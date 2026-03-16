Leicestershire vs Middlesex Match Prediction
LEI
61%
Chance of Winning
MID
39%
First class
Grace Road
Facts:
- Leicestershire’s Logan van Beek is the leading wicket-taker of the competition with 30 wickets in 14 innings so far.
- Middlesex’s Toby Roland-Jones is the third leading bowler of the Division Two with 28 wickets in 14 innings.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Leicestershire’s previous draw against Glamorgan did not put a dent in their campaign in the slightest and they remain the top team despite the result. After restricting the latter to 353 runs, Leicestershire went hammer and tongs to score 576 runs. Opener Sol Budinger and Rehan Ahmed are largely credited for their success since they scored 118 and 106 runs, respectively. Glamorgan did not give up easily but after scoring 342 runs, the time was up and both sides had to settle for a draw.
Middlesex, on the contrary, are in the midst of a struggle as they lost their third match in a row at the hands of Northamptonshire last time around. Despite having posted a competitive total of 413 runs, Northamptonshire managed to overcome the target with 435 runs on the board. Middlesex were in a bind at this point and ended up scoring an additional 332 runs but it was not quite enough to keep their opposition at bay. In the end, they lost by a margin of four wickets.
- Leicestershire chance of winning - 61%
- Middlesex chance of winning - 39%
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Betting Tips
Middlesex to score under 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Middlesex have made an awful lot of changes to their top order from the start of the season and while there has been an improvement, it still puts them on tenterhooks since consistency is a major problem for the opening wicket. In the five games prior to this fixture, the openers added 6, 89, 14, 98, 0, 51, 15, 9, 24 and 0 runs to the first wicket. However, their unpredictability is a major disadvantage and they are on the bookfoot against Leicestershire.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Middlesex Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Leicestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction
The four games held at Grace Road have all produced different results since there have been two draws, while those batting and fielding first have a 1-1 scoreline. Despite this, the toss winners have favored to field first more often than not, having chosen to do so three out of four times so far. It will remain the favored strategy for the upcoming match as well.
Weather Report
Mostly cloudy conditions are expected at Leicester and the chance of rain stands at 20%. The temperature is predicted to touch 28 degrees Celsius.
Leicestershire Player List
Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood, Logan van Beek.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Sol Budinger
|
Batter
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Hill
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
Ben Green
|
Bowler
|
Roman Walker
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hull
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire are the most dominant team in the Division Two so far and they are a balanced lineup. Their batting, especially, is their greatest strength.
Middlesex Player List
Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar, Dane Paterson, Naavya Sharma.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Robson
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
|
Luke Hollman
|
All-rounder
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Geddes
|
Batter
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zafar Gohar
|
Bowler
|
Toby Roland-Jones (C)
|
Bowler
|
Naavya Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Dane Paterson
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex are all out of sorts at the moment and they come into this game on the back of a three-match losing streak.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head
Leicestershire and Middlesex are level pegging with two wins apiece in the last five fixtures.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Leicestershire - 2
Middlesex - 2
Draw - 1
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex @ 1.77 (Parimatch)
Middlesex have had to make several tweaks to their opening wicket and after trying out various combinations, their first wicket is finally starting to settle in. However, that still makes them rather erratic since they have secured totals of 6, 89, 14, 98, 0 and 51 runs in the last three games. Their counterparts at Leicestershire, Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger, are much more dependable with scores of 180, 8, 22 and 30 runs in the previous three outings. The bookmakers endorse Leicestershire to put on a better opening stand than Middlesex in the next game.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex
First class
Grace Road, null
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Best Batters
Lewis Hill to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter
Lewis Hill scored his fourth half-century of the season during the last game against Glamorgan where he notched up 70 runs in their sole innings. He is Leicestershire’s second leading batter overall with 534 runs in 13 innings and an average of 47.63, and he is expected to be their top run scorer against Middlesex in the next game.
Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
Max Holden was not the top batter for Middlesex in the previous game but after scoring a mere 16 runs in the first innings against Northamptonshire, he went on to bag his third half-century so far with 54 runs. He leads their run charts with 733 runs in 16 innings and an average of 45.81, making him the top contender for the upcoming match.
Leicestershire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers
Logan van Beek to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler
In the previous game against Glamorgan, Logan van Beek picked two wickets in each of the two innings and stands as the top bowler overall with a whopping 30 wickets under his belt in 14 innings. He has a stellar bowling average of 24.96 in the tournament so far and will be expected to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.
Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Toby Roland-Jones failed to capture any wickets in the first innings against Northamptonshire but bagged two wickets in the second innings. He remains their top wicket-taker with 28 wickets in 14 innings and his average of 27.92 is impressive. He is the top choice to be their leading bowler in the next encounter against Leicestershire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicestershire
- Leicestershire to win @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
- Middlesex to win @ 2.13 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments