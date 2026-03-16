Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - County Championship Division Two, April 11
LEI
61%
Chance of Winning
DER
39%
First class
Grace Road
Facts:
- Leicestershire’s Ian Holland is the third highest wicket-taker of the Division Two with seven wickets in two innings.
- Derbyshire’s Luis Reece is the leading bowler of the tournament with ten wickets in two innings.
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning
Leicestershire took a very comfortable victory against Glamorgan in the last match where the latter were restricted to a total of 229. Leicestershire managed to surpass it with ease and take the lead with 427 runs on the board - Lewis Hill missed out on a ton with 96 runs while Chris Wright, Peter Handscomb, Sol Budinger, Ben Cox and Ben Mike contributed 74, 63, 56, 51 and 41 runs, respectively. Glamorgan went on to add 248 runs to their tally but it was not enough to keep Leicestershire at bay since the latter had a slight deficit of 53 runs to make up and they did so with a whopping ten wickets in hand.
Derbyshire’s previous match against Gloucestershire followed a very similar trajectory considering the latter were limited to 222 before Derbyshire swooped in and snatched the lead with 391 runs on the scoreboard. Skipper Wayne Madsen led the team with a 118-run knock and he was followed by Harry Came, Caleb Jewell and Zak Chappell who scored 83, 61 and 62 runs, respectively. Gloucestershire’s second innings score of 259 did not suffice and Derbyshire surpassed it with nine wickets to spare.
- Leicestershire chance of winning - 61%
- Derbyshire chance of winning - 39%
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips
Derbyshire to score high before first dismissal
David Lloyd struggled a great deal in the first match against Gloucestershire where he scored a cumulative total of 23 runs across two innings, giving him a low average of 11.50. However, his partner, Caleb Jewell, made a lasting impression in his first match for the team with 112 runs in two innings and he single handedly ensured the team’s first wicket was successful with scores of 58 and 19 runs. Despite Lloyd’s hardships, he is expected to come good and forge a competitive partnership with Jewell.
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction
Although Grace Road had a great average first innings score of 349 in the last season of the tournament, chasing was more sought after among the toss winners who elected to do so six out of seven times. The teams batting and fielding first took one victory each but the toss winning skipper will still be keen to chase in the next game.
Weather Report
With the temperature touching 20 degrees Celsius, there is a minimal 5% likelihood of a washout and the skies are predicted to be partially overcast.
Leicestershire Player List
Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Sol Budinger
|
Batter
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Ben Mike
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Hill
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Green
|
Bowler
|
Tom Scriven
|
Bowler
|
Chris Wright
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire’s entire batting lineup put in the effort to achieve a highly successful result. Their bowlers, too, were on the money with solid spells.
Derbyshire Player List
Wayne Madsen (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Caleb Jewell.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
David Lloyd
|
Batter
|
Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen (C)
|
Batter
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
Anuj Dal
|
Batter
|
Martin Andersson
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Jack Morley
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire’s middle order was not very effective in the previous game which could have cost them the win if the lower order had not salvaged their match. However, their bowling attack is tough to beat.
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head
All of Leicestershire and Derbyshire’s previous five head-to-head games concluded in draws.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Leicestershire - 0
Derbyshire - 0
Draw - 5
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire
Leicestershire had two different opening pairs in the last match against Glamorgan where Sol Budinger was the mainstay. He opened alongside Ian Holland and Rehan Ahmed which led to opening totals of 18 and 53*. Although Budinger put in consistent performances, he was the only one contributing to the first wicket. Derbyshire were on a similar plane as David Lloyd took some time to bed in while his partner, Caleb Jewell, was in form. Together, the duo scored 58 and 19 runs in the last game against Gloucestershire. The latter, though, have a better chance of improving and securing stable partnerships in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire
First class
Grace Road, null
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Best Batters
Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter
Peter Handscomb took part in a single innings during the last match against Glamorgan where he scored a half-century with 63 runs. In the previous season, he finished the season as their leading batter with 894 runs in 14 innings. His consistency is remarkable and he is expected to come out on top in the next match.
Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter
As predicted for the last match, Wayne Madsen top-scored with 118 runs against Gloucestershire. The skipper was also the top run scorer for the team in the last season of the tournament with 1005 runs in 23 innings. He remains the leading contender for the upcoming match against Leicestershire.
Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers
Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler
Ian Holland emerged as the leading bowler for Leicestershire during the last match against Glamorgan where he picked three wickets in the first innings and added four more to his tally in the following innings. He also achieved an exceptional bowling average of 12.28 which makes him the top pick to be their premier bowler once more.
Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler
Luis Reece was a force to be reckoned with during the previous match where he went ham on the opposition. Against Gloucestershire, he was the top wicket-taker in both innings as he picked six wickets in the first innings and an additional four in the second. With an impressive average of 9.70, he is anticipated to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicestershire
- Leicestershire to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
- Derbyshire to win @ 2.14 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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