again.