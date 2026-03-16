Facts: Leicestershire’s Ian Holland remains the top bowler of the Division Two with 27 wickets in 12 innings.

Lancashire’s Marcus Harris is the leading run-getter with 795 runs in 12 innings so far.

Leicestershire and Lancashire are tied with a 1-1 scoreline in the previous five matches

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire continue to exert their dominance in the competition as they overcame Middlesex in the last outing. After limiting the latter to 232 runs, Leicestershire surpassed it but only just as they scored 274 runs; skipper Peter Handscomb led the innings with an excellent 87-run half-century. Leicestershire’s bowlers worked their charm again and restricted Middlesex to 143 runs. This time, the batters had absolutely nothing to worry about and they made it over the line with ease, having bagged an impressive seven-wicket win.

Lancashire faced yet another draw in their last encounter where they went up against Derbyshire. The former put on a brilliant batting display with a 458-run stand and opener Luke Wells is owed much of the credit for his 141-run ton. George Balderson, George Bell, Matty Hurst and Marcus Harris also made valuable contributions of 73, 57, 51 and 45 runs, respectively. Derbyshire managed to score 314 runs during their chase and Lancashire added 184 runs to their original score before declaring which was almost enough to get them their first win before they ran out of time, resulting in a draw.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 53%

Lancashire chance of winning - 47%

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Leicestershire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Lancashire have had fluctuating opening scores in the last five matches and Keaton Jennings has been their mainstay. He has opened alongside Luke Wells, George Bell and Michael Jones with totals of 8, 62, 5, 30, 16, 50, 18, 5, 22 and 0 which proves how inconsistent the pairs are. Apart from the two competitive scores they posted, the openers have been off the mark on every other occasion. This puts them at a disadvantage against Leicestershire in the next encounter.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Despite a high average first innings total of 394 at Grace Road this season, the toss winners have opted to field first on both occasions since the surface is more conducive for chasing. So far, the teams batting first have one victory while the other game was drawn. Nonetheless, fielding first will be the sought after option in the next game as well.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain at Leicester since the forecast suggests a 10% possibility of a downpour but there will be a cloud cover on match day. The temperature is expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood, Logan van Beek.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb (C) All-rounder Ian Holland All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Logan van Beek Bowler Ben Green Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have three victories in a row leading up to this fixture and their batting prowess gives them the edge over Lancashire.

Lancashire Player List

Marcus Harris (c), Keaton Jennings, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keshana Fonseka, Rocky Flintoff, Steven Croft, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, George Dockrell, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Venkatesh Iyer, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Michael Jones, Anderson Phillip.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris (C) Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Bell Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Anderson Phillip Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have a more powerful bowling lineup with the arrival of James Anderson and Anderson Phillip but their batting is not good enough for the team to stand a chance against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Leicestershire and Lancashire are tied with one victory apiece in their last five head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 1

Lancashire - 1

Draw - 3

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Both sides have had underwhelming opening stands in the tournament so far, and their inconsistencies makes it difficult to gauge whether they can improve in the forthcoming matches. For Leicestershire, Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger have been the openers with totals of 22, 30, 58, 0, 1 and 0 in the last three matches. Lancashire’s Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings have secured scores of 8, 62, 5, 30, 16 and 50 runs in the last three outings. Leicestershire are expected to bounce back and return stronger in the next game versus Lancashire.

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Leicestershire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

The prediction for the last match panned out as expected considering Peter Handscomb emerged as Leicestershire’s leading run scorer in the first innings against Middlesex, having notched up 87 runs. He remained not out on 14 in the last match and continues to be the team’s top batter with 432 runs in ten innings. With an average of 54.00, he is the top pick for the next encounter.

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Marcus Harris fell short of a fourth half-century of the season as he scored 45 runs in the first innings, and he contributed a single run in the second innings. Even though he was not their top batter, he is miles ahead of the others in the run charts with 795 runs in 12 innings. He has an exceptional average of 72.27 and will be expected to be their standout batter.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

During the previous fixture against Middlesex, Ian Holland bagged his first fifer of the season and added one more wicket to his tally in the following innings. He emerged as their top bowler, as predicted, and remains the leading wicket-taker overall with 27 wickets in 12 innings. Averaging at 15.44, he is the top contender against Lancashire.

James Anderson to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

James Anderson took part in his first match of the season against Derbyshire as he captured a total of five wickets in two innings. He is, undeniably, a reliable bowler and his excellent average of 15.60 so far makes him the leading choice against Leicestershire in the next game.