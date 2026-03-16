Facts: Leicestershire’s Ian Holland and Logan van Beek are the top two bowlers of the Division Two with 28 and 26 wickets, respectively.

Kiran Carlson is the leading run-getter for Glamorgan with 483 runs in 11 innings so far.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Leicestershire have annihilated virtually any team that has stood in their path so far and Lancashire was their last victim. The latter could only put on 206 runs before getting bundled out and Leicestershire’s chase was a piece of cake. The team from Grace Road set up a monumental total of 457 runs with centuries from Rehan Ahmed and Lewis Hill who scored 136 and 119 runs, respectively. Ian Holland and Ben Cox added the icing on the cake with 50 and 41 runs, respectively, and they had a massive lead over the opposition. The bowlers ended the game here by dismissing Lancashire for 248 runs which handed Leicestershire a solid victory by an innings and three runs.

Glamorgan, too, are having a purple patch of their own as they come into this fixture on the back of three back-to-back wins, and they beat Middlesex with ease in the previous encounter. The batters kicked off the match with an impressive 383 runs and that was nearly enough to get Glamorgan over the line; Sam Northeast and Kiran Carlson did much of the work on their own with knocks of 122 and 109 runs, respectively. Middlesex scored 155 and 235 runs in response but Glamorgan made up the eight-run deficit with ten wickets to spare.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 61%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger have been on tenterhooks in the competition until now and they have their work cut out ahead of the next game. They have had their ups and downs in the last five matches with scores of 8, 22, 30, 58, 0, 1, 0 and 102 runs. Despite their run-of-the-mill partnerships, they have what it takes to return stronger and give the team a fighting chance with a solid foundation.

Match Prediction Best Odds Leicestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The toss winners have all favored fielding first at Grace Road this season and the average first innings total of 331 is attainable on this surface. Although those batting and fielding first share one win apiece with a draw in the other game, chasing is going to be the toss winning side’s favorite option in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Leicester is going to experience overcast skies and the forecast suggests a 25% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature is set to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood, Logan van Beek.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb (C) All-rounder Ian Holland All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Logan van Beek Bowler Ben Green Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire are formidable in all aspects with a four-match winning streak and their batting is absolutely superior to most other teams in the division at the moment.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Asitha Fernando, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Asa Tribe Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Thomas Bevan Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler James Harris Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have three consecutive victories heading into this game but still fall short as they take on Leicestershire, especially since their batting was not up to the mark in their previous clash.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Leicestershire overcame Glamorgan by ten wickets earlier in the season while the four games before that were all drawn.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 1

Glamorgan - 0

Draw - 4

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger have seen a slight downtrend in performance in Leicestershire’s last three matches which is evident in the fact that they scored 8, 22, 30, 58 and 0 runs. However, Glamorgan’s openers have not been significantly better in the previous three encounters as Zain-ul-Hassan and Asa Tribe secured totals of 16, 8*, 46, 2 and 34 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Even though both sides have got their work cut out in terms of opening stands, Leicestershire’s opening batters are expected to come good in the next clash.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan First class Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb did not make a valuable contribution in the last game against Lancashire as he was dismissed for nine runs in their sole innings. Despite this, he is the team’s second leading batter overall with 441 runs in 11 innings, including one century and three half-centuries. Averaging at 49.00, he is the top pick against Glamorgan.

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Kiran Carlson scored his second century of the competition in the first innings against Middlesex last time out, having notched up 109 runs. He has now claimed the top spot among Glamorgan’s run scorers with 483 runs in 11 innings. With an average of 43.90, he is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Leicestershire vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ian Holland bagged a single wicket across two innings in the previous game against Lancashire but he has extended his lead as the team’s top bowler with 28 wickets in 14 innings. He is, undoubtedly, Leicestershire’s most consistent wicket-taker and his average of 17.10 is phenomenal, making him the top contender for the upcoming fixture.

Andy Gorvin to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Andy Gorvin was the joint leading bowler for Glamorgan in the previous match against Middlesex where he captured four wickets in the first innings. Although he went wicketless in the second innings, he is tied as their leading bowler overall with 20 wickets in nine innings and an average of 19.90 which makes him the favorite once again.