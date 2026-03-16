Facts: Lancashire’s Marcus Harris is the second highest run-getter of the Division Two with 190 runs in two innings.

Raphael Weatherall leads Northamptonshire’s bowling attack with six wickets in two innings.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Lancashire looked quite competitive with the bat in the last game against Middlesex where the latter were kept down to 260 in the first innings. Lancashire snatched the lead with ease and piled on 359 runs in response; Marcus Harris’s 138 was the highlight of the innings with skipper Keaton Jennings, Michael Jones and Luke Wells next in line with 55, 40 and 38 runs, respectively. Middlesex posed a much greater challenge in the second innings with 407 runs and Lancashire were struggling to complete the chase. They made 262/8 but at this point, the game was called off and the sides had to settle for a draw.

Northamptonshire made an awful start to their new campaign with a defeat at the hands of Kent. The latter’s batting displays were not very daunting and it should have been quite doable for Northamptonshire. Kent posted 231 runs on the board to start the game but Northamptonshire made a meal of their chase by getting bundled out for 143 with Rob Keogh as the only contributor, having scored 64 runs. Kent added a mere 171 to their tally but Northamptonshire faltered once again, having been bowled out for 114. Barring George Bartlett’s 60 not out, the others were rendered completely useless which resulted in a 145-run defeat for the team.

Lancashire chance of winning - 69%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score high before first dismissal

Right off the bat, Keaton Jennings and Michael Jones’ partnership worked perfectly as both batters went guns blazing in the last game against Middlesex. Together, the duo secured outstanding opening totals of 97 and 93 runs, and both openers pulled their weight equally. Additionally, Jennings and Jones are now averaging at 52.00 and 42.00, respectively, which puts their first wicket in an advantageous position.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

Although the toss winners at Old Trafford chose to field first four out of five times last season, they had no favorable result whatsoever. Three of the matches were won by those batting first while the remaining two were drawn. Despite a low average score of 255 with the first bat, batting first is going to be the top choice for the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A 5% possibility of precipitation at Manchester is not going to cause disruptions at all and partly cloudy conditions are expected with the temperature going up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Steven Croft, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, George Dockrell, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Venkatesh Iyer, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Michael Jones, Marcus Harris.

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Luke Wells All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Tom Aspinwall Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Will Williams Bowler Ollie Sutton Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire were great with the bat but the bowlers gave away too many runs in the second innings against Middlesex.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krish Patel, Fateh Singh, Dominic Leech, Liam Guthrie.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder George Bartlett Batter James Sales Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Rob Keogh Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Dominic Leech Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have got their work cut out for them in every department as they take on a superior Lancashire in the next match.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Lancashire are quite dominant in their head-to-head record against Northamptonshire with three wins in the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 3

Northamptonshire - 0

Draw - 2

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter were both unable to find their feet in the last game against Northamptonshire. In the two innings they played, the pair added meager scores of 17 and 5 runs to the first wicket. This was a stark contrast to Lancashire’s opening wicket considering Michael Jones and Keaton Jennings were nearly unstoppable with scores of 97 and 93 runs. It is quite clear that there is no contest between the sides in this regard and Lancashire’s first wicket will be favored for the upcoming match.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire First class Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.909 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.60 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings missed the opportunity to score two back-to-back half-centuries in the last match against Middlesex where he scored 55 runs in the first innings and was out on 49 in the following innings. He is now the second highest run-getter for Lancashire with 104 runs in two innings and an average of 52.00, making him the top pick for the next match.

George Bartlett to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

George Bartlett was not very helpful in the first innings against Kent where he was dismissed for a mere 13 runs. However, he was the only major contributor in the second innings as he notched up an unbeaten 60. He leads the team’s run charts with 73 runs in two innings and will be expected to be their top batter once more.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Tom Bailey to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Tom Bailey took a single wicket in the first innings against Middlesex but went on to deliver a stellar spell in the next innings; in 26 overs, he bowled three maidens and captured a fifer along with an impressive economy rate of 3.03. With an average of 24.50, he is the leading choice for the upcoming game as well.

Raphael Weatherall to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Raphael Weatherall was the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire in the previous encounter against Kent with three wickets in the first innings and three more in the second innings. He also has a brilliant average of 11.66 which makes him the top choice for the next match, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Lancashire Lancashire to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)

Northamptonshire to win @ 2.76 (Parimatch) Northamptonshire did not improve much since the previous season and their performance in the last match was far from competitive. This landed them in sixth place in the standings while Lancashire are further ahead in the fourth spot. The latter had the chance to take victory but were thwarted by a lack of time. Lancashire also have a 3-0 lead over Northamptonshire in their last five encounters in the tournament, making them the match favorites. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





