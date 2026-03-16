Facts: With 1027 runs, Marcus Harris is the leading run scorer for Lancashire in this campaign.

With 898 runs, Max Holden is the leading run scorer for Middlesex in this campaign.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Lancashire were relegated last season and have struggled to compete this season. So far this season Lancashire have managed two wins thus far and are currently sixth on the table. Lancashire have won two of the last four matches, the last match against Kent was a draw and they would be hoping for a strong finish this term.

Unlike their opponents, Middlesex have had a solid season so far as they have four wins this season and are currently fourth on the table. They are unbeaten in the last four matches which includes two wins. They drew the last game against Derbyshire. As per our calculations, Middlesex are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 45%

Middlesex’ chances of winning - 55%

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Lancashire vs Middlesex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Keaton Jennings has been sublime for Lancashire in all formats this season. So far this season he has scored 897 runs and even though he did not have a great outing in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Max Holden missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been sensational so far this season. He is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last five matches, the team that has batted first are unbeaten which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Manchester during the game which could have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 14C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Marcus Harris, Matthew Hurst, Philip Salt (wk), George Balderson, Chris Green, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, James Anderson, Jack Blatherwick, Anderson Phillip, Michael Jones, John Turner, Thomas Aspinwall, George Bell

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Matthew Hurst All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire struggled to make an impact in the first half of the campaign but have incurred just one defeat in the last four matches which includes two wins.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Sam Robson, Max Holden, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy (c), Ryan Higgins, Ben Geddes, Joe Cracknell (wk), Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Noah Cornwell, Zafar Gohar, Toby Roland-Jones, Naavya Sharma, Nathan Fernandes, Blake Carlton Cullen

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Joshua De Caires Batter Max Holden Batter Kane Williamson Batter Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes All-rounder Luke Hollman Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex are unbeaten in the last four matches which includes two wins, they are currently fourth on the table.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Head to Head

Lancashire hold a slight edge over Middlesex in the past 57-56. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 57

Middlesex: 56

Lancashire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Lancashire and Middlesex head into this game after both teams have had an underwhelming campaign this season. Lancashire were relegated last season to Division two and expectations were high this season but it has been a dismal showing so far in this campaign. They head into this game after just one defeat in the last four games and would be hoping to end this season on a high. On the other hand even though Middlesex has had a better showing than Lancashire but still they would be disappointed in the way the season has panned out. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Lancashire have had a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Lancashire vs Middlesex Top Batters

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’ top batter

Marcus Harris scored a half century in the last game and has been flawless so far this season. With 1027 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leus du Plooy to be Middlesex’ top batter

Leus du Plooy has been one of the most consistent bater for Middlesex this season. In the last match against Derbyshire he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

George Balderson to be Lancashire’ top bowler

George Balderson did not have a great outing in the last game but he has been the standout bowler for Lancashire, with 33 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’ top bowler

Ryan Higgins has been outstanding this season, in the last game he bagged four wickets against Derbyshire and with 39 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.