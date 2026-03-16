Facts: Middlesex’s Max Holden stands as the top batter of the Division Two with 507 runs in eight innings.

Kent’s Nathan Gilchrist is the third leading bowler of the tournament with 15 wickets in six innings.

Middlesex vs Kent Chances of Winning

Middlesex’s bowlers conceded too many runs in their previous game against Derbyshire where the latter were able to notch up 472 runs batting first. Middlesex were struggling to put pressure on the opposition as they scored 315 runs during their chase and it was a combined effort from the team. Following on, they scored an additional 307 runs where Max Holden top-scored with 94 runs while Stephen Eskinazi, Ryan Higgins and Zafar Gohar were next with 61, 56 and 52* runs, respectively. Fortunately for Middlesex, a lack of time brought the game to a close in a draw.

Kent were saved from the clutches of defeat in the last match against Gloucestershire, having allowed the latter to score 472 runs in the first innings. Kent managed to get 393 during their chase and opener Ben Compton went hammer and tongs to score 178 single handedly. Grant Stewart and Harry Finch were next in line with 51 and 44 runs, respectively. However, Gloucestershire added 333 runs to their tally, making it impossible for Kent to have a shot at victory. Kent’s score of 124/6 in the fourth innings was not going to make the cut but lucky for them, the match ended in a stalemate.

Middlesex chance of winning - 45%

Kent chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Middlesex vs Kent Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

In the four matches that Middlesex have played thus far, Nathan Fernandes has underperformed on almost every occasion which has set the team’s first wicket back a great deal. Having opened with both Stephen Eskinazi and Sam Robson, there has been virtually no incline in their scores as they posted 24, 0, 75, 9, 11, 8, 5 and 4 runs together. Since their partnership was only successful once, their chances of scoring big are rather bleak.

Middlesex vs Kent Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first have an unequivocal advantage at Lord's despite a high average score of 408 with the first bat during the 2024 season. In the last two matches played here earlier this season, too, the toss winners elected to field first and they were successful once while the other game ended in a draw. Both sides will vie to chase in the next game as well.

Weather Report

There is a 25% likelihood of precipitation at London with partly cloudy conditions and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Toby Roland-Jones (c), Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Martin Andersson, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Joshua De Caires, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm, Ben Geddes, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi Batter Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Max Holden Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Zafar Gohar Bowler Toby Roland-Jones (C) Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s inconsistency as a team puts them on tenterhooks ahead of the next match. The bowlers need to work on giving away fewer runs.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Akeem Jordan, Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Keith Dudgeon, Kashif Ali.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton All-rounder Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Harry Finch Wicket-keeper Grant Stewart Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler Kashif Ali Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent beat Middlesex earlier this season by a margin of eight wickets, and their batting prowess was impressive during the match.

Middlesex vs Kent Head-to-Head

Kent are ahead of Middlesex in their head-to-head tally, having won three of the last five encounters between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 1

Kent - 3

Draw - 1

Middlesex vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Both teams’ openers have been inconsistent and Kent’s Ben Compton and Zak Crawley have struggled from the start of the season. They are yet to establish a synergy between each other and the lack of it has resulted in stands of 11, 2, 2, 91, 3 and 66 in the last three matches. For Middlesex, Nathan Fernandes was the weak link during the early stages of their campaign and his personal struggle with form has led to a unstable scores with Stephen Eskinazi, considering the pair have added 24, 0, 75, 9, 11 and 8 runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches. Although Kent and Middlesex’s openers have their work cut out, the former have a better chance of piling on a superior opening total.

Middlesex vs Kent First class Lord's, London, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Kent Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Kent Best Batters

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Max Holden emerged as Middlesex’s top batter, as predicted, during the second innings against Derbyshire with 94 runs. Although he only scored 15 runs in the first innings, he leads their batting charts with 507 runs in eight innings and an average of 63.37. With two centuries and two half-centuries under his belt, he is expected to be their leading run scorer once again.

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Compton went guns blazing in the last outing against Gloucestershire where he single handedly knocked 178 runs in the first innings. He scored just one additional run in the second innings but his overall performance bolstered him to the top spot among the batters with 383 runs in six innings. With an exceptional average of 76.60, he is expected to lead the charge once again.

Middlesex vs Kent Best Bowlers

Zafar Gohar to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Zafar Gohar was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Middlesex in the last outing versus Derbyshire, having claimed two wickets in 42 overs which included seven maidens and a stellar economy rate of 2.76. He is their top bowler so far with 15 wickets in seven innings and an average of 28.86. As their most consistent bowler, he is the top pick against Kent as well.

Nathan Gilchrist to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Nathan Gilchrist captured an outstanding seven-wicket haul during his first spell against Gloucestershire last time around, and he failed to take any more in the following innings. He stands as the leading bowler for the team at the moment with 15 wickets in seven innings. Averaging at 23.46, he is anticipated to come out on top against Middlesex as well.