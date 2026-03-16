Leicestershire vs Kent Match Prediction
LEI
64%
Chance of Winning
KEN
36%
Parimatch
Batery
First class
Grace Road
Facts:
- With 823 runs, Lewis Hill is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this tournament.
- With 1275 runs, Ben Compton is the leading run scorer for Kent in this campaign.
Leicestershire vs Kent Chance of Winning
Leicestershire have had a fabulous season thus far as they have managed six wins thus far and have arguably been the best team in this tournament. They have lost just once this season and are currently at the top of the table. They head into this game after back to back draws against Kent and Gloucestershire.
Kent has arguably been the worst team in this tournament as they have five defeats so far this season and are currently eighth on the table. They are winless in the last ten matches and the last game against Lancashire was a draw. As per our calculations, Leicestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 64%
- Kent’ chances of winning - 36%
Leicestershire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Lewis Hill has showcased consistency in this campaign as so far this season he has scored 823 runs with an average of 48.41. We expect him to carry on his form and score well in the upcoming game.
Tawanda Muyeye had a decent outing in the last game as he scored 48 runs against Lancashire. So far he has scored 664 runs with an average of 36.88 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Leicester during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Leicestershire News & Player List
Leicestershire Player List
Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Rehan Ahmed, Lewis Hill, Peter Handscomb (c & wk), Ian Holland, Louis Kimber, Ben Green, Logan van Beek, Tom Scriven, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Chris Wright, Ben Cox, Roman Walker, Ben Mike, Samuel Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Soloman Budinger
|
Batter
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Lewis Hill
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Louis Kimber
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Green
|
All-rounder
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
Tom Scriven
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire have managed just one loss thus far and with six wins, they are currently at the top of the table.
Kent News & Player List
Kent Player List
Ben Compton, Jaydn Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Joey Evison, Harry Finch (wk), Ekansh Singh, Ben Dawkins, Grant Stewart (c), Matthew Parkinson, Wes Agar, George Garrett, Chris Benjamin, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Matthew Quinn, Keith Dudgeon, Nathan Gilchrist, Kashif Ali
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jaydn Denly
|
Batter
|
Ben Compton
|
Batter
|
Ekansh Singh
|
Batter
|
Tawanda Muyeye
|
Batter
|
Harry Finch
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Garrett
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dawkins
|
All-rounder
|
Joey Evison
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Grant Stewart
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in 12 matches and are currently eighth on the table.
Leicestershire vs Kent Head to Head
Kent have dominated this fixture against Leicestershire in the past 80-30. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams shared the spoils.
Head to Head
Leicestershire: 30
Kent: 80
Leicestershire vs Kent Betting Odds
Kent to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire
Leicestershire and Kent go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far as both teams lie on opposite ends on the points table. Leicestershire have been head and shoulders above the rest as they have already sealed the top spot this season. So far this season they have managed six wins and would be hoping to close out the season with maximum points in the remaining games. On the other hand, Kent have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed two wins thus far and are currently eighth on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and both sides managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Leicestershire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe Kent will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Kent
First class
Grace Road, null
Leicestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Kent
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Leicestershire vs Kent Top Batters
Lewis Hill to be Leicestershire’ top batter
Lewis Hill has been incredible so far this season, in the last game he scored 88 against Gloucestershire and with 823 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Compton to be Kent’ top batter
Ben Compton heads into this game after another half century in the last game against Lancashire. With 1275 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Kent Top Bowlers
Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’ top bowler
Ian Holland had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets against Gloucestershire and with 35 wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Parkinson to be Kent’ top bowler
Matthew Parkinson bagged four wickets in the first innings against Lancashire in the last outing and with 32 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicestershire
- Leicestershire to win - 1.52 (PariMatch)
- Kent to win - 2.37 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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