Facts: Lancashire’s Marcus Harris is the second highest run scorer of the Division Two with 283 runs in four innings.

Sol Budinger leads Leicestershire’s run charts with 213 runs in four innings so far.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Lancashire’s last match against Northamptonshire ended in a draw after the latter piled on an impressive total of 496 runs. Lancashire scored 228 runs in their first innings with the bat where skipper Keaton Jennings top-scored with 96 runs and Marcus Harris was next with 43 runs. Following on, Lancashire were 351/9 with Josh Bohannon’s 155 as the standout score. Marcus Harris, Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells followed with 50, 49 and 39 runs, respectively. However, at this point, the teams were out of time and had no choice but to draw the game.

Leicestershire looked rather strong after their victory in the first match, having been competitive against Derbyshire in the last game. Their entire batting lineup pitched in to post 484 runs on the board to start the game and the bowlers managed to keep Derbyshire down to 393 runs. Leicestershire’s batters went hammer and tongs again to add 357 runs to their tally which mounted a great deal of pressure on the opposition. Derbyshire were doing their best to keep up but after scoring 305/4, the match had to be drawn due to a shortage of time.

Lancashire chance of winning - 69%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score high before first dismissal

Michael Jones made a great start to the tournament as a new entrant in Lancashire’s lineup, and his partnership with Keaton Jennings flourished as they added 97 and 93 runs to the first wicket. The former had a tough time in the last game against Northamptonshire which led to low scores of 22 and 0 before the first dismissal. Despite this downtrend in performance, a big score is on the cards for the duo.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

Fielding first was favored by the toss winners at Old Trafford last season who elected to do so four times out of five games. Although it did not yield any victories, chasing remains the preference at this venue as Lancashire opted to chase in the previous game against Northamptonshire. It will be the top choice for the next encounter, too.

Weather Report

Manchester is going to experience overcast conditions with a 25% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is predicted to reach 16 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Steven Croft, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, George Dockrell, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Venkatesh Iyer, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Michael Jones, Marcus Harris.

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Luke Wells All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Tom Aspinwall Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Ollie Sutton Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have a strong batting lineup but their bowlers have been their weak link so far.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood.

Predicted Playing XI

Ian Holland All-rounder Sol Budinger Batter Rishi Patel Batter Ben Mike All-rounder Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb (C) All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Green Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s batting has been outstanding and it is going to be tough to go up against them. They will certainly look to exploit Lancashire’s bowling weakness.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Lancashire lead their tally against Leicestershire with two wins in the last five games while the latter won their last encounter in the 2020 season.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 2

Leicestershire - 1

Draw - 2

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

In two matches so far, Leicestershire have already had two different opening combinations with Sol Budinger as their mainstay. He has opened with Ian Holland and Rehan Ahmed so far which has resulted in partnerships of 26, 132, 18 and 53* runs. For Lancashire, Keaton Jennings and Michael Jones are the regular openers and although the latter struggled a tad in the previous match, the pair were able to pile on totals of 22, 0, 97 and 93 runs in the last two games. They are expected to return in better shape for the upcoming match and outperform Leicestershire’s first wicket.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire First class Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.909 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings’ consistency is commendable as he scored his second half-century of the season against Northamptonshire, having notched up 96 runs. He was out of 49 in the second innings, again, which thwarted his chances of scoring four successive half-centuries. He is Lancashire’s second leading batter with 249 runs in four innings and an average of 62.25. The skipper remains the top pick against Leicestershire.

Sol Budinger to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Sol Budinger emerged as the second leading batter for Leicestershire in the first innings against Derbyshire where he scored 81 runs. He fell short of a third half-century with 44 runs in the following innings and leads the team’s run charts overall with 213 runs in four innings. Averaging at 71.00, he is the leading contender for the next match as well.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Tom Bailey to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Tom Bailey failed to take any wickets in the previous encounter versus Northamptonshire during his single spell. Nonetheless, he remains Lancashire’s leading bowler overall with six wickets in three innings, including a fifer. Although his average of 36.16 is quite high, he is expected to bounce back for the upcoming game.

Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ian Holland was not among the top bowlers for Leicestershire in the last game against Derbyshire where he picked two wickets across two innings. He is the joint leading wicket-taker overall with nine wickets in four innings and a brilliant average of 17.44, making him the top choice against Lancashire.