Facts: Middlesex’s Max Holden is the leading run scorer of the Division Two with 284 runs in four innings.

Colin Ingram leads the charge for Glamorgan’s batting with 216 runs in four innings.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Middlesex suffered their first defeat of the season in the last outing against Kent where the former batted first to score 222 runs. Their entire batting order posted mediocre individual scores and the bowlers did a good job keeping Kent down to 218 runs. Middlesex managed to add 311 runs to the scoreboard, thanks to Ben Geddes’ 75 and Stephen Eskinazi who was tied with Zafar Gohar for second place with 57 runs. However, Kent chased down the deficit with ease as they made it over the line by a margin of eight wickets.

Glamorgan managed to keep their damage to a minimum by drawing the previous game against Gloucestershire. After the latter posted a formidable total of 546 runs, Glamorgan responded with 385 - Colin Ingram was the top scorer with 103 runs, followed by Chris Cooke and Sam Northeast who scored 56 and 50 runs, respectively. Following on, Glamorgan scored an additional 288 runs with Colin Ingram’s 77* as the top score. Zain-ul-Hassan, Kiran Carlson and Eddie Byrom also made valuable contributions with 55, 49 and 48 runs, respectively. Unfortunately, a lack of time brought the match to a close at this juncture.

Middlesex chance of winning - 64%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 36%

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Middlesex vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

Nathan Fernandes’ performance in the tournament has been dismal to say the least and his average of 2.25, the worst of the team, is appalling to say the least. He has single handedly set Middlesex’s first wicket back as the first to have been dismissed in all four innings. Sam Robson and Stephen Eskinazi have been his opening partners so far with totals of 11, 8, 5 and 4 runs. They have just one double digit total and his form does not indicate in the slightest that their first partnership will improve any time soon.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

Lord's is a high scoring venue but chasing is much more advantageous despite a high average first innings score of 408 in the previous season. In the last game between Middlesex and Lancashire this season, the latter chose to field first and they were able to chase quite effectively. It will remain the preferred option for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

A slight 20% possibility of precipitation is forecast at London with cloudy skies and the temperature touching 16 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Zafar Gohar Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s bowling attack is not up to the mark at the moment and their batters need to build on consistency.

Glamorgan Player List

Sam Northeast (c), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Rhodri Lewis, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Andrew Salter, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mitchell Swepson, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Craig Miles, Mir Hamza, Mason Crane, Fraser Sheat, Ned Leonard, Asa Tribe, Shoaib Bashir, Asitha Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Zain-ul-Hassan Batter Eddie Byrom Batter Sam Northeast (C) Batter Kiran Carlson All-rounder Colin Ingram Batter Ben Kellaway Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan’s batting is powerful but inconsistent which makes it difficult to gauge their form. Their bowlers, too, have not been particularly impactful yet.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Middlesex have a dominant record against Glamorgan with four victories in the previous five head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 4

Glamorgan - 0

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Nathan Fernandes is undoubtedly the weak link in Middlesex’s opening wicket considering he has been the first to get out in every single innings the team has played so far. In the last two matches, the team has had different opening pairs with Fernandes as the mainstay, having opened with Sam Robson and Stephen Eskinazi. The openers have not seen success yet as they set up stands of 11, 8, 5 and 4 runs. On the other hand, there was quite a bit of improvement in Glamorgan’s opening partnership as Zain-ul-Hassan and Eddie Byrom added 44, 109, 3 and 10 runs to the first wicket. The latter are in much better shape going into the next match, making them the favorite opening duo.

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Middlesex vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

After a dominant batting display in the first game of the tournament, Max Holden had a rather disappointing outing against Kent where he scored just 26 and five runs. Overall, though, he is still in a league of his own with 284 runs in four innings and an average of 71.00. He is expected to bounce back for the upcoming game against Glamorgan.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game against Gloucestershire, Colin Ingram was the leading run scorer for Glamorgan in both innings. He scored 103 runs in the first innings and an unbeaten 77 in the following innings. He is the leading run-getter for the team with 216 runs in four innings and an average of 72.00. Given his form, he is the leading contender for the next game as well.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Zafar Gohar to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Zafar Gohar picked just two wickets in two innings during the last match against Kent but remains the top wicket-taker for the team overall with nine wickets in four innings. He has an average of 27.33 which, though rather high, is the best of the team. He is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Ned Leonard to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Ned Leonard played his first match of the season against Gloucestershire where he captured three wickets in 24 overs, including a maiden and an economy rate of 5.08. He is now the second leading bowler for Glamorgan and although his average of 40.66 is too high, it is the best of the team and he continues to be the top pick for the next match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Middlesex Middlesex to win @ 1.57 (Parimatch)

Glamorgan to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch) Middlesex and Glamorgan are more or less even in the tournament with one draw and a loss each, but the latter have a slight advantage as they stand in the penultimate position while Middlesex occupy last place. Although both teams have got their work cut out for them, Middlesex’s 4-0 dominant lead over Glamorgan in their last five matches makes the former the favorites to take victory. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





