Middlesex vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
MID
59%
Chance of Winning
DER
41%
Parimatch
First class
Lord's
Facts:
- With 898 runs, Max Holden is the leading run scorer for Middlesex in this campaign.
- With 940 runs, Caleb Jewell is the leading run scorer for Derbyshire in this season.
Middlesex vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Middlesex head into this game after outstanding performances against Leicestershire and Northamptonshire in the last few games as in both occasions they won by an innings. With four wins and four defeats thus far, Middlesex are currently third on the table. In the last match they drew against Gloucestershire.
On the other hand, even though Derbyshire have only managed two wins thus far, they are five points behind Middlesex and are currently fourth on the points table. They head into this game after two defeats in the last three matches. As per our calculations, Middlesex are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Middlesex’ chances of winning - 59%
- Derbyshire’ chances of winning - 41%
Middlesex vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Max Holden has been outstanding so far this season. With 898 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Wayne Madsen has been one of the most consistent batters for Derbyshire this season. So far this season he has scored 928 runs with an average of 54.58 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Middlesex vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past.The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light rain in London during the game which could have some impact in the match.Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Middlesex News & Player List
Middlesex Player List
Sam Robson, Max Holden, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy (c), Ryan Higgins, Ben Geddes, Joe Cracknell (wk), Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Noah Cornwell, Zafar Gohar, Toby Roland-Jones, Naavya Sharma, Nathan Fernandes, Blake Carlton Cullen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Robson
|
Batter
|
Joshua De Caires
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Joe Cracknell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Leus du Plooy
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Geddes
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Hollman
|
Bowler
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Noah Cornwell
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex are unbeaten in the last three matches which includes two wins, they are currently third on the table.
Derbyshire News & Player List
Derbyshire Player List
Caleb Jewell, Luis Reece, Harry Came, Wayne Madsen (c), Brooke Guest (wk), Aneurin Donald, Martin Andersson, Zak Chappell, Joe Hawkins, Blair Tickner, Ben Aitchison, David Lloyd, Alex Thomson, Jack Morley, Pat Brown, Anuj Dal, Mitchell Wagstaff, Nick Potts
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luis Reece
|
Batter
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
All-rounder
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aneurin Donald
|
All-rounder
|
Martin Andersson
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
All-rounder
|
Joe Hawkins
|
Bowler
|
Ben Aitchison
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire have lost two of the last three matches and with seven draws thus far, they are currently fourth on the table.
Middlesex vs Derbyshire Head to Head
Middlesex have dominated this fixture against Derbyshire in the past 38-25. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Middlesex: 38
Derbyshire: 25
Middlesex vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire
Middlesex and Derbyshire go head to head after both sides have had a similar campaign thus far. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and much like this entire campaign there was nothing separating the two sides as both teams managed to share the spoils. Derbyshire have struggled for form in the second half of the campaign as they head into this games with a win in the last four matches which includes two defeats. Unlike their opponents Middlesex have dominated the last few games prior to this fixture as they are unbeaten in the last three matches which includes two wins. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Middlesex have managed a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Middlesex will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Middlesex vs Derbyshire
First class
Lord's, null
Middlesex
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Derbyshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Middlesex vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Kane Walliamson to be Middlesex’ top batter
Kane Williamson has missed most the season but in the last match against Gloucestershire he scored 153 runs in the first innings and so far he has scored 267 runs in two innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Caleb Jewell to be Derbyshire’ top batter
Caleb Jewell struggled to make an impact in the last match regardless we are going to back him once again. Jewell has scored 940 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Middlesex vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’ top bowler
Ryan Higgins had a decent outing in the last game as he bagged two wickets. He has been the standout bowler this season and is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’ top bowler
Luis Reece has been brilliant so far as he has been the standout bowler for Derbyshire. So far he has bagged 37 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Middlesex
- Middlesex to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
- Derbyshire to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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