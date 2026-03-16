Facts: Leicestershire’s Ian Holland is the third highest wicket-taker of the Division Two with seven wickets in two innings.

Derbyshire’s Luis Reece is the leading bowler of the tournament with ten wickets in two innings.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire took a very comfortable victory against Glamorgan in the last match where the latter were restricted to a total of 229. Leicestershire managed to surpass it with ease and take the lead with 427 runs on the board - Lewis Hill missed out on a ton with 96 runs while Chris Wright, Peter Handscomb, Sol Budinger, Ben Cox and Ben Mike contributed 74, 63, 56, 51 and 41 runs, respectively. Glamorgan went on to add 248 runs to their tally but it was not enough to keep Leicestershire at bay since the latter had a slight deficit of 53 runs to make up and they did so with a whopping ten wickets in hand.

Derbyshire’s previous match against Gloucestershire followed a very similar trajectory considering the latter were limited to 222 before Derbyshire swooped in and snatched the lead with 391 runs on the scoreboard. Skipper Wayne Madsen led the team with a 118-run knock and he was followed by Harry Came, Caleb Jewell and Zak Chappell who scored 83, 61 and 62 runs, respectively. Gloucestershire’s second innings score of 259 did not suffice and Derbyshire surpassed it with nine wickets to spare.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 61%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 39%

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Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score high before first dismissal

David Lloyd struggled a great deal in the first match against Gloucestershire where he scored a cumulative total of 23 runs across two innings, giving him a low average of 11.50. However, his partner, Caleb Jewell, made a lasting impression in his first match for the team with 112 runs in two innings and he single handedly ensured the team’s first wicket was successful with scores of 58 and 19 runs. Despite Lloyd’s hardships, he is expected to come good and forge a competitive partnership with Jewell.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Although Grace Road had a great average first innings score of 349 in the last season of the tournament, chasing was more sought after among the toss winners who elected to do so six out of seven times. The teams batting and fielding first took one victory each but the toss winning skipper will still be keen to chase in the next game.

Weather Report

With the temperature touching 20 degrees Celsius, there is a minimal 5% likelihood of a washout and the skies are predicted to be partially overcast.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood.

Predicted Playing XI

Ian Holland All-rounder Sol Budinger Batter Rishi Patel Batter Ben Mike All-rounder Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb (C) All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Green Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Chris Wright Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s entire batting lineup put in the effort to achieve a highly successful result. Their bowlers, too, were on the money with solid spells.

Derbyshire Player List

Wayne Madsen (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter David Lloyd Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen (C) Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Luis Reece All-rounder Anuj Dal Batter Martin Andersson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s middle order was not very effective in the previous game which could have cost them the win if the lower order had not salvaged their match. However, their bowling attack is tough to beat.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

All of Leicestershire and Derbyshire’s previous five head-to-head games concluded in draws.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 0

Derbyshire - 0

Draw - 5

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Leicestershire had two different opening pairs in the last match against Glamorgan where Sol Budinger was the mainstay. He opened alongside Ian Holland and Rehan Ahmed which led to opening totals of 18 and 53*. Although Budinger put in consistent performances, he was the only one contributing to the first wicket. Derbyshire were on a similar plane as David Lloyd took some time to bed in while his partner, Caleb Jewell, was in form. Together, the duo scored 58 and 19 runs in the last game against Gloucestershire. The latter, though, have a better chance of improving and securing stable partnerships in the upcoming game.

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Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb took part in a single innings during the last match against Glamorgan where he scored a half-century with 63 runs. In the previous season, he finished the season as their leading batter with 894 runs in 14 innings. His consistency is remarkable and he is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, Wayne Madsen top-scored with 118 runs against Gloucestershire. The skipper was also the top run scorer for the team in the last season of the tournament with 1005 runs in 23 innings. He remains the leading contender for the upcoming match against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ian Holland emerged as the leading bowler for Leicestershire during the last match against Glamorgan where he picked three wickets in the first innings and added four more to his tally in the following innings. He also achieved an exceptional bowling average of 12.28 which makes him the top pick to be their premier bowler once more.

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Luis Reece was a force to be reckoned with during the previous match where he went ham on the opposition. Against Gloucestershire, he was the top wicket-taker in both innings as he picked six wickets in the first innings and an additional four in the second. With an impressive average of 9.70, he is anticipated to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Leicestershire Leicestershire to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)

Derbyshire to win @ 2.14 (Parimatch) Leicestershire and Derbyshire won their respective first games in nearly the same fashion and the sides are very closely matched going into this fixture. They also drew five back-to-back matches leading up to this game which makes it difficult to gauge who is superior. However, Leicestershire’s batting looks more competitive which makes them the favorites to come out on top in the next match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





