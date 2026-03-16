Facts: With 823 runs, Lewis Hill is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament.

With 1275 runs, Ben Compton is the leading run scorer for Kent in this campaign.

Leicestershire vs Kent Chance of Winning

Leicestershire have had a fabulous season thus far as they have managed six wins thus far and have arguably been the best team in this tournament. They have lost just once this season and are currently at the top of the table. They head into this game after back to back draws against Kent and Gloucestershire.

Kent has arguably been the worst team in this tournament as they have five defeats so far this season and are currently eighth on the table. They are winless in the last ten matches and the last game against Lancashire was a draw. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 64%

Kent’ chances of winning - 36%

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Leicestershire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Lewis Hill has showcased consistency in this campaign as so far this season he has scored 823 runs with an average of 48.41. We expect him to carry on his form and score well in the upcoming game.

Tawanda Muyeye had a decent outing in the last game as he scored 48 runs against Lancashire. So far he has scored 664 runs with an average of 36.88 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Leicester during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Rehan Ahmed, Lewis Hill, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Ian Holland, Louis Kimber, Ben Green, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Chris Wright, Ben Cox, Roman Walker, Ben Mike, Samuel Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed Batter Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Louis Kimber All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Logan van Beek Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have managed just one loss thus far and with six wins, they are currently at the top of the table.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Ben Compton, Jaydn Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Joey Evison, Harry Finch (wk), Ekansh Singh, Ben Dawkins, Grant Stewart (c), Matthew Parkinson, Wes Agar, George Garrett, Chris Benjamin, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matthew Quinn, Keith Dudgeon, Nathan Gilchrist, Kashif Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Jaydn Denly Batter Ben Compton Batter Ekansh Singh Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Harry Finch Wicket-keeper George Garrett All-rounder Ben Dawkins All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Matthew Parkinson Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in 12 matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Leicestershire vs Kent Head to Head

Kent have dominated this fixture against Leicestershire in the past 80-30. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams shared the spoils.

Head to Head

Leicestershire: 30

Kent: 80

Leicestershire vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Leicestershire and Kent go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far as both teams lie on opposite ends on the points table. Leicestershire have been head and shoulders above the rest as they have already sealed the top spot this season. So far this season they have managed six wins and would be hoping to close out the season with maximum points in the remaining games. On the other hand, Kent have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed two wins thus far and are currently eighth on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and both sides managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Leicestershire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe Kent will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Leicestershire vs Kent Top Batters

Lewis Hill to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Lewis Hill has been incredible so far this season, in the last game he scored 88 against Gloucestershire and with 823 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Compton to be Kent’ top batter

Ben Compton heads into this game after another half century in the last game against Lancashire. With 1275 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Leicestershire vs Kent Top Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Ian Holland had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets against Gloucestershire and with 35 wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Parkinson to be Kent’ top bowler

Matthew Parkinson bagged four wickets in the first innings against Lancashire in the last outing and with 32 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.