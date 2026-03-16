Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
LEI
61%
Chance of Winning
GLO
39%
Parimatch
First class
Grace Road
Facts:
- With 760 runs, Rehan Ahmed is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament.
- With 844 runs, James Bracey is the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire in this campaign.
Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning
Leicestershire have had a fabulous season thus far and would be hoping to carry on their form in this game. So far this season, Leicestershire have managed just one defeat in 11 matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match, Leicestershire drew against Kent.
Unlike their opponents, this season has been a struggle for Gloucestershire thus far as they have managed just one win in 11 matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they drew against Middlesex. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 61%
- Gloucestershire’ chances of winning - 39%
Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Lewis Hill has showcased consistency in this campaign as so far this season he has scored 735 runs with an average of 45.93. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Cameron Bancroft had a solid game in the last outing as he scored a half century against Middlesex. So far this season Bancroft has scored 796 runs with an average of 46.82 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Leicester during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Leicestershire News & Player List
Leicestershire Player List
Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Rehan Ahmed, Lewis Hill, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Ian Holland, Louis Kimber, Ben Green, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Chris Wright, Ben Cox, Roman Walker, Ben Mike, Samuel Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Soloman Budinger
|
Batter
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Lewis Hill
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Green
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
Tom Scriven
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire have managed just one loss thus far and with six wins, they are currently at the top of the table.
Gloucestershire News & Player List
Gloucestershire Player List
Cameron Bancroft (c), Ben Charlesworth, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Graeme van Buuren, Zaman Akhter, Todd Murphy, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Chris Dent, Cameron Green, Tom Price
Predicted Playing XI
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Joe Phillips
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Miles Hammond
|
All-rounder
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Zaman Akhter
|
All-rounder
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Ajeet Dale
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire have one defeat in the last five matches, four of those games have been a draw. They are currently fifth on the table.
Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Head to Head
Gloucestershire have dominated this fixture against Leicestershire in the past 60-41. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game.
Head to Head
Leicestershire: 41
Gloucestershire: 60
Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire
Leicestershire and Gloucestershire go head to head after what has been a contrasting campaign for both sides. Leicestershire has been the team to beat so far this season as they have been head and shoulders above the rest thus far. They have lost just once this season and with six wins, they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, this season has been a struggle for Gloucestershire as they have only managed one win and are currently fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Leicestershire won the game with two wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Gloucestershire have managed a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire
First class
Grace Road, null
Leicestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gloucestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters
Rehan Ahmed to be Leicestershire’ top batter
Rehan Ahmed has been incredible this season. In the last game he scored a brilliant century against Kent and with 760 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’ top batter
James Bracey did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been outstanding this season. With 844 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers
Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’ top bowler
Ian Holland did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far and with 31 wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ajeet Dale to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler
Ajeet Dale missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been solid so far in this campaign. He remains the leading wicket taker for Gloucestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicestershire
- Leicestershire to win - 1.64 (PariMatch)
- Gloucestershire to win - 2.12 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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