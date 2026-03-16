Facts: With 898 runs, Max Holden is the leading run scorer for Middlesex in this campaign.

With 940 runs, Caleb Jewell is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this season.

Middlesex vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Middlesex head into this game after outstanding performances against Leicestershire and Northamptonshire in the last few games as in both occasions they won by an innings. With four wins and four defeats thus far, Middlesex are currently third on the table. In the last match they drew against Gloucestershire.

On the other hand, even though Derbyshire have only managed two wins thus far, they are five points behind Middlesex and are currently fourth on the points table. They head into this game after two defeats in the last three matches. As per our calculations, Middlesex are favourites in the upcoming game.

Middlesex’ chances of winning - 59%

Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 41%

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Middlesex vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Max Holden has been outstanding so far this season. With 898 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Wayne Madsen has been one of the most consistent batters for Derbyshire this season. So far this season he has scored 928 runs with an average of 54.58 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past.The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in London during the game which could have some impact in the match.Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Sam Robson, Max Holden, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy (c), Ryan Higgins, Ben Geddes, Joe Cracknell (wk), Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Noah Cornwell, Zafar Gohar, Toby Roland-Jones, Naavya Sharma, Nathan Fernandes, Blake Carlton Cullen

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Joshua De Caires Batter Max Holden Batter Kane Williamson Batter Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes All-rounder Luke Hollman Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex are unbeaten in the last three matches which includes two wins, they are currently third on the table.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Caleb Jewell, Luis Reece, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Aneurin Donald, Martin Andersson, Zak Chappell, Joe Hawkins, Blair Tickner, Ben Aitchison, David Lloyd, Alex Thomson, Jack Morley, Pat Brown, Anuj Dal, Mitchell Wagstaff, Nick Potts

Predicted Playing XI

Luis Reece Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Aneurin Donald All-rounder Martin Andersson All-rounder Zak Chappell All-rounder Joe Hawkins Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have lost two of the last three matches and with seven draws thus far, they are currently fourth on the table.

Middlesex vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Middlesex have dominated this fixture against Derbyshire in the past 38-25. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Middlesex: 38

Derbyshire: 25

Middlesex vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Middlesex and Derbyshire go head to head after both sides have had a similar campaign thus far. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and much like this entire campaign there was nothing separating the two sides as both teams managed to share the spoils. Derbyshire have struggled for form in the second half of the campaign as they head into this games with a win in the last four matches which includes two defeats. Unlike their opponents Middlesex have dominated the last few games prior to this fixture as they are unbeaten in the last three matches which includes two wins. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Middlesex have managed a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Middlesex will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Middlesex vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Kane Walliamson to be Middlesex’ top batter

Kane Williamson has missed most the season but in the last match against Gloucestershire he scored 153 runs in the first innings and so far he has scored 267 runs in two innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Caleb Jewell to be Derbyshire’ top batter

Caleb Jewell struggled to make an impact in the last match regardless we are going to back him once again. Jewell has scored 940 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’ top bowler

Ryan Higgins had a decent outing in the last game as he bagged two wickets. He has been the standout bowler this season and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’ top bowler

Luis Reece has been brilliant so far as he has been the standout bowler for Derbyshire. So far he has bagged 37 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.