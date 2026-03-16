Facts: Leicestershire’s Ian Holland is the leading wicket-taker of the Division Two, having bagged 20 wickets in eight innings.

Luke Procter, Northamptonshire’s skipper, is their top run scorer with 249 runs in four innings.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire bagged their second victory of the season as they played against Gloucestershire in the last match. The former did not have to break a sweat, having been tasked to chase a target of 252. Lewis Hill, Ben Cox and Ian Holland were instrumental in getting Leicestershire to surpass the score, having added 55, 53 and 52 runs, respectively, to the tally. Their lead was ultimately marginal as they scored 262 runs but Gloucestershire were all out for 152, leaving Leicestershire to set after a minor deficit. The latter managed to land themselves in trouble by losing eight wickets along the way but succeeded eventually.

Northamptonshire’s dry spell continues as they drew against Derbyshire last time out, having allowed the latter to post a 300-run total. For the first time this season, Northamptonshire’s batters stepped up and looked steadfast in their approach since they managed to snatch the lead by securing 500 runs before declaring; skipper Luke Procter and Saif Zaib pulled out the big guns with individual scores of 150 and 105 runs, respectively. Opener Ricardo Vasconcelos and Rob Keogh’s half-centuries were also helpful, having added 82 and 51 runs, respectively, to the tally. Derbyshire were three wickets down with 202 runs on the board when the match was called off in light of shortage of time.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 57%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 43%

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Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score high before first dismissal

Leicestershire’s first wicket hit a bump with Rishi Patel promoted to the top again but having had the time to bed in, he is expected to come into his own in the next match. Sol Budinger has been reliable right from the start and barring the last match where they ended up with scores of 1 and 0, the team’s opening wicket was thriving with totals of 102, 26 and 132 in the two matches before that. They have the potential to come good in the upcoming match.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

High scoring chases are a common occurrence at Grace Road and the last match between

Leicestershire and Derbyshire was one such match, albeit without a result. In the previous season, too, the high average first innings score of 349 was not always defended and for the next match, the toss winner will certainly set their sights on chasing.

Weather Report

A 20% likelihood of rainfall is predicted at Leicester and it will be partly cloudy with the temperature reaching 19 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Ajinkya Rahane, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Umar Amin, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Scott Currie, Will Davis, Marcus Harris, Ben Mike, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Green, Ian Holland, Lewis Goldsworthy, Sam Wood, Logan van Beek.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb (C) All-rounder Ian Holland All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Logan van Beek Bowler Ben Green Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

All things considered, Leicestershire’s batting still remains a tad inconsistent and it nearly cost them victory in the previous game.

Northamptonshire Player List

Luke Procter (c), George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krish Patel, Fateh Singh, Dominic Leech, Liam Guthrie, Calvin Harrison.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter (C) All-rounder George Bartlett Batter James Sales Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Rob Keogh Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Justin Broad All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire’s batters kicked it up a notch and were forced into a draw in the last match. They have, undeniably, improved but their resolve to keep this up is uncertain.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire and Leicestershire are almost neck and neck with a scoreline of 2-1 in the last five games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 1

Northamptonshire - 2

Draw - 2

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Rishi Patel’s return to the front did not quite go as planned for Leicestershire since his partnership with mainstay Sol Budinger ended with a single run in the first innings and nil in the second. In the two matches prior to that, Rehan Ahmed served as a brilliant place-holder and the opening wicket secured totals of 102, 26 and 132. Despite the downtrend, Rishi Patel is an established opener and will return to form in no time. Northamptonshire’s openers, Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter, set up a commendable 143-run stand in the last match but their partnerships leading up to that were awful, having scored 23, 17 and 5 runs. Leicestershire have a more dependable opening pair for the next clash.

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Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb’s performance against Gloucestershire last time out was far from ideal as the skipper scored 8 and 26 runs in two innings. However, this did not affect his standing since he continues to be their top batter with 322 runs in six innings. His average of 64.40 is the best of the team and he is the leading choice for the next match as well.

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

In Northamptonshire’s sole innings against Derbyshire, Saif Zaib emerged as the second leading batter with 105 runs, marking his second ton of the season. He is also the second highest run scorer for the team with 241 runs in six innings and an average of 60.25. His present form inspires confidence in his ability to score big against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Gloucestershire, Ian Holland was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with three wickets in the first innings and a remarkable four-wicket haul in the next innings. Overall, he is miles ahead of his teammates with 20 wickets in eight innings. Averaging at 15.40, he is anticipated to come out on top once more.

Calvin Harrison to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Calvin Harrison went wicketless in the previous outing against Derbyshire but he remains the top bowler for Northamptonshire with 11 wickets in four innings. His bowling average shot up to 18.90 but he is expected to return to form in the upcoming game, making him the leading choice for the team.