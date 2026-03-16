Facts: With 898 runs, Max Holden is the leading run scorer for Middlesex in this campaign.

With 950 runs, James Bracey is the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire in this campaign.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Middlesex have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign as they have won four matches this season but at the same time they have lost four games as well because of which they are currently fifth on the table. Middlesex are unbeaten in the last five matches and would be hoping for a strong finish this season.

Gloucestershire were brilliant in the last game against Northamptonshire as they dominated from the start and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. Gloucestershire have lost three games this season and are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Middlesex are favourites in the upcoming game.

Middlesex’ chances of winning - 59%

Gloucestershire’ chances of winning - 41%

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Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Max Holden missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been sensational so far this season. He is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Cameron Bancroft missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game as he has been brilliant so far this season. So far this season he has scored 796 runs with an average of 46.82 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in London with no disruptions expected during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Sam Robson, Max Holden, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy (c), Ryan Higgins, Ben Geddes, Joe Cracknell (wk), Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Tom Helm, Noah Cornwell, Zafar Gohar, Toby Roland-Jones, Naavya Sharma, Nathan Fernandes, Blake Carlton Cullen

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Joshua De Caires Batter Max Holden Batter Kane Williamson Batter Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Leus du Plooy All-rounder Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes All-rounder Luke Hollman Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex are unbeaten in the last five matches which includes two wins, they are currently fifth on the table.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft (c), Ben Charlesworth, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Graeme van Buuren, Zaman Akhter, Todd Murphy, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Dale, Marchant de Lange, Chris Dent, Cameron Green, Tom Price

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Joe Phillips Batter Oliver Price All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Miles Hammond All-rounder Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Zaman Akhter All-rounder Todd Murphy Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire are unbeaten in the last three games, in the last match they beat Northamptonshire by seven wickets.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

Middlesex had a better record in this fixture against Gloucestershire 89-51. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Middlesex: 89

Gloucestershire: 51

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Middlesex and Gloucestershire head into this game after both teams have had similar seasons this year. Even though Middlesex have managed more wins than Gloucestershire they are below in the points table as they haven’t been consistent enough this season and with four wins thus far, they are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand Gloucestershire have just two wins this season but they have suffered just two three defeats and are currently fourth on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and they managed to share the spoils. Gloucestershire had a better opening stand in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Leus du Plooy to be Middlesex’ top batter

Leus du Plooy did not have a great outing in the last match against Lancashire regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the standout batter in the second half of the season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’ top batter

James Bracey had a decent game against Northamptonshire as he scored 36 runs. So far this season he has scored 950 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’ top bowler

Ryan Higgins has been outstanding this season, even though he did not have a great game in the last match, he has bagged 40 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ajeet Dale to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler

Ajeet Dale did not play the last match but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as with 35 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.